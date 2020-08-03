Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, August 2, 2020. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A protestor in a Grim Reaper costume holds up a sign with the number 152K to represent the number of victims of the coronavirus in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads into his Trump National golf course, in Washington, August 2. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
Rescued migrants look on from onboard an Armed Forces of Malta vessel upon their arrival in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Malta August 3. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A general view shows a protest near the Brandenburg Gate against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
Belarusian paratroopers perform during celebrations marking the 90th anniversary of the airborne troops in Minsk, Belarus August 1. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A boy sells balloons to children outside a mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan August 1. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
The sun rises behind the skyline of St Paul's Cathedral and the City of London, in Britain, August 2. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is seen as it lands with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on board in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, August 2. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A couple is seen with their newborn baby inside a sanitized cabin called "Baby Cabin Parade" to show the newborn to relatives as a social distancing solution during the coronavirus outbreak in Monterrey, Mexico July 31. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
President Donald Trump participates in a "COVID-19 Response and Storm Preparedness" event with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, July 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A woman breaks the window of a government building during a march toward Mexico's Supreme Court after judges voted down an injunction that could have decriminalized abortion in the conservative state of Veracruz, in Mexico City, Mexico July 31. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A police officer talks to demonstrators on the ground next to the Reichstag during a protest against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 1. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A woman practices capoeira at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A protester burns a flag during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A scarecrow is pictured outside a house during the Scarecrow Competition after the annual Betley Show was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Betley, Britain August 1. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
Cast member Charlize Theron attends a screening of "Mad Max: Fury Road" to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project at a rooftop drive-in in Los Angeles, California, July 31. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
Iraqi children swing on swings as they celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mosul, Iraq July 31. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Taylor Ward runs against the Houston Astros during the game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, August 1. Mandatory Credit: Angels Baseball/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas at the&nbsp;start&nbsp;of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, August 2. Pool via REUTERS/Ben Stansall

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates&nbsp;winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, August 2. Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after dropping the trophy after winning the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, August 1. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Serie A at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy, August 1. &nbsp; REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
