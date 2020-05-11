Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 11, 2020 | 6:58am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on a sidewalk after someone had left it there, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on a sidewalk after someone had left it there, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on a sidewalk after someone had left it there, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
1 / 24
Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp; &nbsp;

Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    
Close
2 / 24
Protesters opposed to lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus clash with police outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Australia. &nbsp;AAP Image/Scott Barbour via REUTERS &nbsp;

Protesters opposed to lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus clash with police outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Australia.  AAP Image/Scott Barbour via REUTERS  

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Protesters opposed to lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus clash with police outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Australia.  AAP Image/Scott Barbour via REUTERS  
Close
3 / 24
A woman shows her mother family pictures through a window on Mother's Day as visits of relatives has been enabled in Neuss, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen &nbsp;

A woman shows her mother family pictures through a window on Mother's Day as visits of relatives has been enabled in Neuss, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen  

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
A woman shows her mother family pictures through a window on Mother's Day as visits of relatives has been enabled in Neuss, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen  
Close
4 / 24
A girl paints on glass at her kindergarten as preschools across Israel opened under the further easing of restrictions to prevent the coronavirus spread, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp;

A girl paints on glass at her kindergarten as preschools across Israel opened under the further easing of restrictions to prevent the coronavirus spread, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
A girl paints on glass at her kindergarten as preschools across Israel opened under the further easing of restrictions to prevent the coronavirus spread, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  
Close
5 / 24
A visitor takes pictures of a Mickey stuffed toy through the gate a day before the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp;

A visitor takes pictures of a Mickey stuffed toy through the gate a day before the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song  

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
A visitor takes pictures of a Mickey stuffed toy through the gate a day before the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song  
Close
6 / 24
A dog named Izzy licks its chops as Craig Morland of Crofton, Maryland, buys a bucket of Thrashers famous fries on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

A dog named Izzy licks its chops as Craig Morland of Crofton, Maryland, buys a bucket of Thrashers famous fries on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A dog named Izzy licks its chops as Craig Morland of Crofton, Maryland, buys a bucket of Thrashers famous fries on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
7 / 24
Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker who was kidnapped by gunmen in Kenya 18 months ago, is kissed by her mother, Francesca Fumagalli, at Ciampino military airport in Rome, Italy. Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/via REUTERS

Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker who was kidnapped by gunmen in Kenya 18 months ago, is kissed by her mother, Francesca Fumagalli, at Ciampino military airport in Rome, Italy. Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker who was kidnapped by gunmen in Kenya 18 months ago, is kissed by her mother, Francesca Fumagalli, at Ciampino military airport in Rome, Italy. Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Internally displaced Afghan children read the Koran at a mosque, amidst the spread of the coronavirus during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail &nbsp; &nbsp;

Internally displaced Afghan children read the Koran at a mosque, amidst the spread of the coronavirus during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail    

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Internally displaced Afghan children read the Koran at a mosque, amidst the spread of the coronavirus during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail    
Close
9 / 24
Ashley Van Dorp of Abbotsford shows her mother, Susan Halewood of Blaine, Washington, her Mother's Day gift as the family gathered for Mother's Day along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel due to coronavirus restrictions in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier &nbsp;

Ashley Van Dorp of Abbotsford shows her mother, Susan Halewood of Blaine, Washington, her Mother's Day gift as the family gathered for Mother's Day along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel due to coronavirus restrictions in...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Ashley Van Dorp of Abbotsford shows her mother, Susan Halewood of Blaine, Washington, her Mother's Day gift as the family gathered for Mother's Day along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel due to coronavirus restrictions in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier  
Close
10 / 24
Eleni Kaliakoudas, 12, of Ocean City, leaps from a whale to perform a back tuck on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Eleni Kaliakoudas, 12, of Ocean City, leaps from a whale to perform a back tuck on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Eleni Kaliakoudas, 12, of Ocean City, leaps from a whale to perform a back tuck on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
11 / 24
Fireworks explode behind the Novodevichy monastery during celebrations of Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Fireworks explode behind the Novodevichy monastery during celebrations of Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov    

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Fireworks explode behind the Novodevichy monastery during celebrations of Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov    
Close
12 / 24
Claiming first blanket on the beach, Del Young and Jaymee Amoss of Rehoboth, Delaware, kiss through face masks on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Claiming first blanket on the beach, Del Young and Jaymee Amoss of Rehoboth, Delaware, kiss through face masks on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  ...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Claiming first blanket on the beach, Del Young and Jaymee Amoss of Rehoboth, Delaware, kiss through face masks on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
13 / 24
A man walks through the Times Square area during a snow flurry as a polar vortex brought cold temperatures to the region in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man walks through the Times Square area during a snow flurry as a polar vortex brought cold temperatures to the region in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly    

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A man walks through the Times Square area during a snow flurry as a polar vortex brought cold temperatures to the region in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly    
Close
14 / 24
A ballet dancer performs a jump during a video shoot at the 751 art district in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp; &nbsp;

A ballet dancer performs a jump during a video shoot at the 751 art district in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter    

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A ballet dancer performs a jump during a video shoot at the 751 art district in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter    
Close
15 / 24
Syrian refugee children play together, as Lebanon extends a lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus at a Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho &nbsp; &nbsp;

Syrian refugee children play together, as Lebanon extends a lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus at a Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho    

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Syrian refugee children play together, as Lebanon extends a lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus at a Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho    
Close
16 / 24
Roberto Ruiz visits his mother, Elena Filippi, 80, in a retirement residence and talks with her through the transparent separation screen used as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, on Mother's Day in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido &nbsp; &nbsp;

Roberto Ruiz visits his mother, Elena Filippi, 80, in a retirement residence and talks with her through the transparent separation screen used as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, on Mother's Day in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Roberto Ruiz visits his mother, Elena Filippi, 80, in a retirement residence and talks with her through the transparent separation screen used as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, on Mother's Day in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido    
Close
17 / 24
Belarusian military members take part in the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Belarusian military members take part in the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko    

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Belarusian military members take part in the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko    
Close
18 / 24
Pianist Rodrigo Cunha serenades from an open truck the lonely mothers in quarantine as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Pianist Rodrigo Cunha serenades from an open truck the lonely mothers in quarantine as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Pianist Rodrigo Cunha serenades from an open truck the lonely mothers in quarantine as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Close
19 / 24
A woman overcome with emotion is carried away from a funeral at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where victims of the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

A woman overcome with emotion is carried away from a funeral at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where victims of the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A woman overcome with emotion is carried away from a funeral at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where victims of the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler
Close
20 / 24
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk performs an invert off the table of DJ &nbsp;Z-Trip as he rides his office ramp with other professional skateboarders in an internet and social network broadcast to the world in Vista, California. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp;

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk performs an invert off the table of DJ  Z-Trip as he rides his office ramp with other professional skateboarders in an internet and social network broadcast to the world in Vista, California.    ...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk performs an invert off the table of DJ  Z-Trip as he rides his office ramp with other professional skateboarders in an internet and social network broadcast to the world in Vista, California.      REUTERS/Mike Blake  
Close
21 / 24
A student gets detained by the police while protesting against the alleged encroachment of Nepal border by India in far west Nepal, during the forty-ninth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

A student gets detained by the police while protesting against the alleged encroachment of Nepal border by India in far west Nepal, during the forty-ninth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, in...more

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A student gets detained by the police while protesting against the alleged encroachment of Nepal border by India in far west Nepal, during the forty-ninth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar  
Close
22 / 24
Elderly people, including veteran Pyotr Beznosenko, sit on a bench and receive congratulations during the celebrations of Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the town of Tara in Omsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko &nbsp;

Elderly people, including veteran Pyotr Beznosenko, sit on a bench and receive congratulations during the celebrations of Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, amid the outbreak of coronavirus in...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Elderly people, including veteran Pyotr Beznosenko, sit on a bench and receive congratulations during the celebrations of Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the town of Tara in Omsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko  
Close
23 / 24
A woman hikes above the early morning fog on the first day of the reopening of trails, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman hikes above the early morning fog on the first day of the reopening of trails, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A woman hikes above the early morning fog on the first day of the reopening of trails, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 09 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 08 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 07 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return

Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return

Hong Kong authorities said they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out on to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Anti-lockdown protests around the world

Anti-lockdown protests around the world

Protests against coronavirus restrictions around the world.

Marking Mother's Day amid the coronavirus

Marking Mother's Day amid the coronavirus

Video calls, visits through windows and social distancing marked Mother's Day celebrations around the world.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

Athletes train despite lockdown limbo

Athletes train despite lockdown limbo

Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast