Top Photos of the Day

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones during the Perseid meteor shower in Radimlja near Stolac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
People sit in the shade away from the midday sun in Battery Park in Manhattan, during hot weather in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A girl hugs her sister as she cries before they leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened for the first time since it was closed in March due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
A demonstrator holding a flare climbs on top of a trolleybus during a rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Football fans look through a closed gate at the Ohio State university football facilities as the Big Ten postpones their 2020-21 fall sports season, citing coronavirus concerns, in Columbus, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control a fire in a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A volunteer sprays down tables and voting booths periodically while people vote at Whittier Community Center during the primary election in Minneapolis, Minnesota. &nbsp;REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio eats lunch with staff members outside the Wo Hop restaurant in the Chinatown area of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member holds a dead anteater while attempting to control hot points in a tract of the Amazon jungle near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump takes to the podium as she arrives with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun during a Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) online event to celebrate the launch of the W-GDP's Initiative Pillar Three Action Plans and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Fund at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A drone image shows the oil spillage near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A child dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna accompanies his family for prayers during Janmashtami, or the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, at a temple, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A general view at Gettysburg National Military Park, after it was reported U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing delivering his Republican nomination acceptance speech later this month either at the White House or at the site of the Civil War battleground, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Elephants are seen as they cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Passengers travel on a public bus amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Syrian refugee Ahmed Staifi poses for a picture in front of the house were his wife and two of his daughters were killed following a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A Palestinian woman argues with Israeli border police officers who arrived to force her stop building a house, in Susya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A volunteer rests inside a damaged house in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Mauricio Castiblanco, a Catholic deacon wearing protective gear, conducts a farewell ceremony for a deceased person outside the Chapinero cemetery, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A woman interacts with a Belarusian law enforcement officer near the site where a protester died on August 10 during a rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A demonstrator tries to break a barrier during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Palestinian students write down notes as a new school year partially begins amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A swimmer walks upstairs from the sea at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
People wear protective face masks as they roller-skate at Moja museum in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
