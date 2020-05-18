Top Photos of the Day

George Washington University graduate Catalina Perez (R) receives a paper copy of her diploma from neighbor Paula Lytle as they keep a social distance at a surprise graduation party for Perez, who completed her undergraduate studies in International...more

George Washington University graduate Catalina Perez (R) receives a paper copy of her diploma from neighbor Paula Lytle as they keep a social distance at a surprise graduation party for Perez, who completed her undergraduate studies in International Affairs across the span of ten years only to miss her commencement due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

