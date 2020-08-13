Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Police take cover as they are pelted with stones during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings &nbsp;

Police take cover as they are pelted with stones during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings  

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Police take cover as they are pelted with stones during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings  
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Elephants are seen as they cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control a fire in a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A person jumps into the water as other people refresh at a public pool, in Hanau, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Firefighters carry the coffin of their colleague Joe Dannoun, who was killed by a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp;

Women take part in a demonstration against police violence during the recent rallies of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Emmanuelle Lteif Khnaisser who was in labor at the moment of the Beirut port blast, holds her baby George at the family home in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

Eliza, 3, scoots over a piece of temporary floor art depicting a swimming pool in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A volunteer cleans oil spilled from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground on a reef, at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. REUTERS/Stephane Antoine

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris listens as presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Estate owner Dee Ward and his dog Islay hunt grouse on the Rottal Moor estate on the opening day of the grouse shooting season, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kirriemuir, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne &nbsp;

Customers in flight seats use virtual reality (VR) devices at First Airlines, that provides VR flight experiences, including 360-degree tours of cities and meals, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, Japan August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos attends a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response event about reopening schools hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A volunteer rests inside a damaged house in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Mauricio Castiblanco, a Catholic deacon wearing protective gear, conducts a farewell ceremony for a deceased person outside the Chapinero cemetery, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

