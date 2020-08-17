Top Photos of the Day
A funnel appears in a thick plume of smoke from the Loyalton Fire in Lassen County, California. Courtesy of Katelynn Hewlett/via REUTERS
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in an industrial lot in Hartford, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman holds a rose during a rally in solidarity with Belarusian people following recent protests to reject the presidential election results, in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A bird flies over a tract of the Amazon jungle after it burned as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brandon Bell/via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Barron walk to the White House from Marine One in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence...more
A firefighter tends to a non-COVID-19 patient while wearing protective equipment in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Electoral workers sort ballots at a tabulation center in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Thousands of Puerto Ricans had a second chance to vote for the first time a week after delayed and missing ballots marred the original primaries. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A woman poses for a photo during a march toward Zocalo square to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Guests of Trump National Golf Club clap following a remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Father Michel Abboud, the President of Caritas in Lebanon, is pictured ahead of a mass, near the site of the massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A student burns an A-level result during a protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A tourist poses for a picture with open arms during the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue after months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A counter-protester is held back after being sprayed with pepper spray as various militia groups stage rallies in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
The door of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's condo is seen stuffed with mock mail-in ballots during a protest against changes in the postal service in Washington. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building as it is illuminated in the colors of India's national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with veterans at the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS
Funeral employees carry the body of Jeronima, 57, a woman who died from the coronavirus, outside General Hospital No. 6 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An activist is detained during a protest in support of Mapuche communities members who have been incarcerated and on hunger strike, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People wearing face masks react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz
Demonstrators are reflected in the sunglasses of a participant during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk,...more
A volunteer wearing a costume of Pokemon character Pikachu hugs a child during Children's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student, one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, reacts as he is being send to the court, at the police station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
F1 Spanish Grand Prix winner Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium in Barcelona. Pool via REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man holding a portrait practices social distancing while visiting Yasukuni Shrine on the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A graffiti reads 'Byerut' next to the damaged port area, in the aftermath of a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus is pictured next to demonstrators forming a heart during a protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny ...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia
Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for its giant monument to leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states.
Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president
Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the center of the capital Minsk in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko.
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Street protests in Belarus after contested election
Tens of thousands of people, joined by workers from state-owned industrial plants, have taken to the streets this week, mounting the most serious political challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26 years of rule.
Football returns to Utah high school field amid pandemic
The Herriman Mustangs return to the gridiron with masks and social distancing for their first regular season football game against the Davis Darts at Herriman High School.
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.
Unforgettable photos from World War Two
Iconic images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.
Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles
A California wildfire forces the evacuation of hundreds of homes as it rages largely unchecked through densely forested mountains north of Los Angeles.
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis.