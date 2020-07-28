Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for potential coronavirus vaccine candidate Novavax are being developed, in Morrisville, North Carolina, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, who died July 17, is placed by a U.S. military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Local resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces near the separation line in the rebel-controlled village of Vesele (Veseloye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 27. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A demonstrator cleans the remains of a tent, which was burnt last night during the ongoing anti-government protest due to poor public services in Baghdad, Iraq July 27. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Inmates protest on the rooftop of the San Sebastian prison, to demand government medical assistance, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A boy wears a mask as sheep and goats are seen in a truck at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, amid the coronavirus crisis in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 27. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Family members grieve prior to a funeral service for 1-year-old Davell Gardner, who was shot and killed while sitting in his stroller during a family barbeque in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York, July 27. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Teachers and pupils take part in a face-to-face class session using plastic barriers to maintain social distancing at a kindergarten in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, July 22. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
People use mobile devices to take photographs as they pay their respects at the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, as it sits at the top of the East Front Steps of the Capitol for a public viewing in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Fireworks illuminate the sky to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Rescued migrants disembark during their arrival in Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta July 27. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A member of a U.S. military honor guard is checked on after collapsing in the heat of the day as a hearse carrying the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died July 17, arrives at the U.S. Capitol prior to Lewis lying in state inside the Rotunda in Washington, July 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A demonstrator flashes the victory sign during a protest over poor public services in Baghdad, Iraq July 27. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Researchers of the Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ) walk in an alley after installing equipment developed by Heitor Evangelista to try to collect sprays containing the new coronavirus in droplets from the open-air sewage of the Santa Marta slum, as they work with the local volunteer sanitization team lead by Thiago Firmino in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Chicago Police mark shell casing where a 37-year-old man riding a bicycle was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital according to local media reports at the West Side of Chicago, Illinois, July 26. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump ties off a banner hanging from a boom during Super Happy Fun America's "Back the Blue/President Trump Standout" in Stoneham, Massachusetts, July 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at a position on the front line near the town of Novotoshkivske in Luhansk region, Ukraine July 26. Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas inside a vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A man sits on a street bench during the government-mandated quarantine to lower the rates of contagion from the coronavirus outbreak, in Bogota, Colombia July 27. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Gallery assistants pose for the media during the opening of 'Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers' at The Design Museum after the outbreak of the coronavirus caused its closure, in London, Britain July 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
A family watches the funeral of a relative under the coronavirus protocols as the outbreak continues, at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador July 27. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Recently dug graves are seen at an area for victims of the coronavirus at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador July 27. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
A young boy cools off with a playground sprinkler during a hot summer day in Brooklyn, New York, July 27. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
