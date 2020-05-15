Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A woman runs past the upside down house along the seafront in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman runs past the upside down house along the seafront in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A woman runs past the upside down house along the seafront in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A patient recovering from coronavirus waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than fifty days in the intensive care unit of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera &nbsp;

A patient recovering from coronavirus waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than fifty days in the intensive care unit of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera  

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A patient recovering from coronavirus waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than fifty days in the intensive care unit of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera  
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Enclosures are set to ensure social distancing rules on a deserted beach as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Knokke-Heist, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Enclosures are set to ensure social distancing rules on a deserted beach as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Knokke-Heist, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Enclosures are set to ensure social distancing rules on a deserted beach as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Knokke-Heist, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Migrant workers hold a bedsheet to protect themselves from the sun on a highway as they walk towards their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended nationwide lockdown, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Migrant workers hold a bedsheet to protect themselves from the sun on a highway as they walk towards their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended nationwide lockdown, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Migrant workers hold a bedsheet to protect themselves from the sun on a highway as they walk towards their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended nationwide lockdown, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis    
U.S. President Donald Trump tours medical equipment distributor Owens & Minor in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump tours medical equipment distributor Owens & Minor in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump tours medical equipment distributor Owens & Minor in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents, in Maryland. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Lee &nbsp; &nbsp;

Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents, in Maryland. REUTERS/Eric Lee    

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents, in Maryland.  REUTERS/Eric Lee    
Sen. Richard Burr walks to a republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Sen. Richard Burr walks to a republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Sen. Richard Burr walks to a republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Gravediggers bury a coffin near open graves as the spread of coronavirus continues at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Gravediggers bury a coffin near open graves as the spread of coronavirus continues at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Gravediggers bury a coffin near open graves as the spread of coronavirus continues at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
A journalist leafs through an edition of the newspaper L'Eco di Bergamo, in which ten pages of obituaries have been published due to the high number of deaths from the coronavirus, in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo &nbsp; &nbsp;

A journalist leafs through an edition of the newspaper L'Eco di Bergamo, in which ten pages of obituaries have been published due to the high number of deaths from the coronavirus, in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo    

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A journalist leafs through an edition of the newspaper L'Eco di Bergamo, in which ten pages of obituaries have been published due to the high number of deaths from the coronavirus, in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo    
A turtle makes its way across the empty campus of San Diego State University during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

A turtle makes its way across the empty campus of San Diego State University during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A turtle makes its way across the empty campus of San Diego State University during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake    
A member of the staff from La Paz hospital reacts after two minutes of silence for health workers that died of COVID-19, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A member of the staff from La Paz hospital reacts after two minutes of silence for health workers that died of COVID-19, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A member of the staff from La Paz hospital reacts after two minutes of silence for health workers that died of COVID-19, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An aerial photo shows the demolition of a cooling tower at a decommissioned nuclear power plant in Philippsburg, Germany. Daniel Maurer/EnBW/via REUTERS

An aerial photo shows the demolition of a cooling tower at a decommissioned nuclear power plant in Philippsburg, Germany. Daniel Maurer/EnBW/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
An aerial photo shows the demolition of a cooling tower at a decommissioned nuclear power plant in Philippsburg, Germany. Daniel Maurer/EnBW/via REUTERS
Supporters gather outside the warehouse of medical equipment distributor Owens & Minor prior to a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters gather outside the warehouse of medical equipment distributor Owens & Minor prior to a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Supporters gather outside the warehouse of medical equipment distributor Owens & Minor prior to a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    
The U.S. Navy aerobatic team the Blue Angels perform a flyover to honor first responders and essential workers in Chicago, Illinois. U.S. Navy/Lt j.g. Chelsea Dietlin/via REUTERS

The U.S. Navy aerobatic team the Blue Angels perform a flyover to honor first responders and essential workers in Chicago, Illinois. U.S. Navy/Lt j.g. Chelsea Dietlin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
The U.S. Navy aerobatic team the Blue Angels perform a flyover to honor first responders and essential workers in Chicago, Illinois. U.S. Navy/Lt j.g. Chelsea Dietlin/via REUTERS
Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Arin Yoon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. REUTERS/Arin Yoon    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.  REUTERS/Arin Yoon    
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp; &nbsp;

People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva    

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva    
A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online, effecting hundreds of thousands of students, in San Diego, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online, effecting hundreds of thousands of students, in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online, effecting hundreds of thousands of students, in San Diego, California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake    
Schoolchildren stand on smiley face signs to maintain social distancing in the courtyard of a primary school during its reopening in Paris as a small part of Parisian children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp;

Schoolchildren stand on smiley face signs to maintain social distancing in the courtyard of a primary school during its reopening in Paris as a small part of Parisian children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Schoolchildren stand on smiley face signs to maintain social distancing in the courtyard of a primary school during its reopening in Paris as a small part of Parisian children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier  
Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government-organized tour of the facility in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp; &nbsp;

Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government-organized tour of the facility in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter    

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government-organized tour of the facility in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter    
Residents celebrate after authorities lifted the quarantine in Dong Cuu village, the last Vietnamese quarantined village affected by the coronavirus, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham &nbsp; &nbsp;

Residents celebrate after authorities lifted the quarantine in Dong Cuu village, the last Vietnamese quarantined village affected by the coronavirus, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Residents celebrate after authorities lifted the quarantine in Dong Cuu village, the last Vietnamese quarantined village affected by the coronavirus, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham    
A man is surrounded by police officers after a small scuffle during a protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay-at-home orders at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Seth Herald &nbsp;

A man is surrounded by police officers after a small scuffle during a protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay-at-home orders at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Seth Herald  

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A man is surrounded by police officers after a small scuffle during a protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay-at-home orders at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Seth Herald  
A woman wearing a protective mask walks on a street in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, in the Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman wearing a protective mask walks on a street in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, in the Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask walks on a street in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, in the Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    
Migrant workers and their families wait for transport to reach a railway station to board trains to their home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp; &nbsp;

Migrant workers and their families wait for transport to reach a railway station to board trains to their home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Migrant workers and their families wait for transport to reach a railway station to board trains to their home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave    
Students from Allentown Central Catholic High School in prom dresses keep a social distance as their mothers take their pictures, after their prom was cancelled, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Students from Allentown Central Catholic High School in prom dresses keep a social distance as their mothers take their pictures, after their prom was cancelled, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Students from Allentown Central Catholic High School in prom dresses keep a social distance as their mothers take their pictures, after their prom was cancelled, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 14 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 13 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 12 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 11 2020

