Top Photos of the Day
Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is seated in front of a chart tracking reported coronavirus cases as she participates in a briefing on the pandemic with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware....more
The frame of a car stands burned as a fast-moving wildfire, called the Lake Fire, burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Palestinians burn cutouts depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalize...more
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A section of the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, is pictured at the Riviere des Creoles. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A view shows damage to a building and cars in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresss a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A fire burns as back burning is used to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire at a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah....more
A bear eats iced treats with nuts, berries and fruits during the hot weather at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. departs after a hearing at New York Criminal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A views shows damaged roof tiles, in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Bader Helal
A general view of during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Democratic U.S.presidential candidate Joe Biden, accompanied by vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, adjusts his protective face mask as he calls for the mandatory wearing of masks while speaking to reporters following a briefing on the...more
A student and a teacher react as she checks her A-Level results at Ark Academy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People sit atop an old train carriage at night as they watch the annual Perseid meteor shower near the Israel-Egypt border in Ezuz, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A person crosses an empty Grand Ave in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) reaches for the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY...more
Members of an internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65, Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wearing traditional Chinese dresses walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central...more
Police personnel wearing face masks take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
