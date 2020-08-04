Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2020 | 7:05am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
1 / 24
Russian marines disembark from a Kamov Ka-27PS military helicopter during the Ocean Shield 2020 naval exercise at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 3. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Russian marines disembark from a Kamov Ka-27PS military helicopter during the Ocean Shield 2020 naval exercise at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 3. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Russian marines disembark from a Kamov Ka-27PS military helicopter during the Ocean Shield 2020 naval exercise at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 3. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Close
2 / 24
Shell cases are seen on the floor as a member of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practices at a shooting range in Monroe, New York, July 30. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shell cases are seen on the floor as a member of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practices at a shooting range in Monroe, New York, July 30. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Shell cases are seen on the floor as a member of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practices at a shooting range in Monroe, New York, July 30. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 24
Afghan security forces take a position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces take a position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces take a position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
4 / 24
Scottish ballet dancers Sophie Martin, Barnaby Rook Bishop and Thomas Edwards perform at the Edinburgh Festival theatre after the Edinburgh International Festival has been cancelled and turned into a digital event due to the coronavirus, in Edinburgh, Britain August 3. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scottish ballet dancers Sophie Martin, Barnaby Rook Bishop and Thomas Edwards perform at the Edinburgh Festival theatre after the Edinburgh International Festival has been cancelled and turned into a digital event due to the coronavirus, in...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Scottish ballet dancers Sophie Martin, Barnaby Rook Bishop and Thomas Edwards perform at the Edinburgh Festival theatre after the Edinburgh International Festival has been cancelled and turned into a digital event due to the coronavirus, in Edinburgh, Britain August 3. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
5 / 24
The new Genoa bridge is illuminated in the colours of the Italian flag during its official inauguration, after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

The new Genoa bridge is illuminated in the colours of the Italian flag during its official inauguration, after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
The new Genoa bridge is illuminated in the colours of the Italian flag during its official inauguration, after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
6 / 24
Victoria Acarapi holds a figure of the coronavirus and a llama fetus as part of an offering during the Pachamama (Mother Earth) month at the witches market in La Paz, Bolivia August 1. REUTERS/David Mercado

Victoria Acarapi holds a figure of the coronavirus and a llama fetus as part of an offering during the Pachamama (Mother Earth) month at the witches market in La Paz, Bolivia August 1. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Victoria Acarapi holds a figure of the coronavirus and a llama fetus as part of an offering during the Pachamama (Mother Earth) month at the witches market in La Paz, Bolivia August 1. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
7 / 24
A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute as others use mobile phones as flashlights during a Harry Porter-themed protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand, August 3. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute as others use mobile phones as flashlights during a Harry Porter-themed protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand, August 3....more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute as others use mobile phones as flashlights during a Harry Porter-themed protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand, August 3. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 24
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte poses on the new Genoa bridge ahead of its official inauguration, after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte poses on the new Genoa bridge ahead of its official inauguration, after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte poses on the new Genoa bridge ahead of its official inauguration, after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
9 / 24
A United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) worker speaks to rescued migrants upon their disembarkment from an Armed Forces of Malta vessel in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta August 3. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) worker speaks to rescued migrants upon their disembarkment from an Armed Forces of Malta vessel in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta August 3. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) worker speaks to rescued migrants upon their disembarkment from an Armed Forces of Malta vessel in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta August 3. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
10 / 24
People enjoy themselves along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Tel Aviv, Israel August 3. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People enjoy themselves along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Tel Aviv, Israel August 3. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People enjoy themselves along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Tel Aviv, Israel August 3. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 24
A funeral home worker waits for the funeral of a person who died of the coronavirus at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador August 3. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A funeral home worker waits for the funeral of a person who died of the coronavirus at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador August 3. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A funeral home worker waits for the funeral of a person who died of the coronavirus at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador August 3. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 24
Highland cattle are seen in a field, near Pitlochry, Britain August 3. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Highland cattle are seen in a field, near Pitlochry, Britain August 3. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Highland cattle are seen in a field, near Pitlochry, Britain August 3. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
13 / 24
Lee Hak-rae, the last surviving Korean war criminal during World War II, holds a copy of photo that was taken at a POW camp run by the Japanese Imperial Army in Thailand in 1942, during an interview with Reuters at his home, in Tokyo, Japan June 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Lee Hak-rae, the last surviving Korean war criminal during World War II, holds a copy of photo that was taken at a POW camp run by the Japanese Imperial Army in Thailand in 1942, during an interview with Reuters at his home, in Tokyo, Japan June 25....more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Lee Hak-rae, the last surviving Korean war criminal during World War II, holds a copy of photo that was taken at a POW camp run by the Japanese Imperial Army in Thailand in 1942, during an interview with Reuters at his home, in Tokyo, Japan June 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 24
A man wearing a face mask and shield for coronavirus protection queues to ride a bus going to nearby provinces, a day before the Philippine capital goes back to a stricter lockdown as COVID-19 infections spike, at a public transport terminal in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 3. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man wearing a face mask and shield for coronavirus protection queues to ride a bus going to nearby provinces, a day before the Philippine capital goes back to a stricter lockdown as COVID-19 infections spike, at a public transport terminal in...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A man wearing a face mask and shield for coronavirus protection queues to ride a bus going to nearby provinces, a day before the Philippine capital goes back to a stricter lockdown as COVID-19 infections spike, at a public transport terminal in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 3. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
15 / 24
President Donald Trump ends and departs a coronavirus disease pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, August 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump ends and departs a coronavirus disease pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, August 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
President Donald Trump ends and departs a coronavirus disease pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, August 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 24
A girl carries a coconut in a vessel on her head during a procession for Narali Purnima or coconut festival in Mumbai, India, August 3. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A girl carries a coconut in a vessel on her head during a procession for Narali Purnima or coconut festival in Mumbai, India, August 3. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A girl carries a coconut in a vessel on her head during a procession for Narali Purnima or coconut festival in Mumbai, India, August 3. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
17 / 24
A general view shows the new Genoa bridge ahead of its official inauguration after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A general view shows the new Genoa bridge ahead of its official inauguration after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A general view shows the new Genoa bridge ahead of its official inauguration after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
18 / 24
The belongings of a child lie on the ground within a circle drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance before the start of a class to be held with pre-recorded lessons after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dandwal village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, July 23. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

The belongings of a child lie on the ground within a circle drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance before the start of a class to be held with pre-recorded lessons after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dandwal village...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
The belongings of a child lie on the ground within a circle drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance before the start of a class to be held with pre-recorded lessons after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dandwal village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, July 23. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande
Close
19 / 24
White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller watches from a corner of the room as President Donald Trump holds an executive order signing event on "hiring American" the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, August 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller watches from a corner of the room as President Donald Trump holds an executive order signing event on "hiring American" the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, August 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller watches from a corner of the room as President Donald Trump holds an executive order signing event on "hiring American" the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, August 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 24
An Uber boat passes under Westminster bridge with the Houses of Parliament in the background as it operates following the launch of the new boat service on the River Thames in London, Britain, August 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/John Sibley

An Uber boat passes under Westminster bridge with the Houses of Parliament in the background as it operates following the launch of the new boat service on the River Thames in London, Britain, August 3.  REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
An Uber boat passes under Westminster bridge with the Houses of Parliament in the background as it operates following the launch of the new boat service on the River Thames in London, Britain, August 3.  REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
21 / 24
A health worker in personal protective equipment reacts as she and the rest of the team walk through an alley during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus at a slum area in Mumbai, India, August 3. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A health worker in personal protective equipment reacts as she and the rest of the team walk through an alley during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus at a slum area in Mumbai, India, August 3. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A health worker in personal protective equipment reacts as she and the rest of the team walk through an alley during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus at a slum area in Mumbai, India, August 3. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
22 / 24
A ghost crab crawls on an abandoned beach where visitors were evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, on Hatteras Island, North Carolina, August 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chizu Nomiyama

A ghost crab crawls on an abandoned beach where visitors were evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, on Hatteras Island, North Carolina, August 3.  REUTERS/Chizu Nomiyama

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A ghost crab crawls on an abandoned beach where visitors were evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, on Hatteras Island, North Carolina, August 3.  REUTERS/Chizu Nomiyama
Close
23 / 24
A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right to free speech. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right to free speech. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 03 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 01 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 31 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 30 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Afghan security forces on Monday killed at least 10 Islamic State fighters who had taken control of a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad, ending a siege in which hundreds of prisoners escaped.

Memberships in Black gun club on the rise

Memberships in Black gun club on the rise

The insecurity brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and the anger following the police killing of George Floyd has led to higher levels of gun ownership, especially among African Americans.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Masked and socially distanced to fight the coronavirus, Muslims around the world held prayers on Friday to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha, with mosques at reduced capacity and some praying in the open air.

Photos of the month: July

Photos of the month: July

Our top photos from July 2020.

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers.

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast