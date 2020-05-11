Top Photos of the Day
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on a sidewalk after someone had left it there, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters opposed to lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus clash with police outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Scott Barbour via REUTERS
A woman shows her mother family pictures through a window on Mother's Day as visits of relatives has been enabled in Neuss, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A girl paints on glass at her kindergarten as preschools across Israel opened under the further easing of restrictions to prevent the coronavirus spread, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A visitor takes pictures of a Mickey stuffed toy through the gate a day before the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A dog named Izzy licks its chops as Craig Morland of Crofton, Maryland, buys a bucket of Thrashers famous fries on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque...more
Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker who was kidnapped by gunmen in Kenya 18 months ago, is kissed by her mother, Francesca Fumagalli, at Ciampino military airport in Rome, Italy. Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/via REUTERS
Internally displaced Afghan children read the Koran at a mosque, amidst the spread of the coronavirus during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Ashley Van Dorp of Abbotsford shows her mother, Susan Halewood of Blaine, Washington, her Mother's Day gift as the family gathered for Mother's Day along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel due to coronavirus restrictions in...more
Eleni Kaliakoudas, 12, of Ocean City, leaps from a whale to perform a back tuck on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fireworks explode behind the Novodevichy monastery during celebrations of Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Claiming first blanket on the beach, Del Young and Jaymee Amoss of Rehoboth, Delaware, kiss through face masks on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque ...more
A man walks through the Times Square area during a snow flurry as a polar vortex brought cold temperatures to the region in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A ballet dancer performs a jump during a video shoot at the 751 art district in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Syrian refugee children play together, as Lebanon extends a lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus at a Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Roberto Ruiz visits his mother, Elena Filippi, 80, in a retirement residence and talks with her through the transparent separation screen used as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, on Mother's Day in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more
Belarusian military members take part in the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pianist Rodrigo Cunha serenades from an open truck the lonely mothers in quarantine as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A woman overcome with emotion is carried away from a funeral at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where victims of the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk performs an invert off the table of DJ Z-Trip as he rides his office ramp with other professional skateboarders in an internet and social network broadcast to the world in Vista, California. ...more
A student gets detained by the police while protesting against the alleged encroachment of Nepal border by India in far west Nepal, during the forty-ninth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, in...more
Elderly people, including veteran Pyotr Beznosenko, sit on a bench and receive congratulations during the celebrations of Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, amid the outbreak of coronavirus in...more
A woman hikes above the early morning fog on the first day of the reopening of trails, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
