Top Photos of the Day

A trader carries his mannequins as he closes his business ahead of lockdown restrictions set by the government in the Eastleigh district of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stands among television soundmen, radio reporters and other media personnel all wearing protective masks as he listens to President Trump speak during an event in honor of National Nurses Day in the Oval Office at the...more
People stand on social distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealership in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A member of the 110 branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Trenton prepares a flag to salute before a repatriation ceremony for six Canadian Forces personnel killed in a military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean, at Canadian Forces Base Trenton,...more
Security men wearing protective masks stand on a street during a 24-hour curfew in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Flocke, a female polar bear, shakes off water at the Marineland animal park in Antibes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Nurse Cristina Cadenas, 53, after taking off a full personal protective equipment (PPE), during her shift at Principe de Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman talks with a police officer, after the government announced a lockdown of Nairobi's storied Eastleigh district and the Old Town of Mombasa for two weeks following a jump in confirmed coronavirus cases there, in Nairobi, Kenya....more
A cyclist on an early morning bike ride passes by deer in Richmond Park in London. REUTERS/Yann Tessier
People collect fish on the beach in Da Nang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People affected by gas leak at the LG Polymers Plant are transported in a vehicle in Visakhapatnam, India. REUTERS/R Narendra
Devotees are silhouetted as they climb the dome of Boudhanath Stupa to perform rituals during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, amid the lockdown imposed by the government in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar ...more
New York City Police officers wake up a passenger on the subway in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon T
Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on...more
A woman wearing a protective face mask uses an escalator in a quiet business district on the first working day after the Golden Week holiday, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models and family members are seen dining at a restaurant where they test servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A medical staff worker is seen in the intensive care unit at the CHU de Liege hospital in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A golfer plays at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's 'Safe Start Washington' begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions, in Newcastle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Farmers spray powdered milk on a model of a cow as they protest against dairy market overcapacity in Braine le Comte, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An internally displaced Afghan girl plays outside her shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Howard Smith visits his wife, Lois, a 77-year-old Alzheimer's patient, at the New Paltz Center nursing facility for the first time since lockdowns, in Pine Bush, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A health worker and relatives lower the body of a man who died from coronavirus for burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslim students read the Al-Qur'an at an Islamic boarding school in Bogor, near Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya via REUTERS
A man wearing a protective mask takes a picture of the Spanish city of Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
