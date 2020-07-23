Top Photos of the Day

Britain's Prince Philip walks next to a bugler during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle in Britain. The Duke of Edinburgh will step down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles after 67 years of service....more

