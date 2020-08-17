Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 17, 2020 | 7:01am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A funnel appears in a thick plume of smoke from the Loyalton Fire in Lassen County, California. Courtesy of Katelynn Hewlett/via REUTERS

A funnel appears in a thick plume of smoke from the Loyalton Fire in Lassen County, California. Courtesy of Katelynn Hewlett/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
A funnel appears in a thick plume of smoke from the Loyalton Fire in Lassen County, California. Courtesy of Katelynn Hewlett/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 32
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in an industrial lot in Hartford, Wisconsin. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in an industrial lot in Hartford, Wisconsin.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in an industrial lot in Hartford, Wisconsin.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 32
A woman holds a rose during a rally in solidarity with Belarusian people following recent protests to reject the presidential election results, in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina &nbsp;

A woman holds a rose during a rally in solidarity with Belarusian people following recent protests to reject the presidential election results, in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina  

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
A woman holds a rose during a rally in solidarity with Belarusian people following recent protests to reject the presidential election results, in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina  
Close
3 / 32
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 32
A bird flies over a tract of the Amazon jungle after it burned as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

A bird flies over a tract of the Amazon jungle after it burned as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A bird flies over a tract of the Amazon jungle after it burned as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    
Close
5 / 32
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp;

Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun  

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun  
Close
6 / 32
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brandon Bell/via REUTERS

Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brandon Bell/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brandon Bell/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 32
U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Barron walk to the White House from Marine One in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Barron walk to the White House from Marine One in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Barron walk to the White House from Marine One in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
8 / 32
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
9 / 32
A firefighter tends to a non-COVID-19 patient while wearing protective equipment in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

A firefighter tends to a non-COVID-19 patient while wearing protective equipment in Houston, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A firefighter tends to a non-COVID-19 patient while wearing protective equipment in Houston, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  
Close
10 / 32
Electoral workers sort ballots at a tabulation center in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Thousands of Puerto Ricans had a second chance to vote for the first time a week after delayed and missing ballots marred the original primaries. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Electoral workers sort ballots at a tabulation center in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Thousands of Puerto Ricans had a second chance to vote for the first time a week after delayed and missing ballots marred the original primaries. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Electoral workers sort ballots at a tabulation center in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Thousands of Puerto Ricans had a second chance to vote for the first time a week after delayed and missing ballots marred the original primaries. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
11 / 32
A woman poses for a photo during a march toward Zocalo square to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman poses for a photo during a march toward Zocalo square to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha    

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A woman poses for a photo during a march toward Zocalo square to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha    
Close
12 / 32
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp; &nbsp;

The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen    

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen    
Close
13 / 32
Guests of Trump National Golf Club clap following a remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger &nbsp;

Guests of Trump National Golf Club clap following a remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger  

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Guests of Trump National Golf Club clap following a remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger  
Close
14 / 32
Father Michel Abboud, the President of Caritas in Lebanon, is pictured ahead of a mass, near the site of the massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp; &nbsp;

Father Michel Abboud, the President of Caritas in Lebanon, is pictured ahead of a mass, near the site of the massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic    

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Father Michel Abboud, the President of Caritas in Lebanon, is pictured ahead of a mass, near the site of the massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic    
Close
15 / 32
A student burns an A-level result during a protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A student burns an A-level result during a protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A student burns an A-level result during a protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
16 / 32
A tourist poses for a picture with open arms during the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue after months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pilar Olivares &nbsp;

A tourist poses for a picture with open arms during the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue after months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  REUTERS/Pilar Olivares  

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
A tourist poses for a picture with open arms during the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue after months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  REUTERS/Pilar Olivares  
Close
17 / 32
A counter-protester is held back after being sprayed with pepper spray as various militia groups stage rallies in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Dustin Chambers &nbsp;

A counter-protester is held back after being sprayed with pepper spray as various militia groups stage rallies in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers  

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
A counter-protester is held back after being sprayed with pepper spray as various militia groups stage rallies in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers  
Close
18 / 32
The door of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's condo is seen stuffed with mock mail-in ballots during a protest against changes in the postal service in Washington. REUTERS/Cheriss May &nbsp;

The door of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's condo is seen stuffed with mock mail-in ballots during a protest against changes in the postal service in Washington. REUTERS/Cheriss May  

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
The door of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's condo is seen stuffed with mock mail-in ballots during a protest against changes in the postal service in Washington. REUTERS/Cheriss May  
Close
19 / 32
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building as it is illuminated in the colors of India's national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building as it is illuminated in the colors of India's national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas  

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building as it is illuminated in the colors of India's national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas  
Close
20 / 32
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger  

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger  
Close
21 / 32
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with veterans at the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain. &nbsp;Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with veterans at the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain.  Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS    

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with veterans at the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain.  Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS    
Close
22 / 32
Funeral employees carry the body of Jeronima, 57, a woman who died from the coronavirus, outside General Hospital No. 6 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Funeral employees carry the body of Jeronima, 57, a woman who died from the coronavirus, outside General Hospital No. 6 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Funeral employees carry the body of Jeronima, 57, a woman who died from the coronavirus, outside General Hospital No. 6 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
23 / 32
An activist is detained during a protest in support of Mapuche communities members who have been incarcerated and on hunger strike, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An activist is detained during a protest in support of Mapuche communities members who have been incarcerated and on hunger strike, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
An activist is detained during a protest in support of Mapuche communities members who have been incarcerated and on hunger strike, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
24 / 32
People wearing face masks react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz

People wearing face masks react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
People wearing face masks react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz
Close
25 / 32
Demonstrators are reflected in the sunglasses of a participant during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Demonstrators are reflected in the sunglasses of a participant during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Demonstrators are reflected in the sunglasses of a participant during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
26 / 32
A volunteer wearing a costume of Pokemon character Pikachu hugs a child during Children's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian &nbsp;

A volunteer wearing a costume of Pokemon character Pikachu hugs a child during Children's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian  

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A volunteer wearing a costume of Pokemon character Pikachu hugs a child during Children's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian  
Close
27 / 32
Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student, one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, reacts as he is being send to the court, at the police station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student, one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, reacts as he is being send to the court, at the police station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student, one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, reacts as he is being send to the court, at the police station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
28 / 32
F1 Spanish Grand Prix winner Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium in Barcelona. Pool via REUTERS/Albert Gea &nbsp;

F1 Spanish Grand Prix winner Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium in Barcelona. Pool via REUTERS/Albert Gea  

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
F1 Spanish Grand Prix winner Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium in Barcelona. Pool via REUTERS/Albert Gea  
Close
29 / 32
A man holding a portrait practices social distancing while visiting Yasukuni Shrine on the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man holding a portrait practices social distancing while visiting Yasukuni Shrine on the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A man holding a portrait practices social distancing while visiting Yasukuni Shrine on the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
30 / 32
A graffiti reads 'Byerut' next to the damaged port area, in the aftermath of a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp;

A graffiti reads 'Byerut' next to the damaged port area, in the aftermath of a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A graffiti reads 'Byerut' next to the damaged port area, in the aftermath of a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  
Close
31 / 32
A large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus is pictured next to demonstrators forming a heart during a protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus is pictured next to demonstrators forming a heart during a protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny ...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus is pictured next to demonstrators forming a heart during a protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 14 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 14 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 13 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 12 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for its giant monument to leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states.

Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the center of the capital Minsk in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko.

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Tens of thousands of people, joined by workers from state-owned industrial plants, have taken to the streets this week, mounting the most serious political challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26 years of rule.

Football returns to Utah high school field amid pandemic

Football returns to Utah high school field amid pandemic

The Herriman Mustangs return to the gridiron with masks and social distancing for their first regular season football game against the Davis Darts at Herriman High School.

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.

Unforgettable photos from World War Two

Unforgettable photos from World War Two

Iconic images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.

Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles

Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles

A California wildfire forces the evacuation of hundreds of homes as it rages largely unchecked through densely forested mountains north of Los Angeles.

Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground

Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground

The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast