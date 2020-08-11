Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with a secret service agent before leaving a coronavirus pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with a secret service agent before leaving a coronavirus pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with a secret service agent before leaving a coronavirus pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests ignited by last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani &nbsp; &nbsp;

Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests ignited by last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani    

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020    

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests ignited by last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani    
Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, Maryland. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, Maryland.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, Maryland.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China. REUTER/Aly Song

Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China. REUTER/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China. REUTER/Aly Song
Debris are seen in the port area after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Debris are seen in the port area after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020    

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Debris are seen in the port area after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
A member of Lebanese riot police fires a weapon during anti-government protests following last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani &nbsp; &nbsp;

A member of Lebanese riot police fires a weapon during anti-government protests following last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani    

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020    

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A member of Lebanese riot police fires a weapon during anti-government protests following last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani    
Jorge Enrique Salgado poses for a photo beside a replica of the Eiffel Tower he built on the roof of his home in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Jorge Enrique Salgado poses for a photo beside a replica of the Eiffel Tower he built on the roof of his home in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Jorge Enrique Salgado poses for a photo beside a replica of the Eiffel Tower he built on the roof of his home in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Palestinian students write down notes as a new school year partially begins amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp; &nbsp;

Palestinian students write down notes as a new school year partially begins amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Palestinian students write down notes as a new school year partially begins amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta    
A looted Yves Saint Laurent Gold Coast shop is seen in Chicago, Illinois. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski &nbsp;

A looted Yves Saint Laurent Gold Coast shop is seen in Chicago, Illinois.  REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A looted Yves Saint Laurent Gold Coast shop is seen in Chicago, Illinois.  REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski  
A Belarusian law enforcement officer approaches women, who react while sitting on the pavement during a rally of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Belarusian law enforcement officer approaches women, who react while sitting on the pavement during a rally of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A Belarusian law enforcement officer approaches women, who react while sitting on the pavement during a rally of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Participants of the City of San Diego Junior Lifeguard Program jump from the pier in an annual rite of passage during in Ocean Beach, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

Participants of the City of San Diego Junior Lifeguard Program jump from the pier in an annual rite of passage during in Ocean Beach, California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Participants of the City of San Diego Junior Lifeguard Program jump from the pier in an annual rite of passage during in Ocean Beach, California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp;

A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic  
French firefighters extinguish a fire in a burning field of wheat during harvest season in Aubencheul-au-Bac, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French firefighters extinguish a fire in a burning field of wheat during harvest season in Aubencheul-au-Bac, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
French firefighters extinguish a fire in a burning field of wheat during harvest season in Aubencheul-au-Bac, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A law enforcement officer in a silver vehicle directs people not to come down the street outside of the White House, after a shooting incident outside the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

A law enforcement officer in a silver vehicle directs people not to come down the street outside of the White House, after a shooting incident outside the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020    

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A law enforcement officer in a silver vehicle directs people not to come down the street outside of the White House, after a shooting incident outside the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Demonstrators take part in a protest following the blast in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp;

Demonstrators take part in a protest following the blast in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest following the blast in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  
Filmmaker Chris Phillips is treated after being maced during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Filmmaker Chris Phillips is treated after being maced during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Filmmaker Chris Phillips is treated after being maced during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an archery session as he visits Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' in Upminster, London. Lucy Young/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an archery session as he visits Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' in Upminster, London. Lucy Young/Pool via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an archery session as he visits Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' in Upminster, London. Lucy Young/Pool via REUTERS  
People who showed up to a protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants stand in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment of the tenant in Mount Rainier, Maryland. While Maryland remains under a State of Emergency, evictions are prohibited for tenants who are "suffering substantial loss of income due to COVID-19." REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

People who showed up to a protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants stand in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment of the tenant in Mount...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
People who showed up to a protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants stand in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment of the tenant in Mount Rainier, Maryland. While Maryland remains under a State of Emergency, evictions are prohibited for tenants who are "suffering substantial loss of income due to COVID-19." REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Vehicles turn around due to a blockade made by supporters of unseated former leftist leader Evo Morales demanding quick presidential elections, postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Vehicles turn around due to a blockade made by supporters of unseated former leftist leader Evo Morales demanding quick presidential elections, postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Vehicles turn around due to a blockade made by supporters of unseated former leftist leader Evo Morales demanding quick presidential elections, postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Masked wrestlers are pictured after they received food parcels donated by a local supermarket in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Masked wrestlers are pictured after they received food parcels donated by a local supermarket in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Masked wrestlers are pictured after they received food parcels donated by a local supermarket in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab submits his resignation to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher &nbsp;

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab submits his resignation to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab submits his resignation to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher  
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. French Army command/via REUTERS

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. French Army command/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. French Army command/via REUTERS
