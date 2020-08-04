Top Photos of the Day
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Russian marines disembark from a Kamov Ka-27PS military helicopter during the Ocean Shield 2020 naval exercise at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 3. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Shell cases are seen on the floor as a member of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club practices at a shooting range in Monroe, New York, July 30. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Afghan security forces take a position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3. REUTERS/Parwiz
Scottish ballet dancers Sophie Martin, Barnaby Rook Bishop and Thomas Edwards perform at the Edinburgh Festival theatre after the Edinburgh International Festival has been cancelled and turned into a digital event due to the coronavirus, in...more
The new Genoa bridge is illuminated in the colours of the Italian flag during its official inauguration, after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Victoria Acarapi holds a figure of the coronavirus and a llama fetus as part of an offering during the Pachamama (Mother Earth) month at the witches market in La Paz, Bolivia August 1. REUTERS/David Mercado
A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute as others use mobile phones as flashlights during a Harry Porter-themed protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand, August 3....more
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte poses on the new Genoa bridge ahead of its official inauguration, after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) worker speaks to rescued migrants upon their disembarkment from an Armed Forces of Malta vessel in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta August 3. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People enjoy themselves along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Tel Aviv, Israel August 3. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A funeral home worker waits for the funeral of a person who died of the coronavirus at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador August 3. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Highland cattle are seen in a field, near Pitlochry, Britain August 3. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Lee Hak-rae, the last surviving Korean war criminal during World War II, holds a copy of photo that was taken at a POW camp run by the Japanese Imperial Army in Thailand in 1942, during an interview with Reuters at his home, in Tokyo, Japan June 25....more
A man wearing a face mask and shield for coronavirus protection queues to ride a bus going to nearby provinces, a day before the Philippine capital goes back to a stricter lockdown as COVID-19 infections spike, at a public transport terminal in...more
President Donald Trump ends and departs a coronavirus disease pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, August 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl carries a coconut in a vessel on her head during a procession for Narali Purnima or coconut festival in Mumbai, India, August 3. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A general view shows the new Genoa bridge ahead of its official inauguration after it was rebuilt following its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, August 3. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The belongings of a child lie on the ground within a circle drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance before the start of a class to be held with pre-recorded lessons after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dandwal village...more
White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller watches from a corner of the room as President Donald Trump holds an executive order signing event on "hiring American" the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, August 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Uber boat passes under Westminster bridge with the Houses of Parliament in the background as it operates following the launch of the new boat service on the River Thames in London, Britain, August 3. REUTERS/John Sibley
A health worker in personal protective equipment reacts as she and the rest of the team walk through an alley during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus at a slum area in Mumbai, India, August 3. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A ghost crab crawls on an abandoned beach where visitors were evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, on Hatteras Island, North Carolina, August 3. REUTERS/Chizu Nomiyama
A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right...more
