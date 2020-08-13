Top Photos of the Day
Police take cover as they are pelted with stones during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint...more
Elephants are seen as they cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control a fire in a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A person jumps into the water as other people refresh at a public pool, in Hanau, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Firefighters carry the coffin of their colleague Joe Dannoun, who was killed by a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Women take part in a demonstration against police violence during the recent rallies of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Emmanuelle Lteif Khnaisser who was in labor at the moment of the Beirut port blast, holds her baby George at the family home in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Eliza, 3, scoots over a piece of temporary floor art depicting a swimming pool in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A volunteer cleans oil spilled from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground on a reef, at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Stephane Antoine
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris listens as presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont...more
Estate owner Dee Ward and his dog Islay hunt grouse on the Rottal Moor estate on the opening day of the grouse shooting season, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kirriemuir, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Customers in flight seats use virtual reality (VR) devices at First Airlines, that provides VR flight experiences, including 360-degree tours of cities and meals, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, Japan August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos attends a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response event about reopening schools hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A volunteer rests inside a damaged house in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Mauricio Castiblanco, a Catholic deacon wearing protective gear, conducts a farewell ceremony for a deceased person outside the Chapinero cemetery, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Biden and running mate Harris make first campaign appearance
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, make their first appearance as a ticket in Wilmington, Delaware.
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis.
Bloody street protests in Belarus after election
Belarusian police clash with opposition protesters who accuse strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, of rigging his re-election victory.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic presidential candidate hits the campaign trail in the time of coronavirus, scheduling speeches and visits with reporters present but no large crowds.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus
The coronavirus has put a staggering 31 million Americans out of work, laying bare both the economic and human tragedy wrought by the pandemic.
Joe Biden taps Senator Kamala Harris as running mate
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, making the 55-year-old the first Black and South Asian woman on a presidential ticket in U.S. history.
Beirut residents grieve at candlelit vigil
Residents of Beirut mourn for the victims of last week's port explosion with a candlelit vigil held at the exact time of the devastating blast.