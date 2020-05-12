Top Photos of the Day

Karle Manke, 77, cuts a customer's hair at his barber shop which he opened on May 4th and has since been issued two citations, defying the coronavirus executive order of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in Owosso, Michigan. Manke says he will keep his shop...more

Karle Manke, 77, cuts a customer's hair at his barber shop which he opened on May 4th and has since been issued two citations, defying the coronavirus executive order of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in Owosso, Michigan. Manke says he will keep his shop open and running and is encouraging customers to abide by social distancing rules and to wear masks. REUTERS/Seth Herald

