Top Photos of the Day
Jude Hajjaj, holds her cat next a picture of her cat painted by her father Osama Hajjaj, who teams up with neighbors to create works of art on their roof during the curfew imposed by the Jordanian government in Amman. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark the International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus. China Daily via REUTERS
A child is seen in classroom at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, proposed by the mayor of Borgosesia Paolo Tiramani, near Vercelli, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo...more
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks remotely during the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on the coronavirus in Washington. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
A handful of pedestrians walk through Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab from a truck driver during a testing for the coronavirus, at the Namanga one stop border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania, in Namanga, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Formula 3 racer Sophia Floersch rides in a simulator during her home training near Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Palestinians run away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a raid after an Israeli soldier was killed by a rock, in Yabad near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
U.S. Senators Richard Burr (R) and Sen. Tim Kaine greet each other with an elbow bump before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on the coronavirus in Washington. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Spotlights are seen during a rally of artists and entertainment industry workers demanding support from the government and easing of lockdown measures, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Personal trainer Flo Dowler leads the residents of Napier Avenue in a workout fitness class in Fulham, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A couple embraces outside of a terminal pickup area at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Nurses wearing protective face masks participate in a protest with signs bearing the names of healthcare professionals who died from the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A health worker is seen through a sign, as she demonstrates with her co-workers to get back the 5 percent of the salary that was cut ten years ago in front of Vall d'Hebron Hospital, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, do a lung X-ray on a patient suffering from coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at a field hospital set up to treat patients suffering from the disease in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo...more
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the, at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Argentine couple Constanza Coll and Juan Manuel Dordal play with their son Ulises on their sailboat in the waters of the Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, in Malden, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A health worker prays at an empty room near the emergency unit at Persahabatan Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Workers wearing face shields work at an assembly line of mobile phones at Lava International Limited's manufacturing plant, after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown, in Noida, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis ...more
People carrying their belongings line up outside a railway station to board trains that will take them to their home states, after India announced a limited reopening of its giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in New Delhi,...more
A man wearing a face mask on his forehead smokes a cigar while he walks outside, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one, in Tarragona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A militant of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic is seen on a position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A discarded disposable glove is seen flying in the wind in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper move the body of a deceased person from a trolley to a coffin in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The body of a Muslim man who died from the coronavirus disease is seen near the grave before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
