Fri May 1, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

A health worker uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a laborer at the construction site of a residential building in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp; &nbsp;

A health worker uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a laborer at the construction site of a residential building in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave    

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A health worker uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a laborer at the construction site of a residential building in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave    
Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in the capitol building before the vote on the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Lansing, Michigan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Seth Herald &nbsp; &nbsp;

Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in the capitol building before the vote on the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in the capitol building before the vote on the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Lansing, Michigan.  REUTERS/Seth Herald    
President Trump is seen in the viewfinder of a television camera positioned in front of a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on the administration's plan for 'Opening Up America Again' at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump is seen in the viewfinder of a television camera positioned in front of a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on the administration's plan for 'Opening Up America Again' at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
President Trump is seen in the viewfinder of a television camera positioned in front of a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on the administration's plan for 'Opening Up America Again' at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The marks of goggles and plasters are seen on a nurse's face after her shift inside the intensive care unit at Juarez hospital in Mexico City, April 29. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The marks of goggles and plasters are seen on a nurse's face after her shift inside the intensive care unit at Juarez hospital in Mexico City, April 29. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
The marks of goggles and plasters are seen on a nurse's face after her shift inside the intensive care unit at Juarez hospital in Mexico City, April 29. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A boy is seen near to prepared food packages to be distributed to poor families during the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A boy is seen near to prepared food packages to be distributed to poor families during the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A boy is seen near to prepared food packages to be distributed to poor families during the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A rainbow is seen over the Thames Barrier on the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Steven Watt &nbsp; &nbsp;

A rainbow is seen over the Thames Barrier on the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Steven Watt    

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A rainbow is seen over the Thames Barrier on the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Steven Watt    
A conductor wears a mask while waiting for passengers to load into the New York City Subway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

A conductor wears a mask while waiting for passengers to load into the New York City Subway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson    

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A conductor wears a mask while waiting for passengers to load into the New York City Subway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson    
Civilians bury the body of a man suspected to have died of the coronavirus, in Madina district outside of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Civilians bury the body of a man suspected to have died of the coronavirus, in Madina district outside of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar    

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Civilians bury the body of a man suspected to have died of the coronavirus, in Madina district outside of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar    
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort heads past lower Manhattan and the World Trade Center building under heavy fog as it leaves to return to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, after treating patients during the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort heads past lower Manhattan and the World Trade Center building under heavy fog as it leaves to return to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, after treating patients during the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort heads past lower Manhattan and the World Trade Center building under heavy fog as it leaves to return to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, after treating patients during the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Penguins Momo and Omochi are seen during a media preview for their free online animal shows for children and families staying at home during Golden Week holidays due to the coronavirus lockdown, at the Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp;

Penguins Momo and Omochi are seen during a media preview for their free online animal shows for children and families staying at home during Golden Week holidays due to the coronavirus lockdown, at the Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Penguins Momo and Omochi are seen during a media preview for their free online animal shows for children and families staying at home during Golden Week holidays due to the coronavirus lockdown, at the Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato  
An NYPD officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people, during the outbreak of coronavirus at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

An NYPD officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people, during the outbreak of coronavirus at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson  

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
An NYPD officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people, during the outbreak of coronavirus at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson  
Debris is seen in an abandoned pool next to the seaside in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Debris is seen in an abandoned pool next to the seaside in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Debris is seen in an abandoned pool next to the seaside in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
New cars are seen lined up next to the dock as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, at the Port of Los Angeles, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

New cars are seen lined up next to the dock as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, at the Port of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
New cars are seen lined up next to the dock as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, at the Port of Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    
A demonstrator is seen next to a burning fire in front of a bank during a protest against growing economic hardship in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho &nbsp; &nbsp;

A demonstrator is seen next to a burning fire in front of a bank during a protest against growing economic hardship in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A demonstrator is seen next to a burning fire in front of a bank during a protest against growing economic hardship in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho    
A couple remove their protective face masks as they take a picture at an amusement park in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp; &nbsp;

A couple remove their protective face masks as they take a picture at an amusement park in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji    

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A couple remove their protective face masks as they take a picture at an amusement park in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji    
Royal Air Force planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Royal Air Force planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Royal Air Force planes fly past the house of army veteran Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday, in Marston Moretaine, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A medical worker lifts up a helmet after finishing rapid tests for the crew of the Explorer Dream cruise ship on arrival at JICT port amid the spread of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS

A medical worker lifts up a helmet after finishing rapid tests for the crew of the Explorer Dream cruise ship on arrival at JICT port amid the spread of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A medical worker lifts up a helmet after finishing rapid tests for the crew of the Explorer Dream cruise ship on arrival at JICT port amid the spread of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveils a mural made up of hundreds of protective face masks sent to New York State from people all across the United States during the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveils a mural made up of hundreds of protective face masks sent to New York State from people all across the United States during the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveils a mural made up of hundreds of protective face masks sent to New York State from people all across the United States during the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    
Lane Haslag, 16, feeds a newborn Holstein calf at Alfred Brandt's dairy farm, which has been affected by the industry's supply chain disruptions created by the coronavirus, in Linn, Missouri. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Lane Haslag, 16, feeds a newborn Holstein calf at Alfred Brandt's dairy farm, which has been affected by the industry's supply chain disruptions created by the coronavirus, in Linn, Missouri. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Lane Haslag, 16, feeds a newborn Holstein calf at Alfred Brandt's dairy farm, which has been affected by the industry's supply chain disruptions created by the coronavirus, in Linn, Missouri. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis    
Boston Public School teacher Princess Bryant teaches her kindergarten class via video-conference from her apartment after schools were closed for the remainder of the school year in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Boston Public School teacher Princess Bryant teaches her kindergarten class via video-conference from her apartment after schools were closed for the remainder of the school year in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Boston Public School teacher Princess Bryant teaches her kindergarten class via video-conference from her apartment after schools were closed for the remainder of the school year in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 30 2020
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 29 2020
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 28 2020
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 27 2020

