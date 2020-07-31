Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Former President Barack Obama addresses the service during the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30, 2020. Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS

Former President Barack Obama addresses the service during the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30, 2020. Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover vehicle lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover vehicle lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A man carries a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen July 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man carries a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen July 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man wearing a protective face mask crosses the street amid the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo, Japan July 30. REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp;

A man wearing a protective face mask crosses the street amid the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo, Japan July 30. REUTERS/Issei Kato  
President Donald Trump stands in front of a U.S. flag as he participates in a roundtable on donating plasma during a visit to the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, July 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump stands in front of a U.S. flag as he participates in a roundtable on donating plasma during a visit to the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, July 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Muslim pilgrims following social distancing cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 31. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

Muslim pilgrims following social distancing cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 31. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
A man carries balloons on a motorbike at a market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival amid in Sanaa, Yemen July 29. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man carries balloons on a motorbike at a market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival amid in Sanaa, Yemen July 29. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen on a screen as he attends a House of Commons finance committee meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 30. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen on a screen as he attends a House of Commons finance committee meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 30. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A woman signs a banner with a picture of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis outside Ebenezer Baptist Church before his memorial service in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A woman signs a banner with a picture of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis outside Ebenezer Baptist Church before his memorial service in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Pro-royalist supporters wearing yellow shirts wave a Thai national flag attend a rally to show their support for the monarchy and the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, July 30. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Pro-royalist supporters wearing yellow shirts wave a Thai national flag attend a rally to show their support for the monarchy and the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, July 30. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Migrants are seen on board an overcrowded ferry at the Sadarghat Ferry Port while leaving Dhaka to go home to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 30. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Migrants are seen on board an overcrowded ferry at the Sadarghat Ferry Port while leaving Dhaka to go home to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 30. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People run as they play with an animal ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha in Dakar, Senegal July 30. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People run as they play with an animal ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha in Dakar, Senegal July 30. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man rests next to a dog at a protest campsite, set up as part of on-going protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, at a park near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 28. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man rests next to a dog at a protest campsite, set up as part of on-going protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, at a park near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 28. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A decorative carving of a lion and a child stands in the main entrance hallway next to the staircase of Villa Guardamangia, a former residence of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in Pieta, Malta, June 23. The then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were in the first years of their marriage at the time and moved to Malta when Prince Philip was based there in command of a Royal Navy frigate. The Maltese government agency Heritage Malta acquired the Villa Guardamangia for some five million euros and hopes not just to restore the villa to the way it looked several decades ago, but also to turn it into a museum of Malta's history as a British colony until independence in 1964, and the links with the British royal family. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A decorative carving of a lion and a child stands in the main entrance hallway next to the staircase of Villa Guardamangia, a former residence of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in Pieta, Malta, June 23. The then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were in the first years of their marriage at the time and moved to Malta when Prince Philip was based there in command of a Royal Navy frigate. The Maltese government agency Heritage Malta acquired the Villa Guardamangia for some five million euros and hopes not just to restore the villa to the way it looked several decades ago, but also to turn it into a museum of Malta's history as a British colony until independence in 1964, and the links with the British royal family. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson checks out the North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce bike in Northallerton, Britain July 30. Charlotte Graham/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson checks out the North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce bike in Northallerton, Britain July 30. Charlotte Graham/Pool via REUTERS
The Honor Guard lowers the casket at the burial service of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30. Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS

The Honor Guard lowers the casket at the burial service of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30. Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS
A woman reacts at the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30. &nbsp;Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS

A woman reacts at the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30.  Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS
A traveller receives a voluntary coronavirus test at the new corona test centre at the Hochfelln service station on the A8 motorway near the town of Bergen, Germany, 30 July. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A traveller receives a voluntary coronavirus test at the new corona test centre at the Hochfelln service station on the A8 motorway near the town of Bergen, Germany, 30 July. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man smokes a cigarette next to a mural of a man wearing a protective mask in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 30. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man smokes a cigarette next to a mural of a man wearing a protective mask in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 30. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Briz-M booster, Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103 Russian telecommunication satellites blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 31. Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Briz-M booster, Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103 Russian telecommunication satellites blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 31. Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
A humpback whale is seen during the reproduction season near the Vitoria city, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, June 14. Projeto Baleia Jubarte/Handout via REUTERS

A humpback whale is seen during the reproduction season near the Vitoria city, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, June 14. Projeto Baleia Jubarte/Handout via REUTERS
People shine cellphone flashlights during a demonstration against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People shine cellphone flashlights during a demonstration against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, who is studying for an undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at The University of Palermo, uses his typewriter as he studies for an exam, at his home in Palermo, Italy, November 4, 2019. "Knowledge is like a suitcase that I carry with me, it is a treasure," Paterno said. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, who is studying for an undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at The University of Palermo, uses his typewriter as he studies for an exam, at his home in Palermo, Italy, November 4, 2019. "Knowledge is like a suitcase that I carry with me, it is a treasure," Paterno said. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
