Top Photos of the Day

A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of the coronavirus, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada....more
White shoes are displayed during a demonstration by Registered Nurses and the National Nurses United (NNU) members, on behalf of healthcare workers nationwide who have passed away due to the coronavirus outbreak, during a protest on Capitol Hill in...more
Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A baby hippo is seen with its mother at Zacango Zoo in Calimaya, Mexico. Zacango Zoo-State of Mexico/via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl he holds a coronavirus response news briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Firefighters work at the site where an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane caught fire, at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun...more
Restaurant workers hold placards during a protest against the coronavirus restrictions in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Rescue workers evacuate a flood-affected resident near Wangjiaba dam on the Huai River in Funan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
People react as they watch the last Qantas 747 jet depart Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, as Qantas retires its remaining Boeing 747 planes early due to the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming of age of 15-year-olds) celebration in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a paper with a symbol of "Five demands, not one less" during a protest to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, demanding justice for the victims of...more
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. Stephanie...more
Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres during the coronavirus outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mexican architect Percibald Garcia reads aloud a different story from a book everyday to children stuck at home in an apartment complex, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in the Tlatelolco neighbourhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A salt farmer harvests salt in the salt marshes in Batz-sur-Mer, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Sudanese woman chants slogans outside the court during the new trial against ousted President Omar al-Bashir and some of his former allies on charges of leading a military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989 in Khartoum, Sudan. ...more
Youths wearing bathing suits, huddle together for a picture as they visit Zikim beach in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Orthodox Jew prays by the Western Wall during a prayer to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" and a meteor are seen behind Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification, at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People pose for a photo at the Statue of Liberty as New York enters Phase 4 of reopening. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 73, climbs a tree with a nest of osprey chicks in a marsh near the remote village of Kaziany, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man washes shirts in a water tank at a laundry in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Inglewood, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/via REUTERS
Actor Johnny Depp arrives to the High Court in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin...more
A girl plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
