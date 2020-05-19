Top Photos of the Day

A woman and her baby wait for a bus to take them to a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ghaziabad in the outskirts...more

A woman and her baby wait for a bus to take them to a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ghaziabad in the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close