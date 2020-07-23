Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
The Long March 5 Y-4 rocket, carrying an unmanned Mars probe of the Tianwen-1 mission, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A person wears a scarf as a protective face mask in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A model presents a creation from Dior's Cruise 2021 collection during a live-streamed runway show without an audience at the Piazza del Duomo, in Lecce, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A worker washes the sidewalk with a pressure washer to remove graffitis after police dismantled the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after addressing a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Rescue workers evacuate a flood-affected resident near Wangjiaba dam on the Huai River in Funan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Britain's Prince Philip walks next to a bugler during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle in Britain. The Duke of Edinburgh will step down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles after 67 years of service. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Contact tracers with the Houston Health Department monitor the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Egyptian merchants are seen in action during a horse cart race showing off their horses's strengths in Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Yawalapiti chief Aritana, suffering from the coronavirus, is supported by the doctor Celso Correia Batista in front of the Sao Francisco de Assis hospital after being transferred from Canarana to Goiania, in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Security forces are seen near a burning barricade during a protest against the Pension Funds Administration (AFP), after a congressional session on a pensions reform, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Citizen candidates stand socially distanced and wearing protective face masks during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a woman to test for the coronavirus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A man smokes a cigarette through a face shield during a protest organized by members of the restaurant industry against the coronavirus restrictions in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a simulation exercise for preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A teacher joins in with healthcare workers during a protest for Personal Protective gear at Kindred Hospital Westminster, a 109-bed long-term care facility in Westminster, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Recently dug graves are seen at an area for victims of the coronavirus at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Demonstrators shelter from tear gas behind umbrellas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
