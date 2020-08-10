Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A law enforcement officer gestures next to a man laying on the ground during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A law enforcement officer gestures next to a man laying on the ground during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A law enforcement officer gestures next to a man laying on the ground during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A demonstrator uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister to riot police, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam amid spread of the coronavirus outbreak at Changi airport, Singapore. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen &nbsp; &nbsp;

The Pine Gulch wildfire rages on north of Grand Junction, Colorado. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Members of the Houston Fire Department carry the casket of Jerry Pacheco, a firefighter who died of coronavirus, at a memorial service in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

The view from inside an unfinished cross-border tunnel found by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the sandy Sonoran desert terrain in San Luis, Arizona. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman hugs her dog at the village of Bourtzi, following flash floods on the island of Evia, Greece. Sotiris Dimitropoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

A couple rides on a scooter in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. &nbsp;Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS

A woman walks past a damaged car following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Demonstrators are seen during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

A person swims by a swan in The Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson &nbsp;

An injured man is helped during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Golf fans peer through a chain-link fence to catch a glimpse of the action at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, where spectators are not permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. &nbsp; REUTERS/Rory Carroll

A general view shows the damaged grain silo following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Firefighters try to extinguish flames of a burning tanker fuel truck after a collision with a train on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril &nbsp;

A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

Workers demolish a building damaged by rain in the UNESCO World Heritage site of the old city of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Activists stand in front of the National Gallery after pouring fake blood on steps during a protest over the impact of the coronavirus on Brazil's indigenous communities, in London. REUTERS/John Sibley

Crosses, balloons and Brazilian flags are seen at Copacabana beach, placed by members of the NGO Rio de Paz in tribute to the one hundred thousand mortal victims of the coronavirus in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Republic of Singapore Airforce F15SG fly past during National Day celebrations in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su &nbsp;

A demonstrator gestures during a protest following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Beachgoers gesture on the breaker during high waves in Padang, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra via REUTERS

A security official inspects the site where a passenger plane crashed when it overshot the runway at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur, in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Victori Massoud, who was injured during Tuesday's blast, attends a Sunday service at a damaged church, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People enjoy the sunny weather on the beach in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

