Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 21, 2020 | 7:43am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet as she walks during heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet as she walks during heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet as she walks during heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Close
1 / 23
Shoppers who refused to wear masks shop at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shoppers who refused to wear masks shop at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Shoppers who refused to wear masks shop at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 23
A federal law enforcement officer, deployed under the Trump administration's executive order, holds pepper spray and watches protesters from behind a fence during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

A federal law enforcement officer, deployed under the Trump administration's executive order, holds pepper spray and watches protesters from behind a fence during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs  ...more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer, deployed under the Trump administration's executive order, holds pepper spray and watches protesters from behind a fence during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
Close
3 / 23
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays with toys during a visit to The Discovery School in Kent, Britain. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays with toys during a visit to The Discovery School in Kent, Britain. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays with toys during a visit to The Discovery School in Kent, Britain. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS  
Close
4 / 23
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" and a meteor are seen behind Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification, at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay, Malta. &nbsp;REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" and a meteor are seen behind Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification, at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay, Malta.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" and a meteor are seen behind Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification, at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay, Malta.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
5 / 23
Italian coastguard divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net at sea north of the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. Courtesy of Carmelo Isgro' / MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo /via REUTERS

Italian coastguard divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net at sea north of the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. Courtesy of Carmelo Isgro' / MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo /via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Italian coastguard divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net at sea north of the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. Courtesy of Carmelo Isgro' / MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo /via REUTERS
Close
6 / 23
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool &nbsp;

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool  

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool  
Close
7 / 23
A protester reacts to milk poured on his eyes after being tear gassed during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

A protester reacts to milk poured on his eyes after being tear gassed during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs  

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A protester reacts to milk poured on his eyes after being tear gassed during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs  
Close
8 / 23
A healthcare worker conducts a coronavirus test to a patient while going house to house in the municipality of Tlahuac, one of the highly contagious zones of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso &nbsp; &nbsp;

A healthcare worker conducts a coronavirus test to a patient while going house to house in the municipality of Tlahuac, one of the highly contagious zones of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso    

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A healthcare worker conducts a coronavirus test to a patient while going house to house in the municipality of Tlahuac, one of the highly contagious zones of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso    
Close
9 / 23
A boy uses a plate to clear water entering his house as the river overflows due to incessant rainfall at a slum along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

A boy uses a plate to clear water entering his house as the river overflows due to incessant rainfall at a slum along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar  

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A boy uses a plate to clear water entering his house as the river overflows due to incessant rainfall at a slum along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar  
Close
10 / 23
People enjoy hot summer weather on the banks of the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

People enjoy hot summer weather on the banks of the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann    

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
People enjoy hot summer weather on the banks of the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann    
Close
11 / 23
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 23
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by Robert Wood Johnson, the United States' ambassador to Britain, as he arrives in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool &nbsp;

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by Robert Wood Johnson, the United States' ambassador to Britain, as he arrives in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool  

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by Robert Wood Johnson, the United States' ambassador to Britain, as he arrives in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool  
Close
13 / 23
Children walk past cattle on an embankment in a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/David Talukdar &nbsp;

Children walk past cattle on an embankment in a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/David Talukdar  

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Children walk past cattle on an embankment in a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/David Talukdar  
Close
14 / 23
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong registers as a candidate for the upcoming &nbsp;Legislative Council election in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp; &nbsp;

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong registers as a candidate for the upcoming  Legislative Council election in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong registers as a candidate for the upcoming  Legislative Council election in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    
Close
15 / 23
Vivienne Westwood demonstrates outside the Old Bailey in support of Julian Assange, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls &nbsp;

Vivienne Westwood demonstrates outside the Old Bailey in support of Julian Assange, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Vivienne Westwood demonstrates outside the Old Bailey in support of Julian Assange, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  
Close
16 / 23
Municipal employees work amid a cloud of dust at Zocalo square, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp; &nbsp;

Municipal employees work amid a cloud of dust at Zocalo square, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido    

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Municipal employees work amid a cloud of dust at Zocalo square, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido    
Close
17 / 23
Vaccinators wear protective masks as they get their temperature checked, during an anti-polio campaign, in a low-income neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro &nbsp;

Vaccinators wear protective masks as they get their temperature checked, during an anti-polio campaign, in a low-income neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro  

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Vaccinators wear protective masks as they get their temperature checked, during an anti-polio campaign, in a low-income neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro  
Close
18 / 23
A man poses for a photo on a large lotus leaf at a pagoda in Dong Thap province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham &nbsp;

A man poses for a photo on a large lotus leaf at a pagoda in Dong Thap province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham  

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A man poses for a photo on a large lotus leaf at a pagoda in Dong Thap province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham  
Close
19 / 23
Visitors wearing protective face masks are reflected in a mirror wall at an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp;

Visitors wearing protective face masks are reflected in a mirror wall at an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato  

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Visitors wearing protective face masks are reflected in a mirror wall at an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato  
Close
20 / 23
Brother Nut, Chinese performance artist with three metallic clips sealing his mouth, poses for a picture in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

Brother Nut, Chinese performance artist with three metallic clips sealing his mouth, poses for a picture in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Brother Nut, Chinese performance artist with three metallic clips sealing his mouth, poses for a picture in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    
Close
21 / 23
A woman pulls in a fishing net on a beach at Lake Turkana, near the town of Kalokol, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman pulls in a fishing net on a beach at Lake Turkana, near the town of Kalokol, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A woman pulls in a fishing net on a beach at Lake Turkana, near the town of Kalokol, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    
Close
22 / 23
Mariana Martinez of Arlington, VA, imitates a statue while making a birthday visit to the West Building of the National Gallery of Art, which reopened after months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Mariana Martinez of Arlington, VA, imitates a statue while making a birthday visit to the West Building of the National Gallery of Art, which reopened after months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mariana Martinez of Arlington, VA, imitates a statue while making a birthday visit to the West Building of the National Gallery of Art, which reopened after months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 20 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 17 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 17 2020
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

Jul 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Rare comet streaks across our sky

Rare comet streaks across our sky

The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.

Wildfires rage across Siberia

Wildfires rage across Siberia

Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world

Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Coronavirus surges across America

Coronavirus surges across America

California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as the illness kills 140,000 people and infects some 3.8 million nationwide.

John Lewis: 1940 - 2020

John Lewis: 1940 - 2020

John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has died at the age of 80.

Robert E. Lee statue transformed into canvas for Black Lives Matter projections

Robert E. Lee statue transformed into canvas for Black Lives Matter projections

Artist Dustin Klein has been projecting images onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia amid ongoing protests against racial inequality.

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign in Charleston, South Carolina, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast