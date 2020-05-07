Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
A trader carries his mannequins as he closes his business ahead of lockdown restrictions set by the government in the Eastleigh district of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stands among television soundmen, radio reporters and other media personnel all wearing protective masks as he listens to President Trump speak during an event in honor of National Nurses Day in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People stand on social distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealership in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A member of the 110 branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Trenton prepares a flag to salute before a repatriation ceremony for six Canadian Forces personnel killed in a military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean, at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ontario. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Security men wearing protective masks stand on a street during a 24-hour curfew in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Flocke, a female polar bear, shakes off water at the Marineland animal park in Antibes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Nurse Cristina Cadenas, 53, after taking off a full personal protective equipment (PPE), during her shift at Principe de Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A woman talks with a police officer, after the government announced a lockdown of Nairobi's storied Eastleigh district and the Old Town of Mombasa for two weeks following a jump in confirmed coronavirus cases there, in Nairobi, Kenya. &nbsp;REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A cyclist on an early morning bike ride passes by deer in Richmond Park in London. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Yann Tessier &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
People collect fish on the beach in Da Nang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People affected by gas leak at the LG Polymers Plant are transported in a vehicle in Visakhapatnam, India. REUTERS/R Narendra &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Devotees are silhouetted as they climb the dome of Boudhanath Stupa to perform rituals during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, amid the lockdown imposed by the government in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
New York City Police officers wake up a passenger on the subway in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp; &nbsp; T

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on movement. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kham &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask uses an escalator in a quiet business district on the first working day after the Golden Week holiday, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Models and family members are seen dining at a restaurant where they test servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A medical staff worker is seen in the intensive care unit at the CHU de Liege hospital in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A golfer plays at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's 'Safe Start Washington' begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions, in Newcastle, Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Farmers spray powdered milk on a model of a cow as they protest against dairy market overcapacity in Braine le Comte, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
An internally displaced Afghan girl plays outside her shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Howard Smith visits his wife, Lois, a 77-year-old Alzheimer's patient, at the New Paltz Center nursing facility for the first time since lockdowns, in Pine Bush, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A health worker and relatives lower the body of a man who died from coronavirus for burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Muslim students read the Al-Qur'an at an Islamic boarding school in Bogor, near Jakarta, Indonesia. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask takes a picture of the Spanish city of Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
