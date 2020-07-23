Top Photos of the Day
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Long March 5 Y-4 rocket, carrying an unmanned Mars probe of the Tianwen-1 mission, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A person wears a scarf as a protective face mask in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders
A model presents a creation from Dior's Cruise 2021 collection during a live-streamed runway show without an audience at the Piazza del Duomo, in Lecce, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A worker washes the sidewalk with a pressure washer to remove graffitis after police dismantled the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after addressing a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Rescue workers evacuate a flood-affected resident near Wangjiaba dam on the Huai River in Funan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Philip walks next to a bugler during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle in Britain. The Duke of Edinburgh will step down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles after 67 years of service....more
Contact tracers with the Houston Health Department monitor the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Egyptian merchants are seen in action during a horse cart race showing off their horses's strengths in Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in...more
Yawalapiti chief Aritana, suffering from the coronavirus, is supported by the doctor Celso Correia Batista in front of the Sao Francisco de Assis hospital after being transferred from Canarana to Goiania, in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino ...more
Security forces are seen near a burning barricade during a protest against the Pension Funds Administration (AFP), after a congressional session on a pensions reform, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Citizen candidates stand socially distanced and wearing protective face masks during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a woman to test for the coronavirus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
A man smokes a cigarette through a face shield during a protest organized by members of the restaurant industry against the coronavirus restrictions in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a simulation exercise for preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A teacher joins in with healthcare workers during a protest for Personal Protective gear at Kindred Hospital Westminster, a 109-bed long-term care facility in Westminster, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Recently dug graves are seen at an area for victims of the coronavirus at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Demonstrators shelter from tear gas behind umbrellas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
