Top Photos of the Day

An NYPD officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people, during the outbreak of coronavirus at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Miller, Commanding Officer of 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment salutes Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore, appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, in Bedford, Britain....more
Debris is seen in an abandoned pool next to the seaside in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
New cars are seen lined up next to the dock as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, at the Port of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveils a mural made up of hundreds of protective face masks sent to New York State from people all across the United States during the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike...more
A fox is seen in Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Medical workers of BMA General hospital have their hair cut by volunteer hairdressers amid the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Penguins Momo and Omochi are seen during a media preview for their free online animal shows for children and families staying at home during Golden Week holidays due to the coronavirus lockdown, at the Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, Japan. ...more
A local resident dressed as Yamraj or Hindu god of death, wearing a novel coronavirus-themed balloon necklace, gestures as he poses to promote awareness about social distancing and staying at home, at an event organized by Delhi police in New Delhi,...more
A demonstrator is seen next to a burning fire in front of a bank during a protest against growing economic hardship in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Jewish Hasidic community members gather for a funeral procession, during lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Williamsburg, New York. BRUCE SCHAFF via REUTERS
Chelsea Bruchs enjoys a nice day on the National Mall as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends a coronavirus response meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington....more
Royal Air Force planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Dominic Townsend and Steve Pond play indoor golf at The Prince, a pub they share an apartment above and say are lucky enough to be stuck in during lockdown as the coronavirus continues in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A female seal Shakitto and the aquarium keeper Manami Suka stroll together as a part of their practice for their show at an empty visitors' area at the Aqua Park Shinagawa which is closed to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo, Japan....more
Migrant workers from Mexico wear masks and practice social distancing during a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Yvette Torres, 14, celebrates her birthday with a drive-by party outside her home as the global outbreak of coronavirus continues, in Pico Rivera, near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A medical worker lifts up a helmet after finishing rapid tests for the crew of the Explorer Dream cruise ship on arrival at JICT port amid the spread of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS
A worker cleans up broken glass from a bank facade after overnight protests against growing economic hardship in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Chatchai-decha Butdee, 35, a boxer who planned to gracefully retire after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, plays guitar at his house during the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Boston Public School teacher Princess Bryant teaches her kindergarten class via video-conference from her apartment after schools were closed for the remainder of the school year in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Palestinian Reem Abu Ayyash shows a spoon filled with rice during a video call with her husband Rami, a nurse who treats coronavirus patients and has avoided his family during Ramadan out of fear of contagion, as she prepares to have her Iftar...more
Filipino Catholic priest Eduardo 'Ponpon' Vasquez Jr, 47, wears personal protective equipment as he conducts an impromptu baptism on an infant, after visiting the family's home to give a blessing to one of their relatives who was ill, during the...more
A person sits on a bench in an almost empty international departure terminal of Haneda Airport, where fewer people than usual are seen during Golden Week holidays, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Lane Haslag, 16, feeds a newborn Holstein calf at Alfred Brandt's dairy farm, which has been affected by the industry's supply chain disruptions created by the coronavirus, in Linn, Missouri. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
The shadow of a girl receiving a meal for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast from a member of 'Tkiyet Um Ali' humanitarian services center is cast on a wall in front of her family home in the city of Russeifa, during the holy fasting month of...more
Healthcare workers react as police officers and firefighters thank them at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Milton amid the coronavirus outbreak in Milton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Accompanied by two of her children, Gina Claudio, the widow of Miguel Mart'nez Ortiz, holds the flag that draped casket of her late husband, the first Puerto Rican police officer to die of the coronavirus and who will be promoted posthumously to the...more
An aerial view shows a new Orthodox cathedral dedicated to the Russian Armed Forces during construction outside Moscow, Russia. Denis Voronin/Moscow News Agency/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father Marzio Toniolo. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Martina Perrini, 5, jumps as her parents Daniele and Vanna and her sister Michela, 9, sit on a sofa in their home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy. The Perrini family have dealt with Italy's strict lockdown measures to...more
Inmates at the Lurigancho jail hold a banner reading 'We want COVID-19 tests, we have the right to life,' during a protest following a riot at the Miguel Castro Castro prison, where inmates were demanding better sanitary measures and medical...more
Nurse Tatsanee Onthong, 26, receives help from a colleague putting on her personal protective equipment before attending to a COVID-19 patient in the Emerging Infectious Disease Clinic intensive care unit at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in...more
