Mon May 4, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

Russian Il-76 military transport aircrafts fly in formation during a rehearsal for a flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertilizer plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital Pyongyang, in an image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken the social distancing rule, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a live Fox News Channel virtual town hall called 'America Together: Returning to Work' with with hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum about the response to the coronavirus pandemic broadcast from inside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
An anti-lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A man wearing a protective gear mourns next to the body of his father who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the Washington Monument as a salute to first responders and other essential personnel in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Johanna and Philipp Sofsky listen to registrar Astrid Born during their wedding ceremony at the temporary registry office in Hanau, Germany. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A commuter wearing a protective mask waits for her train at the Atocha train station, on the first day mask usage is mandatory in public transport, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Melina Avgerinou, caretaker at NGO Arcturos, feeds a roe deer at a bear sanctuary in the village of Nymfaio, near Florina, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Health workers rest near the NYU Langone Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during mass tasting in an effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the Kawangware neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof with a prison worker as a hostage during a riot following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Manuas, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
People rest and enjoy the day at Central Park maintaining social distancing norms, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Ihor Ponomarchuk, a Ukrainian serviceman injured in a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, and his bride Anna Diolomina arrive for a wedding ceremony at the Main Military Clinical Hospital in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
People play basketball during the hours in which individual exercise is allowed outdoors, for the first time since the lockdown was announced, in &nbsp;Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Liu Lu without an audience during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
A double rainbow is seen above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
An Iranian couple sits in their car watching a movie in a drive-in cinema in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Residents use a boat to carry their belongings through the waters after their homes were flooded as the River Nzoia burst its banks and due to heavy rainfall and the backflow from Lake Victoria, in Budalangi within Busia County, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
People are seen at Broadway Market in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
A Salvadoran transgender woman poses for a picture at a migrant encampment, where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A Vietnamese volunteer prepares packages of food and protective masks for Vietnamese people in need and living in Japan, at Nisshinkutsu temple in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
