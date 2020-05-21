Top Photos of the Day
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon the city after the breach of two dams, Edenville and Sanford, in Midland, Michigan. REUTERS/Drone Base
Executive Assistant Jessie Dawson sits among mannequins occupying some tables so diners will not feel isolated by social distancing measures when The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three-star restaurant, reopens shortly in Washington, Virginia....more
Cemetery workers place a coffin, containing the body of a 52-year old woman who died of the coronavirus, into a grave at the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Tents are pitched using social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus at a sanctioned homeless encampment christened Safe Sleeping Village in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Drone Base
Karl Manke who recently had his barber license suspended for violating the coronavirus restrictions, cuts man’s hair as he attends "Operation Haircut", a protest put on by supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition at the state capitol, at the...more
Roberto Gonzalez, who produces mini shows for tourists with his two Dachshunds, poses for a photo in front of his home amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Motorists line up at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus pandemic testing in Leesburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, at Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Dot Costello, 101 years old, sits on a bed at an evacuee centre after being evacuated from her home along the Tittabawassee River, after several dams breached, in Midland, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain while they rush to a safer place, following their evacuation from a slum area before Cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A red squirrel feeds on a specially made small beer bench, eating nut kernels from a small plate on a balcony in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Ayhan Uyanik
Volunteer hairdressers from the International Association for Relief and Development (ONSUR) wearing face masks and gloves cut the hair of internally displaced children, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday, at an IDP camp in Idlib, Syria....more
Russian conscripts wearing protective face masks sit next to their beds at a recruiting station in Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
People sit in a car as the Hungarian National Circus opens a drive-in Safari Park in Szada, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A woman wearing a mask and gloves plays a slot machine at the recently reopened Lucky Star Casino in El Reno, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
People stand in line to receive food aid amid the spread of coronavirus, at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Beauticians wearing protective gears tend to their customers inside a parlor after authorities allowed saloons and beauty parlors to open, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India....more
A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water as a measure to prevent an infection with the coronavirus at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese style pub known as an 'izakaya', in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A swimmer jumps into the pool during the opening day of a public open-air pool in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about the coronavirus pandemic response during a meeting with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah...more
Students wearing protective face masks respect social distancing as they walk past condemned lockers at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A boy prepares food to sell as he takes new online learning classes broadcast by state distance learning television (DLTV) in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Margot Bloch stands beside a line of mock body bags while holding flowers during a funeral procession demonstration for the coronavirus victims outside of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
South Korean residents 89-year-old Jeong Nam-poong and 80-year-old Jang Yoon-hui , wearing protective masks, dance at park after their daytime discotheque 'colatec' has been closed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seoul, South...more
An employee wearing protective clothing disinfects a crucifix at Funeral Gayosso in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Voters queue at a polling station during the presidential, legislative and communal council elections, under the simmering political violence and the growing threat of the coronavirus, in Ngozi, Burundi. REUTERS/Clovis Guy Siboniyo
Paralympic athlete Sofia Gonzalez trains in her home garden during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Jongny, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman reads aloud from the Bible as residents wait in line for free groceries from a pop-up food pantry amid the coronavirus outbreak in Chelsea, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Scouts play music instruments as a man performs during the fasting month of Ramadan, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Sidon's old city, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Women, one wearing a face mask due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, mourn during the funeral of teenager Joao Pedro Pinto, 14, who according to residents was shot dead during a police operation against drug dealers, in Salgueiro slum in Sao...more
A foreign journalist gets tested for the coronavirus before attending a news conference by the spokesman of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Guo Weimin ahead of the People's National Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. ...more
The 'Messeturm' (trade show tower) is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
