Top Photos of the Day
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida,...more
A protestor in a Grim Reaper costume holds up a sign with the number 152K to represent the number of victims of the coronavirus in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads into his Trump National golf course, in Washington, August 2....more
Rescued migrants look on from onboard an Armed Forces of Malta vessel upon their arrival in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Malta August 3. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A general view shows a protest near the Brandenburg Gate against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Belarusian paratroopers perform during celebrations marking the 90th anniversary of the airborne troops in Minsk, Belarus August 1. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A boy sells balloons to children outside a mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan August 1. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The sun rises behind the skyline of St Paul's Cathedral and the City of London, in Britain, August 2. REUTERS/John Sibley
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is seen as it lands with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on board in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, August 2. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS
A couple is seen with their newborn baby inside a sanitized cabin called "Baby Cabin Parade" to show the newborn to relatives as a social distancing solution during the coronavirus outbreak in Monterrey, Mexico July 31. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
President Donald Trump participates in a "COVID-19 Response and Storm Preparedness" event with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, July 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A woman breaks the window of a government building during a march toward Mexico's Supreme Court after judges voted down an injunction that could have decriminalized abortion in the conservative state of Veracruz, in Mexico City, Mexico July 31....more
A police officer talks to demonstrators on the ground next to the Reichstag during a protest against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 1. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A woman practices capoeira at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A protester burns a flag during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A scarecrow is pictured outside a house during the Scarecrow Competition after the annual Betley Show was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Betley, Britain August 1. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Cast member Charlize Theron attends a screening of "Mad Max: Fury Road" to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project at a rooftop drive-in in Los Angeles, California, July 31. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iraqi children swing on swings as they celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mosul, Iraq July 31. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Taylor Ward runs against the Houston Astros during the game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, August 1. Mandatory Credit: Angels Baseball/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas at the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, August 2. Pool via REUTERS/Ben Stansall
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, August 2. Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after dropping the trophy after winning the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, August 1. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Serie A at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy, August 1. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
