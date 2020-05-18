Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek says hi to her friend Rose through her kitchen window in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    
Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
An aerial view of Archbishop Francois Touvet waving to attenders after France's first ever drive-in mass in Chalons-en-Champagne, near Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol  
Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, in Burnley, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool  
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A New York Police Department officer keeps an eye on people as they control social distance on a warm day at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley    
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A man reacts, next to a Polish flag laying on the ground, after being sprayed with tear gas, during an anti-government protest, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel    
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
People line up during a food distribution in the Corona section of Queens, New York.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    
Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A Palestinian boy dips in a natural spring to cool off during a heat wave near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman    
Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
George Washington University graduate Catalina Perez (R) receives a paper copy of her diploma from neighbor Paula Lytle as they keep a social distance at a surprise graduation party for Perez, who completed her undergraduate studies in International Affairs across the span of ten years only to miss her commencement due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A person gestures out of a car's window as supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro protest against the quarantine measures, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A migrant worker covers her child with a sari to protect him from heat as she waits in a queue for transport to reach a railway station to board a train to her home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave  
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18, crowns herself while celebrating her canceled prom night at home in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Bing Guan    
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip (18, center), and her sisters Sydney (22, left) and Paisley, 6, watch former U.S. President Barack Obama deliver a virtual commencement address to millions of high school seniors who will miss graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, while celebrating Phoebe's canceled prom night at home in San Diego, California,. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A woman wears a mask reading 'Fascist Muzzle' at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
FSV Mainz 05's Aaron Caricol in action, as play resumes behind closed doors, during their Bundesliga match against FC Cologne in Cologne, Germany. Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Crematory workers using protective gear are pictured at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero  
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A woman wearing a protective suit talks to a child at a migrant neighborhood during the start of a general quarantine to force down a surging rate of fresh coronavirus cases in the capital, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado    
Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Workers remove signage of the Gem Spa, an iconic East Village corner store open since the 1920's, whose owner says it had to close its shopfront due to falling revenue, which was affected in part by recent shutdowns in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
People walk on rocks to cross the River Dove in Dovedale in the Peak Distric, Ashbourne, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine    
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A child reacts while undergoing nucleic acid testing in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    
Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A ballet dancer performs outside a private hospital in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A graduating Masters student from the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP) stands on campus the day before his graduation ceremony, which is to be held online due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
