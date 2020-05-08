Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

People eat their Iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighborhood in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, is seen above Tower Bridge, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A woman talks with a police officer, after the government announced a lockdown of Nairobi's storied Eastleigh district and the Old Town of Mombasa for two weeks following a jump in confirmed coronavirus cases there, in Nairobi, Kenya. &nbsp;REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A cyclist on an early morning bike ride passes by deer in Richmond Park in London. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Yann Tessier &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A child stands for a photo in front of a poster during a protest calling for the reopening of California outside the California State Capital building in Sacramento. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Rajinder Singh exercises on his allotment in Harmondsworth. The 73 year old is raising money for the NHS by posting daily workout videos online and is gaining a following on social media as the 'Skipping Sikh', in Harmondsworth, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
White shoes are displayed during a demonstration by Registered Nurses and the National Nurses United (NNU) members, on behalf of healthcare workers nationwide who have passed away due to the coronavirus, during a protest outside the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A woman reacts after being informed that her relative passed away due to the coronavirus at the Regional General Hospital No. 2 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), as the spread of the COVID-19 continues in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A woman is seen walking on Primrose Hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard distribute free milk, offered instead of dairy farmers throwing away excess milk due to lower demand amid the coronavirus, in Boston, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A policeman uses his baton to push a resident breaking rules, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A trader carries his mannequins as he closes his business ahead of lockdown restrictions set by the government in the Eastleigh district of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Nurse Cristina Cadenas, 53, after taking off a full personal protective equipment (PPE), during her shift at Principe de Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A female baby fox wrapped in a blanket is seen at the Animal Protective Association of Ronda (ARPA) after being found walking along a street by a villager in the village of El Gastor, at the province of Cadiz, near Ronda, during a lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, Spain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
People collect fish on the beach in Da Nang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People affected by gas leak at the LG Polymers Plant are transported in a vehicle in Visakhapatnam, India. REUTERS/R Narendra &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Models and family members are seen dining at a restaurant where they test servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A golfer plays at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's 'Safe Start Washington' begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions, in Newcastle, Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Farmers spray powdered milk on a model of a cow as they protest against dairy market overcapacity in Braine le Comte, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask takes a picture of the Spanish city of Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
