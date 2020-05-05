Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken social distancing rules, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks to reporters inside the U.S. Capitol as senators returned to Capitol Hill amid concerns that their legislative sessions could put lawmakers and staff at risk of contracting the coronavirus, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on movement.  REUTERS/Kham    
Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
People watch from a bridge as bioluminescence from an algae bloom in the ocean lights up the breaking waves at Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas, California.      REUTERS/Mike Blake    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
French Henri de Chassey wearing a protective face mask, kisses his partner Margaux Rebois, who is returning to Paris on board a Thalys high-speed train after spending 2 months in Brussels, at Midi/Zuid station on the first day of the easing of lockdown measures, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman  
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A rally organised by small business owners stops by the Rialto bridge to commemorate the health care workers who died amid the outbreak, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri  
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Municipality workers wearing protective gear bury a victim of the coronavirus at a cemetery area provided by the government in Tarakan, North Kalimantan Province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Fachrurrozi/ via REUTERS
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Dancer Yasser Dominguez takes a break as he performs for a TV camera in his apartment, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A hairdresser wearing a face mask cuts the hair of a customer at Madrid's oldest barber shop, on the first day of opening during the lockdown, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Boeing's unmanned Loyal Wingman aircraft at an undisclosed location in Australia. THE BOEING COMPANY/via REUTERS  
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A couple share a kiss as sun-seekers return to the beach during a phased reopening in St. Pete Beach, Florida.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius  
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun  
Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Traffic is seen as number of vehicles increase in the street after the government eased the restrictions in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Gloucester and Scotland international rugby player Alex Craig during a training session at his parents farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Russian Il-76 military transport aircrafts fly in formation during a rehearsal for the flypast, which marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A couple kisses at Duomo Square, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys the time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and are unable to come to Moscow due to lockdown measures. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A village officer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader rides a small boat to deliver relief goods to residents in the flooded Artex Compound in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A cat looks on at the home of Brenda Kasen of Philippines, who has been living in Jordan for 16 years and recently lost her job as a babysitter due to concerns over the coronavirus, and feeds street cats that gathers at mealtime at her home in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A boy wearing a protective face mask touches a wall of graffiti outside the New York Aquarium in the Brooklyn borough of New York.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Melina Avgerinou, caretaker at NGO Arcturos, feeds a roe deer at a bear sanctuary in the village of Nymfaio, near Florina, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A medical worker wearing a protective face mask monitors remotely the live footage of patients at the Intensive Care Unit ward for coronavirus patients at St. Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Elderly people wearing protective masks read newspapers as they sit on benches, during the hours in which the elderly are allowed to be outdoors, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A man holds a rope and a mask depicting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as shopkeepers protest against the prolonged closures of businesses, while Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Team GB BMX rider, Charlotte Worthington is pictured during a home training session in Corby, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers    
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A New York City MTA transit worker cleans a subway car in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  
Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Patricio Forrester of Artmongers next to a mural of a rainbow he painted in Brockley, London, Britain. REUTERS/Adam Oliver
