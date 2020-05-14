Top Photos of the Day

Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from the coronavirus, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment, in Mexico City. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when...more

Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from the coronavirus, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment, in Mexico City. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the disease. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close