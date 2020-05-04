Top Photos of the Day
Russian Il-76 military transport aircrafts fly in formation during a rehearsal for a flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertilizer plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital Pyongyang, in an image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken the social distancing rule, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a live Fox News Channel virtual town hall called 'America Together: Returning to Work' with with hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum about the response to the coronavirus pandemic broadcast from inside...more
An anti-lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man wearing a protective gear mourns next to the body of his father who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the Washington Monument as a salute to first responders and other essential personnel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Johanna and Philipp Sofsky listen to registrar Astrid Born during their wedding ceremony at the temporary registry office in Hanau, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A commuter wearing a protective mask waits for her train at the Atocha train station, on the first day mask usage is mandatory in public transport, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Melina Avgerinou, caretaker at NGO Arcturos, feeds a roe deer at a bear sanctuary in the village of Nymfaio, near Florina, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Health workers rest near the NYU Langone Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during mass tasting in an effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the Kawangware neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof with a prison worker as a hostage during a riot following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Manuas, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang
People rest and enjoy the day at Central Park maintaining social distancing norms, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ihor Ponomarchuk, a Ukrainian serviceman injured in a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, and his bride Anna Diolomina arrive for a wedding ceremony at the Main Military Clinical Hospital in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko...more
People play basketball during the hours in which individual exercise is allowed outdoors, for the first time since the lockdown was announced, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation by designer Liu Lu without an audience during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A double rainbow is seen above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An Iranian couple sits in their car watching a movie in a drive-in cinema in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Residents use a boat to carry their belongings through the waters after their homes were flooded as the River Nzoia burst its banks and due to heavy rainfall and the backflow from Lake Victoria, in Budalangi within Busia County, Kenya. ...more
People are seen at Broadway Market in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A Salvadoran transgender woman poses for a picture at a migrant encampment, where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Vietnamese volunteer prepares packages of food and protective masks for Vietnamese people in need and living in Japan, at Nisshinkutsu temple in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
