Pictures | Wed May 20, 2020 | 8:10am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

People stand in line to receive food aid amid the spread of coronavirus, at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
An aerial view of flooding as water overruns Sanford Dam, Michigan. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A fox carries a squirrel in its mouth during a phased reopening from the coronavirus restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Beauticians wearing protective gears tend to their customers inside a parlor after authorities allowed saloons and beauty parlors to open, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water as a measure to prevent an infection with the coronavirus at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese style pub known as an 'izakaya', in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump examines a coronavirus pandemic relief debit card he was handed during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A woman reads aloud from the Bible as residents wait in line for free groceries from a pop-up food pantry amid the coronavirus outbreak in Chelsea, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Cemetery workers place a coffin, containing the body of a 52-year old woman who died of the coronavirus, into a grave at the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A foreign journalist gets tested for the coronavirus before attending a news conference by the spokesman of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Guo Weimin ahead of the People's National Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laugh together at the start of a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump on coronavirus pandemic relief in the East Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Paralympic athlete Sofia Gonzalez trains in her home garden during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Jongny, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Customers toast beers from behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Women, one wearing a face mask due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, mourn during the funeral of teenager Joao Pedro Pinto, 14, who according to residents was shot dead during a police operation against drug dealers, in Salgueiro slum in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A resident carries away free groceries from a pop-up food pantry amid the coronavirus outbreak in Chelsea, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A man wearing protective gloves carries a baby as he waits for his turn to board a train as they return to their hometowns, after Pakistan started easing the lockdown restrictions and allowed to resume passenger trains, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A man reads the Koran, seen from a window of his house decorated with a traditional Ramadan lantern called "fanous", on the Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, the holiest night for Muslims, during a night-time curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi puts on her face mask to protect from the coronavirus after taking part in a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Muslims pray during the Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, the holiest night for Muslims, while practicing social distancing, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, during the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A little girl plays soap bubbles at a park following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Scouts play music instruments as a man performs during the fasting month of Ramadan, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Sidon's old city, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Beggars are seen near a mosque during Laylat Al-Qadr, amid the spread of the coronavirus in Rivierra II, a neighborhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A memorial of crosses was made outside of the Camilla Care Community which has been affected by the coronavirus in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Tents are pitched using social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus at a sanctioned homeless encampment christened Safe Sleeping Village in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Drone Base &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump looks over at a table of produce while speaking about the nation's food supply chain during a coronavirus pandemic response event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues during her funeral who passed away from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school in Jumet, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Youtubers wearing pig masks film a video at a shopping district which has fewer people than usual, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
