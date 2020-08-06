Top Photos of the Day
A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday's blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation-laying ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, August 5. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Union member Erik Ramos wears a mask as he supports grocery workers protesting against Kroger, the parent company of Food 4 Less, to demand that safety measures get enforced inside stores during the coronavirus outbreak, in Los Angeles, California,...more
Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specializing in mobile physiotherapy care, and who also works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing...more
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of "Birth of the Phoenix" by Vertigo Dance Company at the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station amid the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem August 4. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Cori Bush speaks with a supporter after beating incumbent Rep.William Lacy Clay in their primary election, in St Louis, Missouri, August 5. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 04. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo...more
Locals watch John Hume's funeral from outside St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland August 5. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against femicide and domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey August 5. The ruling AK Party is considering withdrawing from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention which is aimed at curbing violence...more
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow arrives at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts to face charges related to illegal assembly stemming from 2019, in Hong Kong, China August 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play the 'grab a teddy' game at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade during their visit to Barry Island, South Wales, as local businesses reopen in Britain August 5. Ben Birchall/Pool via...more
Shops on Newbury Street are reflected in the windows of an empty storefront in Boston, Massachusetts, August 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Stephan Ernst, who is accused of murdering politician Walter Luebcke, takes off his mask at his trial at the Oberlandesgericht Frankfurt courthouse, in Frankfurt, Germany August 5. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool
A child holds a kite at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 5. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of "Birth of the Phoenix" by Vertigo Dance Company at the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station amid the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem August 4. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An art installation "Ricotta Records" by the Swedish artist collective Anonymouse, known for creating mouse-themed miniatures and displaying them in public spaces, is seen on Nygatan street in Lund, Sweden, August 5. Andreas Hillergren/TT News...more
Getafe's Marc Cucurella in action with Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella in Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, August 5. Pool via REUTERS/Lars Baron
FC Copenhagen fans celebrate after the match against Istanbul Basaksehir in Copenhagen, Denmark August 5. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS
A child wearing a protective mask looks out from his home amid the reimposed lockdown to curb the coronavirus in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 6. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A boy climbs on downed trees in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in Astoria Park in Queens, New York, August 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers iron a flag before the swearing-in ceremony of Andrzej Duda as Poland's president for the second five-year term, in Warsaw, Poland, August 6. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
