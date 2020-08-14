Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 14, 2020 | 9:22am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is seated in front of a chart tracking reported coronavirus cases as she participates in a briefing on the pandemic with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is seated in front of a chart tracking reported coronavirus cases as she participates in a briefing on the pandemic with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is seated in front of a chart tracking reported coronavirus cases as she participates in a briefing on the pandemic with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
1 / 23
The frame of a car stands burned as a fast-moving wildfire, called the Lake Fire, burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The frame of a car stands burned as a fast-moving wildfire, called the Lake Fire, burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
The frame of a car stands burned as a fast-moving wildfire, called the Lake Fire, burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
2 / 23
Palestinians burn cutouts depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalize relations, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp; &nbsp;

Palestinians burn cutouts depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalize...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Palestinians burn cutouts depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalize relations, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta    
Close
3 / 23
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 23
A section of the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, is pictured at the Riviere des Creoles. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

A section of the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, is pictured at the Riviere des Creoles. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A section of the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, is pictured at the Riviere des Creoles. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Close
5 / 23
A view shows damage to a building and cars in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A view shows damage to a building and cars in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A view shows damage to a building and cars in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 23
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresss a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresss a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresss a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Close
7 / 23
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  
Close
8 / 23
A fire burns as back burning is used to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire at a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

A fire burns as back burning is used to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire at a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A fire burns as back burning is used to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire at a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  
Close
9 / 23
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah. &nbsp;REUTERS/George Frey &nbsp; &nbsp;

Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah....more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah.  REUTERS/George Frey    
Close
10 / 23
A bear eats iced treats with nuts, berries and fruits during the hot weather at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A bear eats iced treats with nuts, berries and fruits during the hot weather at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi    

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A bear eats iced treats with nuts, berries and fruits during the hot weather at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi    
Close
11 / 23
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. departs after a hearing at New York Criminal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. departs after a hearing at New York Criminal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. departs after a hearing at New York Criminal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 23
A views shows damaged roof tiles, in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Bader Helal &nbsp;

A views shows damaged roof tiles, in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Bader Helal  

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A views shows damaged roof tiles, in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Bader Helal  
Close
13 / 23
A general view of during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

A general view of during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A general view of during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 23
Democratic U.S.presidential candidate Joe Biden, accompanied by vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, adjusts his protective face mask as he calls for the mandatory wearing of masks while speaking to reporters following a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic with public health experts during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Democratic U.S.presidential candidate Joe Biden, accompanied by vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, adjusts his protective face mask as he calls for the mandatory wearing of masks while speaking to reporters following a briefing on the...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Democratic U.S.presidential candidate Joe Biden, accompanied by vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, adjusts his protective face mask as he calls for the mandatory wearing of masks while speaking to reporters following a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic with public health experts during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
15 / 23
A student and a teacher react as she checks her A-Level results at Ark Academy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls &nbsp;

A student and a teacher react as she checks her A-Level results at Ark Academy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A student and a teacher react as she checks her A-Level results at Ark Academy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  
Close
16 / 23
People sit atop an old train carriage at night as they watch the annual Perseid meteor shower near the Israel-Egypt border in Ezuz, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People sit atop an old train carriage at night as they watch the annual Perseid meteor shower near the Israel-Egypt border in Ezuz, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
People sit atop an old train carriage at night as they watch the annual Perseid meteor shower near the Israel-Egypt border in Ezuz, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 23
A person crosses an empty Grand Ave in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp; &nbsp;

A person crosses an empty Grand Ave in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni    

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A person crosses an empty Grand Ave in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni    
Close
18 / 23
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago &nbsp;

Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago  

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago  
Close
19 / 23
Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp; &nbsp;

Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    
Close
20 / 23
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) reaches for the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp; &nbsp;

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) reaches for the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) reaches for the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports    
Close
21 / 23
Members of an internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65, &nbsp;Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wearing traditional Chinese dresses walk across a street during a video shoot &nbsp;in Beijing's Central Business District area. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Members of an internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65,  Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wearing traditional Chinese dresses walk across a street during a video shoot  in Beijing's Central...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Members of an internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65,  Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wearing traditional Chinese dresses walk across a street during a video shoot  in Beijing's Central Business District area. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
22 / 23
Police personnel wearing face masks take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Police personnel wearing face masks take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Police personnel wearing face masks take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 13 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 12 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 11 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 10 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.

Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles

Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles

A California wildfire forces the evacuation of hundreds of homes as it rages largely unchecked through densely forested mountains north of Los Angeles.

Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Thousands of people have been arrested in nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.

Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground

Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground

The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis.

Hundreds of migrants cross Channel in dinghies to England

Hundreds of migrants cross Channel in dinghies to England

Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France in the past week - many navigating the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Glamour grandmas of Beijing

Glamour grandmas of Beijing

Glamma Beijing, a group of four women in their 60s and 70s who met at a modeling class after retiring 20 years ago, find social media fame for their fashionable looks.

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Biden and running mate Harris make first campaign appearance

Biden and running mate Harris make first campaign appearance

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, make their first appearance as a ticket in Wilmington, Delaware.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast