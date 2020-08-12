Top Photos of the Day
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones during the Perseid meteor shower in Radimlja near Stolac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People sit in the shade away from the midday sun in Battery Park in Manhattan, during hot weather in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A girl hugs her sister as she cries before they leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened for the first time since it was closed in March due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in the southern Gaza...more
A demonstrator holding a flare climbs on top of a trolleybus during a rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election...more
Football fans look through a closed gate at the Ohio State university football facilities as the Big Ten postpones their 2020-21 fall sports season, citing coronavirus concerns, in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control a fire in a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A volunteer sprays down tables and voting booths periodically while people vote at Whittier Community Center during the primary election in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio eats lunch with staff members outside the Wo Hop restaurant in the Chinatown area of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member holds a dead anteater while attempting to control hot points in a tract of the Amazon jungle near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump takes to the podium as she arrives with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun during a Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) online event to celebrate the launch of the W-GDP's Initiative Pillar...more
A drone image shows the oil spillage near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A child dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna accompanies his family for prayers during Janmashtami, or the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, at a temple, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A general view at Gettysburg National Military Park, after it was reported U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing delivering his Republican nomination acceptance speech later this month either at the White House or at the site of the Civil War...more
Elephants are seen as they cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Passengers travel on a public bus amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Syrian refugee Ahmed Staifi poses for a picture in front of the house were his wife and two of his daughters were killed following a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Palestinian woman argues with Israeli border police officers who arrived to force her stop building a house, in Susya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A volunteer rests inside a damaged house in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Mauricio Castiblanco, a Catholic deacon wearing protective gear, conducts a farewell ceremony for a deceased person outside the Chapinero cemetery, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A woman interacts with a Belarusian law enforcement officer near the site where a protester died on August 10 during a rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. The opposition rejected official election results handing President...more
A demonstrator tries to break a barrier during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian students write down notes as a new school year partially begins amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A swimmer walks upstairs from the sea at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People wear protective face masks as they roller-skate at Moja museum in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Top Photos of the Day
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis.
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus
The coronavirus has put a staggering 31 million Americans out of work, laying bare both the economic and human tragedy wrought by the pandemic.
Joe Biden taps Senator Kamala Harris as running mate
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, making the 55-year-old the first Black and South Asian woman on a presidential ticket in U.S. history.
Bloody street protests in Belarus after election
Belarusian police clash with opposition protesters who accuse strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, of rigging his re-election victory.
Beirut residents grieve at candlelit vigil
Residents of Beirut mourn for the victims of last week's port explosion with a candlelit vigil held at the exact time of the devastating blast.
Indonesia volcano spews huge ash cloud into the sky
The eruption of Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra comes after more than a year of inactivity, as authorities warned residents and tourists about possible lava flows.
Restored Mayflower sails into Plymouth
The Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut
Scenes of destruction after a detonation at a port warehouse of what authorities said was more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed at least 163 people, injured more than 6,000 and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.