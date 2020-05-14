Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

The U.S. Navy aerobatic team the Blue Angels perform a flyover to honor first responders and essential workers in Chicago, Illinois. U.S. Navy/Lt j.g. Chelsea Dietlin/via REUTERS

A turtle makes its way across the empty campus of San Diego State University during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Arin Yoon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment walk away after burying a person, who presumably died of the coronavirus, in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Schoolchildren stand on smiley face signs to maintain social distancing in the courtyard of a primary school during its reopening in Paris as a small part of Parisian children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp;

Newborn children who lost their mothers during the attack lie on a bed at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani &nbsp; &nbsp;

Gravediggers bury a coffin near open graves as the spread of the coronavirus continues, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Nursing home workers and residents release balloons as a tribute to the residents who passed away and to celebrate that they have been coronavirus-free for over two weeks at the nursing home Centro Casaverde in Navalcarnero, outside Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from the coronavirus, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment, in Mexico City. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the disease. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp; &nbsp;

Jonathan Edward and other sanitation workers strike for a second week as they demand higher pay and ask for more protections from Metro Service Group in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp; &nbsp;

Cars drive past the blank billboards on the 6th of October Bridge, amid concerns over the coronavirus in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh &nbsp;

People gather outside a shopping bazar, after police sealed it for not following the government's precautionary measures, after Pakistan started easing the lockdown, in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro &nbsp; &nbsp;

A boy sits on a trolley bag being pulled by his father upon their arrival from New Delhi in a train, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network, following a nearly seven-week lockdown, at the Howrah Junction railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp; &nbsp;

Participants take part in a skill test for live-streaming sale during a training session at a clothing market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank that is getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp; &nbsp;

Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government-organized tour of the facility in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. flags are planted outside the Soldiers Home for the 88 veteran residents who have died during the coronavirus outbreak in Holyoke, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his mask as he leaves Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado &nbsp;

A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online, effecting hundreds of thousands of students, in San Diego, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Residents celebrate after authorities lifted the quarantine in Dong Cuu village, the last Vietnamese quarantined village affected by the coronavirus, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham &nbsp; &nbsp;

Olympic and World Champion long distance runner Mo Farah exercises near deer in London's Richmond Park. &nbsp;REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Jude Hajjaj, holds her cat next a picture of her cat painted by her father Osama Hajjaj, who teams up with neighbors to create works of art on their roof during the curfew imposed by the Jordanian government in Amman. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Spotlights are seen during a rally of artists and entertainment industry workers demanding support from the government and easing of lockdown measures, in Kiev, Ukraine. &nbsp; REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Life-size cardboard figures with photos of fans are positioned on the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium for the next game, which will be played without spectators, in Moenchengladbach, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen &nbsp;

A militant of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic is seen on a position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko &nbsp;

Nurses wearing protective face masks participate in a protest with signs bearing the names of healthcare professionals who died from the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado &nbsp; &nbsp;

