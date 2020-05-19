Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way the government is distributing relief food and the lockdown situation to control the spread of coronavirus, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way the government is distributing relief food and the lockdown situation to control the spread of coronavirus, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker...more

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way the government is distributing relief food and the lockdown situation to control the spread of coronavirus, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa  
Women wearing face masks sunbathe at the Malvarrosa beach, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one, in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Women wearing face masks sunbathe at the Malvarrosa beach, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one, in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce    

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Women wearing face masks sunbathe at the Malvarrosa beach, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one, in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce    
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with restaurant executives and industry leaders during a coronavirus pandemic meeting in the State Dining Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with restaurant executives and industry leaders during a coronavirus pandemic meeting in the State Dining Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with restaurant executives and industry leaders during a coronavirus pandemic meeting in the State Dining Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
People pray between plastic separation curtains in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS

People pray between plastic separation curtains in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
People pray between plastic separation curtains in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS  
Youtubers wearing pig masks film a video at a shopping district which has fewer people than usual, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Youtubers wearing pig masks film a video at a shopping district which has fewer people than usual, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Youtubers wearing pig masks film a video at a shopping district which has fewer people than usual, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon    
A crow is seen near models during the reopening of the 'mini-Europe' theme park, where visitors can explore small scale models of European capitals and landmarks, as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions, in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A crow is seen near models during the reopening of the 'mini-Europe' theme park, where visitors can explore small scale models of European capitals and landmarks, as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions, in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois...more

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A crow is seen near models during the reopening of the 'mini-Europe' theme park, where visitors can explore small scale models of European capitals and landmarks, as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions, in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir    
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues during her funeral who passed away from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues during her funeral who passed away from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues during her funeral who passed away from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  
A hairdresser wearing a protective mask cuts the hair of a man at a barber shop, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus outbreak, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A hairdresser wearing a protective mask cuts the hair of a man at a barber shop, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus outbreak, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello    

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A hairdresser wearing a protective mask cuts the hair of a man at a barber shop, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus outbreak, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello    
A woman and her baby wait for a bus to take them to a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ghaziabad in the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman and her baby wait for a bus to take them to a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ghaziabad in the outskirts...more

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A woman and her baby wait for a bus to take them to a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ghaziabad in the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
A pedestrian watches as a man is tested for the coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A pedestrian watches as a man is tested for the coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A pedestrian watches as a man is tested for the coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Molloy College Nursing School graduates Taylor Laufer and Yuliya Dubyna make a toast at the center of the lawn in Bryant Park in New York, City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Molloy College Nursing School graduates Taylor Laufer and Yuliya Dubyna make a toast at the center of the lawn in Bryant Park in New York, City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Molloy College Nursing School graduates Taylor Laufer and Yuliya Dubyna make a toast at the center of the lawn in Bryant Park in New York, City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    
Makeshift sheets displaying messages of protest contesting the ability to pay for rent hang in the window of an apartment building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Makeshift sheets displaying messages of protest contesting the ability to pay for rent hang in the window of an apartment building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Makeshift sheets displaying messages of protest contesting the ability to pay for rent hang in the window of an apartment building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
A view shows an apartment block, which is decorated with a mural dedicated to medical specialists involved in the fight against coronavirus, in Odintsovo outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A view shows an apartment block, which is decorated with a mural dedicated to medical specialists involved in the fight against coronavirus, in Odintsovo outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A view shows an apartment block, which is decorated with a mural dedicated to medical specialists involved in the fight against coronavirus, in Odintsovo outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kievsky Railway Station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/via REUTERSAY

Russian Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kievsky Railway Station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/via REUTERSAY

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Russian Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kievsky Railway Station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/via REUTERSAY
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he leaves Juventus Training Center in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he leaves Juventus Training Center in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he leaves Juventus Training Center in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca    
A Palestinian boy dips in a natural spring to cool off during a heat wave near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian boy dips in a natural spring to cool off during a heat wave near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman    

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A Palestinian boy dips in a natural spring to cool off during a heat wave near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman    
Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    
An aerial view of Archbishop Francois Touvet waving to attenders after France's first ever drive-in mass in Chalons-en-Champagne, near Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view of Archbishop Francois Touvet waving to attenders after France's first ever drive-in mass in Chalons-en-Champagne, near Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol  

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
An aerial view of Archbishop Francois Touvet waving to attenders after France's first ever drive-in mass in Chalons-en-Champagne, near Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol  
A man reacts, next to a Polish flag laying on the ground, after being sprayed with tear gas, during an anti-government protest, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A man reacts, next to a Polish flag laying on the ground, after being sprayed with tear gas, during an anti-government protest, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel    

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A man reacts, next to a Polish flag laying on the ground, after being sprayed with tear gas, during an anti-government protest, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel    
People line up during a food distribution in the Corona section of Queens, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People line up during a food distribution in the Corona section of Queens, New York.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
People line up during a food distribution in the Corona section of Queens, New York.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley    

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley    
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    
A woman wears a mask reading 'Fascist Muzzle' at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's house in Swampscott, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wears a mask reading 'Fascist Muzzle' at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  ...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A woman wears a mask reading 'Fascist Muzzle' at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
People walk on rocks to cross the River Dove in Dovedale in the Peak Distric, Ashbourne, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

People walk on rocks to cross the River Dove in Dovedale in the Peak Distric, Ashbourne, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine    

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
People walk on rocks to cross the River Dove in Dovedale in the Peak Distric, Ashbourne, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine    
Crematory workers using protective gear are pictured at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Crematory workers using protective gear are pictured at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero  

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Crematory workers using protective gear are pictured at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero  
A migrant worker covers her child with a sari to protect him from heat as she waits in a queue for transport to reach a railway station to board a train to her home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A migrant worker covers her child with a sari to protect him from heat as she waits in a queue for transport to reach a railway station to board a train to her home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A migrant worker covers her child with a sari to protect him from heat as she waits in a queue for transport to reach a railway station to board a train to her home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave  
