Pictures | Fri Jul 24, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

U.S. President Donald Trump catches a ball while hosting youth baseball players at the White House, on opening day for Major League Baseball, in Washington.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump catches a ball while hosting youth baseball players at the White House, on opening day for Major League Baseball, in Washington.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Teddy bears are located on the tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant during the start of the gradual reopening of commercial activities in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido    

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Teddy bears are located on the tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant during the start of the gradual reopening of commercial activities in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido    
Teacher Maura Silva, who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, embraces her student Yuri Araujo Silva at Yuri's home in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares    

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Teacher Maura Silva, who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, embraces her student Yuri Araujo Silva at Yuri's home in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares    
Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
National Institute of of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the ceremonial first pitch before MLB Opening Day between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid coronavirus antigen test at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave  

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid coronavirus antigen test at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave  
Police detain a man during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Police detain a man during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  
A firefighting plane makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece. REUTERS/Costas baltas

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A firefighting plane makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece. REUTERS/Costas baltas
Dogs play at "Aqua Pawk", the first, newly-opened water park for dogs, after the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah  

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Dogs play at "Aqua Pawk", the first, newly-opened water park for dogs, after the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah  
New York Yankees players kneel before MLB Opening Day against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports  

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
New York Yankees players kneel before MLB Opening Day against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports  
Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Tourists and locals gather at a lookout point, with a view of the city of Barcelona in the background, after regional authorities across Spain introduced fresh coronavirus restrictions aimed at stamping out a surge in infections, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wears a protective mask at a bill enrollment ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wears a protective mask at a bill enrollment ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A man blows fire during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A man blows fire during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A waste collector stands inside a truck at a landfill site during the coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A waste collector stands inside a truck at a landfill site during the coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro holds a box of chloroquine outside of the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro holds a box of chloroquine outside of the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Elaine To, 42, cries as she is hugged by her husband Henry Tong, 39, who are both facing rioting charges after they were arrested at an anti-extradition bill protest, at a restaurant before the court ruling, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Elaine To, 42, cries as she is hugged by her husband Henry Tong, 39, who are both facing rioting charges after they were arrested at an anti-extradition bill protest, at a restaurant before the court ruling, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People enjoy the beach in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
People enjoy the beach in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Saba, the daughter of Palestinian man Mohammed Al-Khatib, swims in a pool built by her father on a rocky hill in Bilin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman  

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Saba, the daughter of Palestinian man Mohammed Al-Khatib, swims in a pool built by her father on a rocky hill in Bilin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman  
An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
An Iranian family sits in their car while watching a drive in circus in Tehran, Iran. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
An Iranian family sits in their car while watching a drive in circus in Tehran, Iran. WANA via REUTERS
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas    

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas    
Contact tracers with the Houston Health Department monitor the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Contact tracers with the Houston Health Department monitor the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A general view of a cattle market in Al Manashi village, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany  

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A general view of a cattle market in Al Manashi village, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany  
The Long March 5 Y-4 rocket, carrying an unmanned Mars probe of the Tianwen-1 mission, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins    

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
The Long March 5 Y-4 rocket, carrying an unmanned Mars probe of the Tianwen-1 mission, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins    
Demonstrators light up their smartphones as they gather during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, under a highway in Pathum Thani, at the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Demonstrators light up their smartphones as they gather during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, under a highway in Pathum Thani, at the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  
