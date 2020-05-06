Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Mourners gather near grave diggers, wearing personal protective equipment, during the burial of a coronavirus victim in the special purpose section of a cemetery on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Servers in protective gear carry food at a restaurant which is testing servers in providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in a safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from coronavirus, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Nicholls &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump watches workers on the assembly line manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus outbreak during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Two newly born white lion cubs are seen in Pafos Zoo during the coronavirus outbreak in Peyia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Howard Smith visits his wife, Lois, a 77-year-old Alzheimer's patient, at the New Paltz Center nursing facility for the first time since lockdowns, in Pine Bush, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Skywriting planes spell out messages of thanks to first responders and healthcare workers over Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
People watch from a bridge as bioluminescence from an algae bloom in the ocean lights up the breaking waves at Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas, California. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Saudi security officers stand in front of the Kaaba at the empty Grand mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump points as he watches workers on the assembly line manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus outbreak during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Dummies are seen replacing the audience during the regular season baseball game between SK Wyverns vs. Hanwha Eagles, despite most sports being cancelled around the world, in Incheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Migrant workers, who were stranded in the western state of Rajasthan due to a lockdown imposed by the government, wear protective masks as they look out from a window of a train upon their arrival in their home state of eastern West Bengal, at a railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on movement. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kham &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A man covers his face as health workers fumigate a market amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Scarecrows dressed as doctors and a patient are seen in front of hay bales on a farm in Billinge, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Municipality workers wearing protective gear bury a victim of the coronavirus at a cemetery area provided by the government in Tarakan, North Kalimantan Province, Indonesia. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Fachrurrozi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Gloucester and Scotland international rugby player Alex Craig during a training session at his parents farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A couple kisses at Duomo Square, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Iranian freestyle footballer Hosna Mirhadi, 23, wears a protective face mask and gloves as she trains at a park in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A golfer plays at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's 'Safe Start Washington' begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions, in Newcastle, Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Melina Avgerinou, caretaker at NGO Arcturos, feeds a roe deer at a bear sanctuary in the village of Nymfaio, near Florina, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Team GB BMX rider, Charlotte Worthington is pictured during a home training session in Corby, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A New York City MTA transit worker cleans a subway car in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Patricio Forrester of Artmongers next to a mural of a rainbow he painted in Brockley, London, Britain. REUTERS/Adam Oliver

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
