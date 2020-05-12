Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Personal trainer Flo Dowler leads the residents of Napier Avenue in a workout fitness class in Fulham, West London, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Coombs &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A visitor takes a selfie as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice as France begun a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Karle Manke, 77, cuts a customer's hair at his barber shop which he opened on May 4th and has since been issued two citations, defying the coronavirus executive order of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in Owosso, Michigan. Manke says he will keep his shop open and running and is encouraging customers to abide by social distancing rules and to wear masks. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A student has her hands sanitized in the schoolyard, as schools outside the greater Montreal region begin to reopen their doors, in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A man surfs with his kitesurfing board as restrictions ease around Israel, in Ashkelon. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A police officer wears 'Thermal Corona Combat Headgear' to monitor the temperature of commuters at a police checkpoint in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A man disinfects the Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A discarded disposable glove is seen flying in the wind in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Members of the White House staff and the U.S. Secret Service stand along the West Wing colonnade prior to President Trump holding a press briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Children of the Jordanian Imam Ahmad al Harasis read holy Koran at their home prior to Taraweeh prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tries to ask her question of President Trump after he called on her on the heels of an exchange with CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang (L) during a coronavirus briefing at the White House. The president refused to hear Collins' question, then ended and left the news conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A buggy driver puts a horseshoe on a horse under a highway bridge in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A local resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to symptoms of the coronavirus, inside an isolation tent for suspected cases at an army field hospital in Touba, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
The body of a Muslim man who died from the coronavirus disease is seen near the grave before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People carrying their belongings line up outside a railway station to board trains that will take them to their home states, after India announced a limited reopening of its giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Internally displaced Afghan children read the Koran at a mosque, amidst the spread of the coronavirus during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
A ballet dancer performs a jump during a video shoot at the 751 art district in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A worker exits a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle at Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' coronavirus restrictions by reopening the plant in Fremont, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Pianist Rodrigo Cunha serenades from an open truck the lonely mothers in quarantine as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
A student gets detained by the police while protesting against the alleged encroachment of Nepal border by India in far west Nepal, during the forty-ninth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A woman hikes above the early morning fog on the first day of the reopening of trails, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A girl paints on glass at her kindergarten as preschools across Israel opened under the further easing of restrictions to prevent the coronavirus spread, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
