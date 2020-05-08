Top Photos of the Day
People eat their Iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighborhood in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, is seen above Tower Bridge, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A woman talks with a police officer, after the government announced a lockdown of Nairobi's storied Eastleigh district and the Old Town of Mombasa for two weeks following a jump in confirmed coronavirus cases there, in Nairobi, Kenya....more
A cyclist on an early morning bike ride passes by deer in Richmond Park in London. REUTERS/Yann Tessier
A child stands for a photo in front of a poster during a protest calling for the reopening of California outside the California State Capital building in Sacramento. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Rajinder Singh exercises on his allotment in Harmondsworth. The 73 year old is raising money for the NHS by posting daily workout videos online and is gaining a following on social media as the 'Skipping Sikh', in Harmondsworth, Britain. REUTERS/Paul...more
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
White shoes are displayed during a demonstration by Registered Nurses and the National Nurses United (NNU) members, on behalf of healthcare workers nationwide who have passed away due to the coronavirus, during a protest outside the White House. ...more
A woman reacts after being informed that her relative passed away due to the coronavirus at the Regional General Hospital No. 2 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), as the spread of the COVID-19 continues in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis...more
A woman is seen walking on Primrose Hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard distribute free milk, offered instead of dairy farmers throwing away excess milk due to lower demand amid the coronavirus, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A policeman uses his baton to push a resident breaking rules, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A trader carries his mannequins as he closes his business ahead of lockdown restrictions set by the government in the Eastleigh district of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Nurse Cristina Cadenas, 53, after taking off a full personal protective equipment (PPE), during her shift at Principe de Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A female baby fox wrapped in a blanket is seen at the Animal Protective Association of Ronda (ARPA) after being found walking along a street by a villager in the village of El Gastor, at the province of Cadiz, near Ronda, during a lockdown amid the...more
People collect fish on the beach in Da Nang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People affected by gas leak at the LG Polymers Plant are transported in a vehicle in Visakhapatnam, India. REUTERS/R Narendra
Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models and family members are seen dining at a restaurant where they test servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A golfer plays at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's 'Safe Start Washington' begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions, in Newcastle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Farmers spray powdered milk on a model of a cow as they protest against dairy market overcapacity in Braine le Comte, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man wearing a protective mask takes a picture of the Spanish city of Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
