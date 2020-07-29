Top Photos of the Day
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
People line up to get a gas canister due to a shortage caused by YPFB (Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos) workers infected by the coronavirus in Senkata, El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 28. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
Mothers block the passage of a federal law enforcement vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 28. Matt McClain/Pool via REUTERS
Actor Amber Heard delivers a statement as she leaves the High Court in London, Britain July 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An aerial view of tents prepared for Muslim pilgrims during the Haj pilgrimage, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 28. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A family watches the funeral of a relative under the coronavirus protocols at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador July 27. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Conservative MP for Broxtowe Darren Henry ride their bikes at the Canal Side Heritage Centre, after the government announced a new plan to get Britain cycling in Beeston near Nottingham, Britain, July 28....more
Reverend Jesse Jackson pays his respects at the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, as it sits at the top of the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol for public viewing in Washington, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tom...more
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak reacts during a news conference outside Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 28. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A statue symbolizing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe taking a deep bow to "comfort woman" is pictured at Korea Botanic Garden in Pyeongchang, South Korea, July 28. REUTERS/Daewoung Kim
Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A medical health worker in personal protective equipment collects a sample from a woman using a swab at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India July 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Army veteran Roxanne Crump reacts after being affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Debris and destroyed furniture are seen inside the Venezuelan consulate, after it's been looted for months, in Bogota, Colombia July 28. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A trader using a cloth as a protective face mask deals with customers at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi, India, July 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People practice social distancing as they visit a beach during the coronavirus outbreak, in Chipiona, Spain July 25, 2020. Facebook/Local police Chipiona-092 via REUTERS
Law enforcement officers detaining journalists who were on assignment are photographed by a Reuters photographer a moment before his detention, in Minsk, Belarus July 28. All members of the media were released after being brought to and questioned at...more
A federal law enforcement officer holds pepper balls during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman wearing a protective face mask and a face shield works at a food stall as the government eases restrictions in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A tiger is pictured from a camera trap from the western forest of Thailand, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on July 28, 2020. DNP-Panthera-ZSL-USFWS-AsECF-RCU Handout via REUTERS
Well-wishers pay their respects to a picture of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a celebration to mark the king's 68th birthday outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A view of a slum area for the Muhamasheen (marginalized) community in Sanaa, Yemen July 26. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
