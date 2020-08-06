Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday's blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation-laying ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, August 5. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Union member Erik Ramos wears a mask as he supports grocery workers protesting against Kroger, the parent company of Food 4 Less, to demand that safety measures get enforced inside stores during the coronavirus outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, August 5. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specializing in mobile physiotherapy care, and who also works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing Thoracic-Abdominal), while attending a patient as she returns to work after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the ICU, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 2. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of "Birth of the Phoenix" by Vertigo Dance Company at the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station amid the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem August 4. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Cori Bush speaks with a supporter after beating incumbent Rep.William Lacy Clay in their primary election, in St Louis, Missouri, August 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 04. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Locals watch John Hume's funeral from outside St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland August 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against femicide and domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey August 5. The ruling AK Party is considering withdrawing from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention which is aimed at curbing violence against women. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow arrives at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts to face charges related to illegal assembly stemming from 2019, in Hong Kong, China August 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play the 'grab a teddy' game at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade during their visit to Barry Island, South Wales, as local businesses reopen in Britain August 5. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Shops on Newbury Street are reflected in the windows of an empty storefront in Boston, Massachusetts, August 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Stephan Ernst, who is accused of murdering politician Walter Luebcke, takes off his mask at his trial at the Oberlandesgericht Frankfurt courthouse, in Frankfurt, Germany August 5. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A child holds a kite at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 5. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of "Birth of the Phoenix" by Vertigo Dance Company at the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station amid the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem August 4. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
An art installation "Ricotta Records" by the Swedish artist collective Anonymouse, known for creating mouse-themed miniatures and displaying them in public spaces, is seen on Nygatan street in Lund, Sweden, August 5. Andreas Hillergren/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Getafe's Marc Cucurella in action with Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella in Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, August 5. Pool via REUTERS/Lars Baron

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
FC Copenhagen fans celebrate after the match against Istanbul Basaksehir in Copenhagen, Denmark August 5. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A child wearing a protective mask looks out from his home amid the reimposed lockdown to curb the coronavirus in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 6. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
A boy climbs on downed trees in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in Astoria Park in Queens, New York, August 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Workers iron a flag before the swearing-in ceremony of Andrzej Duda as Poland's president for the second five-year term, in Warsaw, Poland, August 6. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
