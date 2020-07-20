Top Photos of the Day
An officer from the New York Police Department is seen injured after attempting to detain a protester smearing paint on the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Mourners view a makeshift memorial to the passing of the late Rep. John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, under his mural in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers ...more
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind a tree in Mies near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A federal law enforcement officer, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings spreads tear gas during a protest over racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Socially-distanced music fans watch a performance by rock band "Monster Truck" at a drive-in concert held in a parking lot on Toronto's waterfront, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police use water cannon as Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A man takes a sunbath helped with a light reflector during a warm and humid day in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man is silhouetted against sunset sky as he walks past the graves of soldiers killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An Egyptian man shows off his motorcycle skills in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man works on an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the diety of prosperity, before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Myanmar State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi pays her respects to her late father during a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon. Ye Aung Thu/Pool via REUTERS
A woman wears a mask as activists protest against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A boy prepares to jump from a fallen coconut tree into a lake on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women stand as they wait their turn to cast the votes inside a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Douma, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A protester dressed as comic book superhero Batman takes part in a protest in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Brasilia Cathedral, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Fans watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix from a hill outside the circuit in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Children play in a mud pool during the Online Boryeong Mud Festival at their home during a live streaming event, in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
An Israeli border police member runs as smoke rises from burning tires during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in the town of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman is silhouetted when she walks on a flooded road in Jamalpur, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Tyrese Haspil, the suspect in the murder of Fahim Salehis is led by New York City Police Department officers, in the Manhattan Borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the Hands Percussion rehearse for a live streaming performance at the Damansara Performing Arts Centre, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/ Lim Huey Teng
A grain farmer harvests corn amid the coronavirus pandemic in Marion, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
French firefighters battle a blaze at the Cathedral of Saint Pierre and Saint Paul in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Vaccinators wear protective masks as they have their temperature checked during an anti-polio campaign in a low-income neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man poses for a photo on a large lotus leaf at a pagoda in Dong Thap province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
The image of late Rep. John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jay Paul
