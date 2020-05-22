Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 22, 2020 | 7:30am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Alex Montagano demonstrates his "Hugging Station" with neighbour Sharon Pearce-Anderson, that he built to embrace family members amid the coronavirus precautions in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Alex Montagano demonstrates his "Hugging Station" with neighbour Sharon Pearce-Anderson, that he built to embrace family members amid the coronavirus precautions in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Alex Montagano demonstrates his "Hugging Station" with neighbour Sharon Pearce-Anderson, that he built to embrace family members amid the coronavirus precautions in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
1 / 24
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to his supporters as he leaves the Ford Motor Co. plant after a visit of the plant reopened from coronavirus restrictions in Ypsilanti, Michigan. REUTERS/Seth Herald

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to his supporters as he leaves the Ford Motor Co. plant after a visit of the plant reopened from coronavirus restrictions in Ypsilanti, Michigan. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to his supporters as he leaves the Ford Motor Co. plant after a visit of the plant reopened from coronavirus restrictions in Ypsilanti, Michigan. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
2 / 24
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past officials wearing face masks as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past officials wearing face masks as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past officials wearing face masks as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 24
A U.S. Army Old Guard soldier holds his hand up before receiving a small American Flag to place at a U.S. service member's headstone at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A U.S. Army Old Guard soldier holds his hand up before receiving a small American Flag to place at a U.S. service member's headstone at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A U.S. Army Old Guard soldier holds his hand up before receiving a small American Flag to place at a U.S. service member's headstone at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
4 / 24
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 24
Russian conscripts wearing protective face masks sit next to their beds at a recruiting station in Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Russian conscripts wearing protective face masks sit next to their beds at a recruiting station in Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Russian conscripts wearing protective face masks sit next to their beds at a recruiting station in Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Close
6 / 24
Children play in the Educandos stream near the Negro river at Educandos slum in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children play in the Educandos stream near the Negro river at Educandos slum in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Children play in the Educandos stream near the Negro river at Educandos slum in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
7 / 24
Workers applaud to thank health workers for their battle against the coronavirus before their restaurants' reopening on the waterfront in Naples, as Italy eases some lockdown measures, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Workers applaud to thank health workers for their battle against the coronavirus before their restaurants' reopening on the waterfront in Naples, as Italy eases some lockdown measures, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Workers applaud to thank health workers for their battle against the coronavirus before their restaurants' reopening on the waterfront in Naples, as Italy eases some lockdown measures, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
8 / 24
Mao Yin embraces his mother Li Jingzhi as he reunites with his parents for the first time since he was abducted at a hotel 32 years ago, at the public security bureau in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Mao Yin embraces his mother Li Jingzhi as he reunites with his parents for the first time since he was abducted at a hotel 32 years ago, at the public security bureau in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Mao Yin embraces his mother Li Jingzhi as he reunites with his parents for the first time since he was abducted at a hotel 32 years ago, at the public security bureau in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at Woodbridge Center Mall that remains closed in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at Woodbridge Center Mall that remains closed in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at Woodbridge Center Mall that remains closed in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 24
President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing earlier in his tour at the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant that is manufacturing ventilators, masks and other medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing earlier in his tour at the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant that is manufacturing ventilators, masks and other medical supplies...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing earlier in his tour at the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant that is manufacturing ventilators, masks and other medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 24
Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, arrives at his Manhattan apartment after being released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, arrives at his Manhattan apartment after being released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, arrives at his Manhattan apartment after being released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 24
A couple sits on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, after France reopened its beaches to the public in a softening of strict lockdown rules in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A couple sits on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, after France reopened its beaches to the public in a softening of strict lockdown rules in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A couple sits on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, after France reopened its beaches to the public in a softening of strict lockdown rules in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 24
Palestinian students wearing masks receive their certificates from their teacher as coronavirus preventive measures are taken, in Othman Bin Affan school in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian students wearing masks receive their certificates from their teacher as coronavirus preventive measures are taken, in Othman Bin Affan school in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Palestinian students wearing masks receive their certificates from their teacher as coronavirus preventive measures are taken, in Othman Bin Affan school in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 24
A swimmer jumps during the opening day of a public open-air pool in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A swimmer jumps during the opening day of a public open-air pool in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A swimmer jumps during the opening day of a public open-air pool in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
15 / 24
A man sits with a pelican in St James's Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

A man sits with a pelican in St James's Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A man sits with a pelican in St James's Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
16 / 24
Passersby wearing protective face masks walk between temporarily closed shops along Nakamise Street at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, in Tokyo, Japan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Passersby wearing protective face masks walk between temporarily closed shops along Nakamise Street at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Passersby wearing protective face masks walk between temporarily closed shops along Nakamise Street at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 24
Migrant workers cover themselves with a scarf, to protect from heat as they wait to get registered before boarding a train to their home state of eastern Bihar, during an extended lockdown in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Migrant workers cover themselves with a scarf, to protect from heat as they wait to get registered before boarding a train to their home state of eastern Bihar, during an extended lockdown in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Migrant workers cover themselves with a scarf, to protect from heat as they wait to get registered before boarding a train to their home state of eastern Bihar, during an extended lockdown in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 24
Victoriano Vera, 49, a certified public accountant, is sprayed with a chlorine solution, which has become a standard procedure for every person and boat arriving at the town pier during the coronavirus outbreak, in Puerto Roma, Ecuador. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Victoriano Vera, 49, a certified public accountant, is sprayed with a chlorine solution, which has become a standard procedure for every person and boat arriving at the town pier during the coronavirus outbreak, in Puerto Roma, Ecuador....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Victoriano Vera, 49, a certified public accountant, is sprayed with a chlorine solution, which has become a standard procedure for every person and boat arriving at the town pier during the coronavirus outbreak, in Puerto Roma, Ecuador. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Close
19 / 24
A man throws water on a girl playing in a pool, during a hot weather, in Sidon, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A man throws water on a girl playing in a pool, during a hot weather, in Sidon, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A man throws water on a girl playing in a pool, during a hot weather, in Sidon, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
20 / 24
A man with a child ride on motorbike in the street blocked by trees that were uprooted by Cyclone Amphan in Satkhira, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Km Asad

A man with a child ride on motorbike in the street blocked by trees that were uprooted by Cyclone Amphan in Satkhira, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Km Asad

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A man with a child ride on motorbike in the street blocked by trees that were uprooted by Cyclone Amphan in Satkhira, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Km Asad
Close
21 / 24
Healthcare workers gather in a street during coronavirus testing in Sadr city, district of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Healthcare workers gather in a street during coronavirus testing in Sadr city, district of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Healthcare workers gather in a street during coronavirus testing in Sadr city, district of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
22 / 24
A man carries his son who holds a balloon outside a shopping mall ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man carries his son who holds a balloon outside a shopping mall ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A man carries his son who holds a balloon outside a shopping mall ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
23 / 24
Israelis play at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv as coronavirus restrictions ease in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis play at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv as coronavirus restrictions ease in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Israelis play at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv as coronavirus restrictions ease in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 21 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 20 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 19 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 18 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Coronavirus cases climb in Russia

Coronavirus cases climb in Russia

Moscow and much of the country are in their eighth week of a lockdown as Russia hit the world's second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases behind the U.S.

Flood submerges central Michigan city after two dams breached

Flood submerges central Michigan city after two dams breached

Rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland, displacing thousands of residents and spreading into a Dow Chemical plant in the riverfront city.

Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease

Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease

Some restaurants reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.

Strongest cyclone in over a decade slams into India, Bangladesh

Strongest cyclone in over a decade slams into India, Bangladesh

A powerful cyclone tore into eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, after millions of people were moved out of its path.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast