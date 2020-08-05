Top Photos of the Day

A boy dressed as a holy cow wears a facemask as he participates in a parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal August 4. Hindus in Nepal celebrate the festival to ask for...more

A boy dressed as a holy cow wears a facemask as he participates in a parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal August 4. Hindus in Nepal celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved ones. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal that help departed souls reach heaven. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

