Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 22, 2020 | 9:36am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
1 / 29
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of the coronavirus, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp; &nbsp;

American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of the coronavirus, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of the coronavirus, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio    
Close
2 / 29
White shoes are displayed during a demonstration by Registered Nurses and the National Nurses United (NNU) members, on behalf of healthcare workers nationwide who have passed away due to the coronavirus outbreak, during a protest on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

White shoes are displayed during a demonstration by Registered Nurses and the National Nurses United (NNU) members, on behalf of healthcare workers nationwide who have passed away due to the coronavirus outbreak, during a protest on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
White shoes are displayed during a demonstration by Registered Nurses and the National Nurses United (NNU) members, on behalf of healthcare workers nationwide who have passed away due to the coronavirus outbreak, during a protest on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
3 / 29
Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
Close
4 / 29
A baby hippo is seen with its mother at Zacango Zoo in Calimaya, Mexico. Zacango Zoo-State of Mexico/via REUTERS

A baby hippo is seen with its mother at Zacango Zoo in Calimaya, Mexico. Zacango Zoo-State of Mexico/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A baby hippo is seen with its mother at Zacango Zoo in Calimaya, Mexico. Zacango Zoo-State of Mexico/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl he holds a coronavirus response news briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl he holds a coronavirus response news briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl he holds a coronavirus response news briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
6 / 29
Firefighters work at the site where an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane caught fire, at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Firefighters work at the site where an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane caught fire, at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Firefighters work at the site where an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane caught fire, at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 29
Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp;

Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun  
Close
8 / 29
Restaurant workers hold placards during a protest against the coronavirus restrictions in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings &nbsp;

Restaurant workers hold placards during a protest against the coronavirus restrictions in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings  

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Restaurant workers hold placards during a protest against the coronavirus restrictions in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings  
Close
9 / 29
Rescue workers evacuate a flood-affected resident near Wangjiaba dam on the Huai River in Funan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Rescue workers evacuate a flood-affected resident near Wangjiaba dam on the Huai River in Funan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Rescue workers evacuate a flood-affected resident near Wangjiaba dam on the Huai River in Funan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
10 / 29
People react as they watch the last Qantas 747 jet depart Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, as Qantas retires its remaining Boeing 747 planes early due to the coronavirus outbreak. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

People react as they watch the last Qantas 747 jet depart Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, as Qantas retires its remaining Boeing 747 planes early due to the coronavirus outbreak.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
People react as they watch the last Qantas 747 jet depart Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, as Qantas retires its remaining Boeing 747 planes early due to the coronavirus outbreak.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
11 / 29
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming of age of 15-year-olds) celebration in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming of age of 15-year-olds) celebration in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming of age of 15-year-olds) celebration in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 29
A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a paper with a symbol of "Five demands, not one less" during a protest to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, demanding justice for the victims of violence and broader freedoms, at a shopping mall in Hong Kong's Yuen Long, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a paper with a symbol of "Five demands, not one less" during a protest to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, demanding justice for the victims of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a paper with a symbol of "Five demands, not one less" during a protest to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, demanding justice for the victims of violence and broader freedoms, at a shopping mall in Hong Kong's Yuen Long, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 29
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. Stephanie...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS  
Close
14 / 29
Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres during the coronavirus outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings &nbsp;

Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres during the coronavirus outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings  

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres during the coronavirus outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings  
Close
15 / 29
Mexican architect Percibald Garcia reads aloud a different story from a book everyday to children stuck at home in an apartment complex, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in the Tlatelolco neighbourhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexican architect Percibald Garcia reads aloud a different story from a book everyday to children stuck at home in an apartment complex, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in the Tlatelolco neighbourhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Mexican architect Percibald Garcia reads aloud a different story from a book everyday to children stuck at home in an apartment complex, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in the Tlatelolco neighbourhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
16 / 29
A salt farmer harvests salt in the salt marshes in Batz-sur-Mer, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A salt farmer harvests salt in the salt marshes in Batz-sur-Mer, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A salt farmer harvests salt in the salt marshes in Batz-sur-Mer, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
17 / 29
A Sudanese woman chants slogans outside the court during the new trial against ousted President Omar al-Bashir and some of his former allies on charges of leading a military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989 in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Sudanese woman chants slogans outside the court during the new trial against ousted President Omar al-Bashir and some of his former allies on charges of leading a military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989 in Khartoum, Sudan. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A Sudanese woman chants slogans outside the court during the new trial against ousted President Omar al-Bashir and some of his former allies on charges of leading a military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989 in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah    
Close
18 / 29
Youths wearing bathing suits, huddle together for a picture as they visit Zikim beach in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp;

Youths wearing bathing suits, huddle together for a picture as they visit Zikim beach in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Youths wearing bathing suits, huddle together for a picture as they visit Zikim beach in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  
Close
19 / 29
An Orthodox Jew prays by the Western Wall during a prayer to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

An Orthodox Jew prays by the Western Wall during a prayer to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
An Orthodox Jew prays by the Western Wall during a prayer to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    
Close
20 / 29
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" and a meteor are seen behind Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification, at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay, Malta. &nbsp;REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" and a meteor are seen behind Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification, at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay, Malta.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" and a meteor are seen behind Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification, at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay, Malta.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
21 / 29
People pose for a photo at the Statue of Liberty as New York enters Phase 4 of reopening. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People pose for a photo at the Statue of Liberty as New York enters Phase 4 of reopening. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
People pose for a photo at the Statue of Liberty as New York enters Phase 4 of reopening. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 29
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 73, climbs a tree with a nest of osprey chicks in a marsh near the remote village of Kaziany, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko &nbsp;

Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 73, climbs a tree with a nest of osprey chicks in a marsh near the remote village of Kaziany, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko  

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 73, climbs a tree with a nest of osprey chicks in a marsh near the remote village of Kaziany, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko  
Close
23 / 29
A man washes shirts in a water tank at a laundry in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man washes shirts in a water tank at a laundry in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte    

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A man washes shirts in a water tank at a laundry in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte    
Close
24 / 29
A drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Inglewood, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Inglewood, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Inglewood, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 29
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 29
Actor Johnny Depp arrives to the High Court in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls &nbsp; &nbsp;

Actor Johnny Depp arrives to the High Court in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls    

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Actor Johnny Depp arrives to the High Court in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls    
Close
27 / 29
Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
28 / 29
A girl plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

A girl plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A girl plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 21 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 20 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 17 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal kids

The royal kids

A look at the lives of royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie.

New Jersey strip club adopts pole sanitation and masks in pandemic

New Jersey strip club adopts pole sanitation and masks in pandemic

Adult entertainment moves to an outdoor patio with masks, pole sanitation and live-streaming at Cheerleaders strip club in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

Cuban girls celebrate quinceaneras amid the coronavirus

Cuban girls celebrate quinceaneras amid the coronavirus

Cuban teens are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders wearing masks

World leaders wearing masks

Leaders around the world don masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

El Salvador grapples with the coronavirus

El Salvador grapples with the coronavirus

President Nayib Bukele has imposed some of the toughest measures in the Americas against the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 352 deaths and over 12,000 infections in the Central American country.

Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise

Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise

Deaths and new infections in Mexico are still rising and the government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast