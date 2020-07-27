Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

The casket of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the House of Representatives who died July 17, is carried via horse-drawn carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A federal law enforcement officer is covered in red paint during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Grand Master Jay, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A member of the LGBT community poses during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 25. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man is seen on a boat after his house was flooded, as the flood situation worsened in Munshiganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 25. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People wearing protective face masks and shields attend mass on the first day of the reopening of the temple of the cult figure La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) after government restrictions were eased in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico July 26. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

People visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, July 26. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A man works to remove the U.S. Consulate plaque at the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a photograph after conferring "Paektusan" commemorative pistols to leading commanding officers of the armed forces on the 67th anniversary of the "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War", which marks the signing of the Korean War armistice, in this undated photo released on July 27 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

People flee as the driver in a blue Jeep rams through a crowd of protesters on Interstate 225 during a march against the death of Elijah McClain and racial injustice in Aurora, Colorado, July 25. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Fraternity brothers leave the Alabama State Capitol building after paying their respects to late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the House of Representatives who died July 17, in Montgomery, Alabama, July 26. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

A woman takes part in a rally to support President Donald Trump and the Back the Blue campaign, in Bedminster, New Jersey, July 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Demonstrator Dana Parks reacts as she is detained by a police officer during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 454th traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem July 26. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The father of Regis Korchinski-Paquet reacts while speaking during a memorial in the name of his daughter, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black and Indigenous woman who fell to her death from a balcony as police were present in the apartment on May 27, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 25. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Demonstrators gather in front of Multnomah County Justice Center to protest against racial inequality and police violence in downtown Portland, Oregon, July 25. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One to Marine One following a flight from Maryland, at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, NJ, July 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A protester shouts pro-China slogans outside the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China July 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Federal law enforcement officers stand behind a metal fence as demonstrators are approaching during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People kite surf at Mylos beach, following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus, on the island of Lefkada, Greece, July 25. REUTERS/Dimitris Rapakousis

Beach-goers play in high swells from Hurricane Hanna in Galveston, Texas, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A Caretta caretta turtle, which was rescued from a fishing line in April and then recovered in a conservation centre, makes its way along Cofete beach in the Canary island of Fuerteventura, Spain July 24. REUTERS/Juan Medina

