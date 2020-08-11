Top Photos of the Day

People who showed up to a protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants stand in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment of the tenant in Mount...more

People who showed up to a protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants stand in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment of the tenant in Mount Rainier, Maryland. While Maryland remains under a State of Emergency, evictions are prohibited for tenants who are "suffering substantial loss of income due to COVID-19." REUTERS/Leah Millis

