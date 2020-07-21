Top Photos of the Day
A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet as she walks during heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shoppers who refused to wear masks shop at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A federal law enforcement officer, deployed under the Trump administration's executive order, holds pepper spray and watches protesters from behind a fence during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs ...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays with toys during a visit to The Discovery School in Kent, Britain. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" and a meteor are seen behind Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification, at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Italian coastguard divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net at sea north of the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. Courtesy of Carmelo Isgro' / MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo /via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool
A protester reacts to milk poured on his eyes after being tear gassed during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A healthcare worker conducts a coronavirus test to a patient while going house to house in the municipality of Tlahuac, one of the highly contagious zones of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A boy uses a plate to clear water entering his house as the river overflows due to incessant rainfall at a slum along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People enjoy hot summer weather on the banks of the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by Robert Wood Johnson, the United States' ambassador to Britain, as he arrives in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Children walk past cattle on an embankment in a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/David Talukdar
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong registers as a candidate for the upcoming Legislative Council election in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Vivienne Westwood demonstrates outside the Old Bailey in support of Julian Assange, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Municipal employees work amid a cloud of dust at Zocalo square, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vaccinators wear protective masks as they get their temperature checked, during an anti-polio campaign, in a low-income neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man poses for a photo on a large lotus leaf at a pagoda in Dong Thap province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Visitors wearing protective face masks are reflected in a mirror wall at an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Brother Nut, Chinese performance artist with three metallic clips sealing his mouth, poses for a picture in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman pulls in a fishing net on a beach at Lake Turkana, near the town of Kalokol, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mariana Martinez of Arlington, VA, imitates a statue while making a birthday visit to the West Building of the National Gallery of Art, which reopened after months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
Wildfires rage across Siberia
Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.
Coronavirus surges across America
California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as the illness kills 140,000 people and infects some 3.8 million nationwide.
John Lewis: 1940 - 2020
John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has died at the age of 80.
Robert E. Lee statue transformed into canvas for Black Lives Matter projections
Artist Dustin Klein has been projecting images onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia amid ongoing protests against racial inequality.
Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally
In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign in Charleston, South Carolina, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.