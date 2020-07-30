Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video conference during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 29, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A protester standing on barriers near the fence is shot with pepper balls by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Houston, Texas, July 25. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Boys from the Muhamasheen (marginalized) community hold weapons as they attend a pro-Houthi gathering at their neighborhood in Sanaa, Yemen 15. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Michael Collins, Representative Lewis's long time chief of staff, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi embrace after the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis was carried from the U.S. Capitol building, in Washington, July 29. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Visitors walk inside a crop circle in a wheat field near Paehl am Ammersee, Germany, July 29. REUTERS/Ayhan Uyanik

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A customer washes his hair amid the coronavirus pandemic at public bathhouse "Daikoku-yu" in Tokyo, Japan July 1. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
The casket of the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, is seen at the Georgia State Capitol building, in Atlanta, Georgia, July 29. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A passenger plane comes into land at London Heathrow airport, which posts its first-half results following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, July 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Jewish worshippers pray on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City July 29. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A trader arrives with a sheep for sale at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Srinagar July 29. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Mothers block the passage of a federal law enforcement vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
People practice social distancing as they visit a beach during the coronavirus outbreak, in Chipiona, Spain July 25, in this still image taken from drone video obtained from social media. Facebook/Local police Chipiona-092 via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
The ocean meets the rocks near where Julie Dimperio Holowach likely died instantaneously when bitten by a shark off Bailey Island in Harpswell, Maine, July 29. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where the coronavirus patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, July 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden holds his notes, including the topics Kamala Harris and Department of Justice reform, as he addresses reporters at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Health officials take a swab sample for coronavirus from traffic policemen while sitting inside a mobile swab collection vehicle at Singha Durbar office complex, that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, in Kathmandu, Nepal July 29. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath to Palestinian Omar Abdalla during a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens in an empty parking lot during the coronavirus outbreak in Santa Ana, California, July 29. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A woman wears a face mask as brothel workers protest against the lockdown of their business due to the coronavirus outbreak, in front of Cologne's cathedral in Cologne, Germany, July 29. The sign on a mask reads "Uprising". REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Members of a youth pride student group hold an LGBT flag during a rally for gender rights in Bangkok, Thailand July 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Midland County Sheriff David Criner checks his mobile phone as he gathers to hear President Donald Trump deliver remarks during a tour of the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas, July 29. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A fairground worker wearing a face mask stands in front of an attraction after the "Midi Fair" was cancelled by local authorities as Belgium tightens measures aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium July 29. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
People watch the sunrise from Penshaw Monument, County Durham, Britain July 29. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
