Top Photos of the Day

The belongings of a child lie on the ground within a circle drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance before the start of a class to be held with pre-recorded lessons after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dandwal village...more

The belongings of a child lie on the ground within a circle drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance before the start of a class to be held with pre-recorded lessons after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dandwal village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, July 23. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

Close