Top Photos of the Day
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken social distancing rules, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi ...more
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks to reporters inside the U.S. Capitol as senators returned to Capitol Hill amid concerns that their legislative sessions could put lawmakers and staff at risk of contracting the coronavirus, in...more
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on...more
People watch from a bridge as bioluminescence from an algae bloom in the ocean lights up the breaking waves at Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
French Henri de Chassey wearing a protective face mask, kisses his partner Margaux Rebois, who is returning to Paris on board a Thalys high-speed train after spending 2 months in Brussels, at Midi/Zuid station on the first day of the easing of...more
A rally organised by small business owners stops by the Rialto bridge to commemorate the health care workers who died amid the outbreak, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Municipality workers wearing protective gear bury a victim of the coronavirus at a cemetery area provided by the government in Tarakan, North Kalimantan Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fachrurrozi/ via REUTERS
Dancer Yasser Dominguez takes a break as he performs for a TV camera in his apartment, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A hairdresser wearing a face mask cuts the hair of a customer at Madrid's oldest barber shop, on the first day of opening during the lockdown, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Boeing's unmanned Loyal Wingman aircraft at an undisclosed location in Australia. THE BOEING COMPANY/via REUTERS
A couple share a kiss as sun-seekers return to the beach during a phased reopening in St. Pete Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Traffic is seen as number of vehicles increase in the street after the government eased the restrictions in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Gloucester and Scotland international rugby player Alex Craig during a training session at his parents farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Russian Il-76 military transport aircrafts fly in formation during a rehearsal for the flypast, which marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A couple kisses at Duomo Square, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys the time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and are unable to come to Moscow due...more
A village officer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader rides a small boat to deliver relief goods to residents in the flooded Artex Compound in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A cat looks on at the home of Brenda Kasen of Philippines, who has been living in Jordan for 16 years and recently lost her job as a babysitter due to concerns over the coronavirus, and feeds street cats that gathers at mealtime at her home in Amman,...more
A boy wearing a protective face mask touches a wall of graffiti outside the New York Aquarium in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Melina Avgerinou, caretaker at NGO Arcturos, feeds a roe deer at a bear sanctuary in the village of Nymfaio, near Florina, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A medical worker wearing a protective face mask monitors remotely the live footage of patients at the Intensive Care Unit ward for coronavirus patients at St. Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan....more
Elderly people wearing protective masks read newspapers as they sit on benches, during the hours in which the elderly are allowed to be outdoors, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man holds a rope and a mask depicting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as shopkeepers protest against the prolonged closures of businesses, while Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Team GB BMX rider, Charlotte Worthington is pictured during a home training session in Corby, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A New York City MTA transit worker cleans a subway car in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Patricio Forrester of Artmongers next to a mural of a rainbow he painted in Brockley, London, Britain. REUTERS/Adam Oliver
