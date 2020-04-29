Top Photos of the Day

A pet dog who is believed to be the first dog in the U.S. to have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Duke Health, is seen in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The pug belongs to a family who is participating in the Molecular and...more

A pet dog who is believed to be the first dog in the U.S. to have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Duke Health, is seen in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The pug belongs to a family who is participating in the Molecular and Epidemiological Study of Suspected Infection research study at Duke University. Heather Seabury McLean/via REUTERS

Close