Top Photos of the Day
Alex Montagano demonstrates his "Hugging Station" with neighbour Sharon Pearce-Anderson, that he built to embrace family members amid the coronavirus precautions in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to his supporters as he leaves the Ford Motor Co. plant after a visit of the plant reopened from coronavirus restrictions in Ypsilanti, Michigan. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past officials wearing face masks as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
A U.S. Army Old Guard soldier holds his hand up before receiving a small American Flag to place at a U.S. service member's headstone at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Russian conscripts wearing protective face masks sit next to their beds at a recruiting station in Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Children play in the Educandos stream near the Negro river at Educandos slum in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Workers applaud to thank health workers for their battle against the coronavirus before their restaurants' reopening on the waterfront in Naples, as Italy eases some lockdown measures, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Mao Yin embraces his mother Li Jingzhi as he reunites with his parents for the first time since he was abducted at a hotel 32 years ago, at the public security bureau in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at Woodbridge Center Mall that remains closed in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing earlier in his tour at the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant that is manufacturing ventilators, masks and other medical supplies...more
Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, arrives at his Manhattan apartment after being released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike...more
A couple sits on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, after France reopened its beaches to the public in a softening of strict lockdown rules in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Palestinian students wearing masks receive their certificates from their teacher as coronavirus preventive measures are taken, in Othman Bin Affan school in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A swimmer jumps during the opening day of a public open-air pool in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A man sits with a pelican in St James's Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Passersby wearing protective face masks walk between temporarily closed shops along Nakamise Street at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Migrant workers cover themselves with a scarf, to protect from heat as they wait to get registered before boarding a train to their home state of eastern Bihar, during an extended lockdown in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Victoriano Vera, 49, a certified public accountant, is sprayed with a chlorine solution, which has become a standard procedure for every person and boat arriving at the town pier during the coronavirus outbreak, in Puerto Roma, Ecuador....more
A man throws water on a girl playing in a pool, during a hot weather, in Sidon, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man with a child ride on motorbike in the street blocked by trees that were uprooted by Cyclone Amphan in Satkhira, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Km Asad
Healthcare workers gather in a street during coronavirus testing in Sadr city, district of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man carries his son who holds a balloon outside a shopping mall ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Israelis play at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv as coronavirus restrictions ease in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Coronavirus cases climb in Russia
Moscow and much of the country are in their eighth week of a lockdown as Russia hit the world's second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases behind the U.S.
Flood submerges central Michigan city after two dams breached
Rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland, displacing thousands of residents and spreading into a Dow Chemical plant in the riverfront city.
Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease
Some restaurants reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.
Strongest cyclone in over a decade slams into India, Bangladesh
A powerful cyclone tore into eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, after millions of people were moved out of its path.