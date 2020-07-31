Top Photos of the Day
Former President Barack Obama addresses the service during the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebenezer Baptist Church...more
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover vehicle lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A man carries a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen July 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man wearing a protective face mask crosses the street amid the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo, Japan July 30. REUTERS/Issei Kato
President Donald Trump stands in front of a U.S. flag as he participates in a roundtable on donating plasma during a visit to the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, July 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Muslim pilgrims following social distancing cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 31. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
A man carries balloons on a motorbike at a market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival amid in Sanaa, Yemen July 29. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen on a screen as he attends a House of Commons finance committee meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 30. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A woman signs a banner with a picture of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis outside Ebenezer Baptist Church before his memorial service in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Pro-royalist supporters wearing yellow shirts wave a Thai national flag attend a rally to show their support for the monarchy and the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, July 30....more
Migrants are seen on board an overcrowded ferry at the Sadarghat Ferry Port while leaving Dhaka to go home to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 30. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People run as they play with an animal ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha in Dakar, Senegal July 30. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man rests next to a dog at a protest campsite, set up as part of on-going protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, at a park near Netanyahu's residence...more
A decorative carving of a lion and a child stands in the main entrance hallway next to the staircase of Villa Guardamangia, a former residence of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in Pieta, Malta, June 23. The then-Princess Elizabeth and...more
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson checks out the North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce bike in Northallerton, Britain July 30. Charlotte Graham/Pool via REUTERS
The Honor Guard lowers the casket at the burial service of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30. Alyssa...more
A woman reacts at the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30....more
A traveller receives a voluntary coronavirus test at the new corona test centre at the Hochfelln service station on the A8 motorway near the town of Bergen, Germany, 30 July. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man smokes a cigarette next to a mural of a man wearing a protective mask in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 30. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Briz-M booster, Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103 Russian telecommunication satellites blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 31. Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
A humpback whale is seen during the reproduction season near the Vitoria city, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, June 14. Projeto Baleia Jubarte/Handout via REUTERS
People shine cellphone flashlights during a demonstration against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, who is studying for an undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at The University of Palermo, uses his typewriter as he studies for an exam, at his home in Palermo, Italy, November 4, 2019....more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins
Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.
Healthcare workers join protests against racial inequality
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, medical workers take part in demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died July 17, is honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and Washington.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Drive-through U.S. citizenship ceremony amid coronavirus
Newly naturalized Americans take the oath of citizenship in a drive-through swearing-in amid the coronavirus outbreak in California.
Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
Boeing will stop building its 747 jumbo jet, which democratized global air travel in the 1970s but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft, stopping production of the iconic jet in 2022. Here are some key facts and milestones regarding Boeing's "Queen of the Skies."