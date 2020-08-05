Top Photos of the Day
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Children, who have missed their online classes due to a lack of internet facilities, maintain a safe distance as they listen to pre-recorded lessons over loudspeakers after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dandwal village in...more
Esoteric witch Karina blows smoke as she conducts a spiritual cleansing to Rosa Dominguez who is looking to improve her health and her economic situation due to the present coronavirus outbreak, at the Sonora market, in Mexico City, Mexico August 3....more
Temples and other buildings on the bank of Sarayu river are seen illuminated ahead of the foundation-laying ceremony for a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, India, August 4. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
An injured man is transported on a stretcher following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An Australian Army ARH-90 Tiger Helicopter lands on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia where three men were found safe and healthy after missing for three days, August 2. AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE/Handout via REUTERS
People look at a fallen tree on a car in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right to...more
Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man walks into heavy wind and rain along the waterfront of the Hudson River in front of the New York City skyline during Tropical Storm Isaias in Weehawken, New Jersey, August 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A boy dressed as a holy cow wears a facemask as he participates in a parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal August 4. Hindus in Nepal celebrate the festival to ask for...more
People run for cover following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man crosses a mud-covered trail carrying his wife on his back at a flooded Han River Park in Seoul, South Korea, August 4. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer stands guard at a post during curfew ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of Kashmir's autonomy, in Srinagar August 4. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A former migrant smuggler waits for his partners to join a meeting at the place where they used to house migrants before leaving for Libya and Algeria, in Agadez, Niger October 27. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ireland's Harry Tector attempts to catch a ball batted off England's Adil Rashid during Third One Day International, Southampton, Britain, August 4. Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS
A Lebanese army helicopter flies over the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to other baby banks on a teleconference during a visit to Baby Basics UK & Baby Basics Sheffield, in Sheffield, Britain August 4. Baby Basics is a volunteer project supporting families in need...more
Fulham's Tom Cairney lifts the trophy as he celebrates promotion to the premier league with teammates after winning the match against Brentford at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, August 4. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Beachgoers without face masks are reflected on the side of a delivery truck in San Clemente, California, August 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman struggles with an umbrella as she walks through Times Square as the city feels the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in Manhattan, New York, August 4. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People ride swings at a playground in Gorky Park in Moscow, Russia August 4. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A worker wearing a protective suit rides a motorbike carrying boxes of meals near the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 5. REUTERS/Willy...more
