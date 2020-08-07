Top Photos of the Day
A man walks near rubble at the site of Tuesday's blast, at Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Healthcare workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital hold a rally outside their hospital for safer working conditions during the coronavirus outbreak in Fountain Valley, California, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" at site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A body of a woman who died from COVID-19 is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Asiatic lion reacts during feeding time ahead of World Lion Day, at London Zoo, in London, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Actors dressed as hummingbirds perform on the streets, flapping their wings during a mayoral campaign to promote social distancing, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Bogota, Colombia August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator is pictured amid smoke rising from tear gas during a protest near parliament in Beirut, Lebanon August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens used as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for those seeking encounters, at Ginza district in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Children run along the beach at sunset in New Brighton, Britain, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rory McIlroy plays from the bunker on the 6th hole during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament in San Francisco, California, August 6, 2020. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Sister of Corporal Gerges Deabes, who died as the result of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, gestures during his funeral in Klayaa, Lebanon August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher
A health worker rests before the burial of a woman who died due to COVID-19, at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A general view shows the damage following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bader Helal
President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask as he talks with workers while touring a Whirlpool Corporation washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man sleeps near a damaged car near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Volunteers hand chickens over to local residents during the distribution of humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Donetsk, Ukraine August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Women light up votive candles while family and friends of Diana Armida pray outside the General Hospital for her recovery as she is hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a construction site in Cheshire, Britain, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Photographer and founder of What We Seee, Misan Harriman, sits in his garden as he holds the September issue of British Vogue magazine displaying his photograph on the cover, at his home in Woking, Britain August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Men inspect the damage near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
An unaccompanied child who was deported from the U.S. touches hands with his carer at a shelter in Guatemala City, Guatemala July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A boy cools off in a fountain in central Brussels, Belgium, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait to greet him on the tarmac as he arrives at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the orchestra Amazonas Philharmonic play on the stage during the reopening of the Amazonas Theatre amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
