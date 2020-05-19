Top Photos of the Day
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way the government is distributing relief food and the lockdown situation to control the spread of coronavirus, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker...more
Women wearing face masks sunbathe at the Malvarrosa beach, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one, in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with restaurant executives and industry leaders during a coronavirus pandemic meeting in the State Dining Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People pray between plastic separation curtains in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS
Youtubers wearing pig masks film a video at a shopping district which has fewer people than usual, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A crow is seen near models during the reopening of the 'mini-Europe' theme park, where visitors can explore small scale models of European capitals and landmarks, as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions, in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois...more
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues during her funeral who passed away from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A hairdresser wearing a protective mask cuts the hair of a man at a barber shop, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus outbreak, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman and her baby wait for a bus to take them to a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ghaziabad in the outskirts...more
A pedestrian watches as a man is tested for the coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Molloy College Nursing School graduates Taylor Laufer and Yuliya Dubyna make a toast at the center of the lawn in Bryant Park in New York, City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Makeshift sheets displaying messages of protest contesting the ability to pay for rent hang in the window of an apartment building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A view shows an apartment block, which is decorated with a mural dedicated to medical specialists involved in the fight against coronavirus, in Odintsovo outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kievsky Railway Station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/via REUTERSAY
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he leaves Juventus Training Center in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A Palestinian boy dips in a natural spring to cool off during a heat wave near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An aerial view of Archbishop Francois Touvet waving to attenders after France's first ever drive-in mass in Chalons-en-Champagne, near Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man reacts, next to a Polish flag laying on the ground, after being sprayed with tear gas, during an anti-government protest, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People line up during a food distribution in the Corona section of Queens, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wears a mask reading 'Fascist Muzzle' at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder ...more
People walk on rocks to cross the River Dove in Dovedale in the Peak Distric, Ashbourne, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Crematory workers using protective gear are pictured at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A migrant worker covers her child with a sari to protect him from heat as she waits in a queue for transport to reach a railway station to board a train to her home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail...more
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease
Some restaurants reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.
Coronavirus street art
Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students graduate in a pandemic
The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Life under lockdown
Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Anti-lockdown protests around the world
Protests against coronavirus restrictions around the world.
Legislators brawl in Hong Kong
A brawl broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong in a row over procedures with the leadership of a key committee at stake.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.