Top Photos of the Day
President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for potential coronavirus vaccine candidate Novavax are being...more
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, who died July 17, is placed by a U.S. military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Local resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces near the separation line in the rebel-controlled village of Vesele...more
A demonstrator cleans the remains of a tent, which was burnt last night during the ongoing anti-government protest due to poor public services in Baghdad, Iraq July 27. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Inmates protest on the rooftop of the San Sebastian prison, to demand government medical assistance, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A boy wears a mask as sheep and goats are seen in a truck at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, amid the coronavirus crisis in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 27. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Family members grieve prior to a funeral service for 1-year-old Davell Gardner, who was shot and killed while sitting in his stroller during a family barbeque in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in...more
Teachers and pupils take part in a face-to-face class session using plastic barriers to maintain social distancing at a kindergarten in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, July 22. REUTERS/Stringer
People use mobile devices to take photographs as they pay their respects at the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, as it sits at the top of the East Front Steps of the Capitol for a public viewing in...more
Fireworks illuminate the sky to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27. KCNA via REUTERS
Rescued migrants disembark during their arrival in Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta July 27. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A member of a U.S. military honor guard is checked on after collapsing in the heat of the day as a hearse carrying the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died July 17, arrives at the U.S. Capitol prior to Lewis...more
A demonstrator flashes the victory sign during a protest over poor public services in Baghdad, Iraq July 27. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Researchers of the Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ) walk in an alley after installing equipment developed by Heitor Evangelista to try to collect sprays containing the new coronavirus in droplets from the open-air sewage of the Santa Marta...more
Chicago Police mark shell casing where a 37-year-old man riding a bicycle was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital according to local media reports at the West Side of Chicago, Illinois, July 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump ties off a banner hanging from a boom during Super Happy Fun America's "Back the Blue/President Trump Standout" in Stoneham, Massachusetts, July 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at a position on the front line near the town of Novotoshkivske in Luhansk region, Ukraine July 26. Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas inside a vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man sits on a street bench during the government-mandated quarantine to lower the rates of contagion from the coronavirus outbreak, in Bogota, Colombia July 27. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Gallery assistants pose for the media during the opening of 'Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers' at The Design Museum after the outbreak of the coronavirus caused its closure, in London, Britain July 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A family watches the funeral of a relative under the coronavirus protocols as the outbreak continues, at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador July 27. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Recently dug graves are seen at an area for victims of the coronavirus at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador July 27. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A young boy cools off with a playground sprinkler during a hot summer day in Brooklyn, New York, July 27. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, will be honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and Washington.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
North Korea marks anniversary of Korean War armistice
North Korea celebrates the "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War", which marks 67 years since the signing of the Korean War armistice.
China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating for Houston
China took over the premises of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu after ordering the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China's ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas.
Driver rams into Colorado antiracism protest
A driver in a blue Jeep rammed through a crowd of protesters and shots were fired during a march on Interstate 225 in Aurora against the death of Elijah McClain.
Russia's Navy Day parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day celebration.