Top Photos of the Day
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with a secret service agent before leaving a coronavirus pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests ignited by last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China. REUTER/Aly Song
Debris are seen in the port area after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A member of Lebanese riot police fires a weapon during anti-government protests following last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Jorge Enrique Salgado poses for a photo beside a replica of the Eiffel Tower he built on the roof of his home in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Palestinian students write down notes as a new school year partially begins amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A looted Yves Saint Laurent Gold Coast shop is seen in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A Belarusian law enforcement officer approaches women, who react while sitting on the pavement during a rally of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. The opposition rejected official election results handing...more
Participants of the City of San Diego Junior Lifeguard Program jump from the pier in an annual rite of passage during in Ocean Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
French firefighters extinguish a fire in a burning field of wheat during harvest season in Aubencheul-au-Bac, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A law enforcement officer in a silver vehicle directs people not to come down the street outside of the White House, after a shooting incident outside the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators take part in a protest following the blast in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Filmmaker Chris Phillips is treated after being maced during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an archery session as he visits Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' in Upminster, London. Lucy Young/Pool via REUTERS
People who showed up to a protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants stand in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment of the tenant in Mount...more
Vehicles turn around due to a blockade made by supporters of unseated former leftist leader Evo Morales demanding quick presidential elections, postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David...more
Masked wrestlers are pictured after they received food parcels donated by a local supermarket in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab submits his resignation to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. French Army command/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Indonesia volcano spews huge ash cloud into the sky
The eruption of Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra comes after more than a year of inactivity, as authorities warned residents and tourists about possible lava flows.
Restored Mayflower sails into Plymouth
The Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut
Scenes of destruction after a detonation at a port warehouse of what authorities said was more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed at least 163 people, injured more than 6,000 and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.
Ferguson residents mark six years since police killing of Michael Brown
The community of Ferguson, Missouri, marks six years since the police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, whose death galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement.
Belarus police crack down on mass protests against strongman president after election
Belarusian police clashed with protesters after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism from Western leaders.
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The Japanese ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef off Mauritius two weeks ago has now stopped leaking oil into the Indian Ocean but conservationists said they were starting to find dead fish and oil-covered seabirds, increasing fears of an ecological catastrophe.
Lebanon government resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast
Lebanon s prime minister announced his government s resignation, saying a huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.
Gas explosion destroys Baltimore homes
The blast destroyed three brick row homes and ripped open the wall of another, spreading debris throughout the neighborhood.
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.