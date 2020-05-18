Top Photos of the Day
Lydia Hassebroek says hi to her friend Rose through her kitchen window in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An aerial view of Archbishop Francois Touvet waving to attenders after France's first ever drive-in mass in Chalons-en-Champagne, near Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, in Burnley, Britain....more
A New York Police Department officer keeps an eye on people as they control social distance on a warm day at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A man reacts, next to a Polish flag laying on the ground, after being sprayed with tear gas, during an anti-government protest, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People line up during a food distribution in the Corona section of Queens, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Palestinian boy dips in a natural spring to cool off during a heat wave near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
George Washington University graduate Catalina Perez (R) receives a paper copy of her diploma from neighbor Paula Lytle as they keep a social distance at a surprise graduation party for Perez, who completed her undergraduate studies in International...more
A person gestures out of a car's window as supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro protest against the quarantine measures, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A migrant worker covers her child with a sari to protect him from heat as she waits in a queue for transport to reach a railway station to board a train to her home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail...more
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18, crowns herself while celebrating her canceled prom night at home in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip (18, center), and her sisters Sydney (22, left) and Paisley, 6, watch former U.S. President Barack Obama deliver a virtual commencement address to millions of high school seniors who will miss...more
A woman wears a mask reading 'Fascist Muzzle' at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder ...more
FSV Mainz 05's Aaron Caricol in action, as play resumes behind closed doors, during their Bundesliga match against FC Cologne in Cologne, Germany. Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS
Crematory workers using protective gear are pictured at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman wearing a protective suit talks to a child at a migrant neighborhood during the start of a general quarantine to force down a surging rate of fresh coronavirus cases in the capital, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers remove signage of the Gem Spa, an iconic East Village corner store open since the 1920's, whose owner says it had to close its shopfront due to falling revenue, which was affected in part by recent shutdowns in Manhattan, New York City....more
People walk on rocks to cross the River Dove in Dovedale in the Peak Distric, Ashbourne, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A child reacts while undergoing nucleic acid testing in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A ballet dancer performs outside a private hospital in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A graduating Masters student from the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP) stands on campus the day before his graduation ceremony, which is to be held online due to the outbreak of the coronavirus,...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Legislators brawl in Hong Kong
A brawl broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong in a row over procedures with the leadership of a key committee at stake.
Students graduate in a pandemic
The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.
Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus
The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, laying bare both the economic and human tragedy wrought by the pandemic.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Fearing a second wave, Wuhan ramps up virus tests
Fears of second-round infections flare after Wuhan reported a cluster of cases, the first since a lockdown was lifted on April 8.