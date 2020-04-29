Top Photos of the Day
Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 disease patient who is now donating his blood for research on the virus and disease as Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting coronavirus disease research and treatment in...more
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline as part of the 'America Strong' tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers....more
A local resident dressed as Yamraj or Hindu god of death, wearing a novel coronavirus-themed balloon necklace, gestures as he poses to promote awareness about social distancing and staying at home, at an event organized by Delhi police in New Delhi,...more
A fox is seen in Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Migrant workers from Mexico wear masks and practice social distancing during a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Debris is seen in an abandoned pool next to the seaside in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A worker cleans up broken glass from a bank facade after overnight protests against growing economic hardship in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Yvette Torres, 14, celebrates her birthday with a drive-by party outside her home as the global outbreak of coronavirus continues, in Pico Rivera, near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala, both members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran...more
Filipino Catholic priest Eduardo 'Ponpon' Vasquez Jr, 47, wears personal protective equipment as he conducts an impromptu baptism on an infant, after visiting the family's home to give a blessing to one of their relatives who was ill, during the...more
Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday on Thursday, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Bedford, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Demonstrators throw pieces of concrete during a protest against growing economic hardship in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Palestinian Musharati wearing a mask beats a drum to wake Muslims up to have the predawn meal before they start their fast, during the holy month of Ramadan in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A man walks his dog on a street near Piazza Navona square, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Boston Public School teacher Princess Bryant teaches her kindergarten class via video-conference from her apartment after schools were closed for the remainder of the school year in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Customer Natsuki Suda, wearing a protective mask to prevent infection, receives hair treatment from the owner of hair salon Pinch, Akihiro Yoshida, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Lane Haslag, 16, feeds a newborn Holstein calf at Alfred Brandt's dairy farm, which has been affected by the industry's supply chain disruptions created by the coronavirus, in Linn, Missouri. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
The shadow of a girl receiving a meal for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast from a member of 'Tkiyet Um Ali' humanitarian services center is cast on a wall in front of her family home in the city of Russeifa, during the holy fasting month of...more
Healthcare workers react as police officers and firefighters thank them at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Milton amid the coronavirus outbreak in Milton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Accompanied by two of her children, Gina Claudio, the widow of Miguel Mart'nez Ortiz, holds the flag that draped casket of her late husband, the first Puerto Rican police officer to die of the coronavirus and who will be promoted posthumously to the...more
An aerial view shows a new Orthodox cathedral dedicated to the Russian Armed Forces during construction outside Moscow, Russia. Denis Voronin/Moscow News Agency/via REUTERS
Jocelyn Bush, a poll worker at the Edmondson Westside High School Polling site, cleans each station after a ballot is cast, during the special election for Maryland's 7th congressional district seat, previously held by Rep. Elijah Cummings, in...more
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father Marzio Toniolo. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A pet dog who is believed to be the first dog in the U.S. to have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Duke Health, is seen in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The pug belongs to a family who is participating in the Molecular and...more
A child looks as swan couple builds a nest out of waste and garbage at The Lakes in central Copenhagen, Denmark. Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A rat tries to feed off garbage in Kabukicho nightlife district, during a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Martina Perrini, 5, jumps as her parents Daniele and Vanna and her sister Michela, 9, sit on a sofa in their home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy. The Perrini family have dealt with Italy's strict lockdown measures to...more
Inmates at the Lurigancho jail hold a banner reading 'We want COVID-19 tests, we have the right to life,' during a protest following a riot at the Miguel Castro Castro prison, where inmates were demanding better sanitary measures and medical...more
Nurse Tatsanee Onthong, 26, receives help from a colleague putting on her personal protective equipment before attending to a COVID-19 patient in the Emerging Infectious Disease Clinic intensive care unit at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in...more
