Top Photos of the Day

A man walks near rubble at the site of Tuesday's blast, at Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Healthcare workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital hold a rally outside their hospital for safer working conditions during the coronavirus outbreak in Fountain Valley, California, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" at site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A body of a woman who died from COVID-19 is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
An Asiatic lion reacts during feeding time ahead of World Lion Day, at London Zoo, in London, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Actors dressed as hummingbirds perform on the streets, flapping their wings during a mayoral campaign to promote social distancing, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Bogota, Colombia August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
A demonstrator is pictured amid smoke rising from tear gas during a protest near parliament in Beirut, Lebanon August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens used as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for those seeking encounters, at Ginza district in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Children run along the beach at sunset in New Brighton, Britain, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Rory McIlroy plays from the bunker on the 6th hole during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament in San Francisco, California, August 6, 2020. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Sister of Corporal Gerges Deabes, who died as the result of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, gestures during his funeral in Klayaa, Lebanon August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
A health worker rests before the burial of a woman who died due to COVID-19, at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A general view shows the damage following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bader Helal

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask as he talks with workers while touring a Whirlpool Corporation washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
A man sleeps near a damaged car near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Volunteers hand chickens over to local residents during the distribution of humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Donetsk, Ukraine August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Women light up votive candles while family and friends of Diana Armida pray outside the General Hospital for her recovery as she is hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a construction site in Cheshire, Britain, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Photographer and founder of What We Seee, Misan Harriman, sits in his garden as he holds the September issue of British Vogue magazine displaying his photograph on the cover, at his home in Woking, Britain August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Men inspect the damage near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
An unaccompanied child who was deported from the U.S. touches hands with his carer at a shelter in Guatemala City, Guatemala July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
A boy cools off in a fountain in central Brussels, Belgium, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait to greet him on the tarmac as he arrives at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Members of the orchestra Amazonas Philharmonic play on the stage during the reopening of the Amazonas Theatre amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
