Pictures | Tue Aug 18, 2020 | 8:01am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A television at Buck Bradley’s Saloon and Eatery shows former First Lady Michelle Obama speaking at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A man rides a motorbike during heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures in front of supporters at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A health worker and relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, for his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheney Orr &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed of the all virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links to the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. &nbsp; 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
The control room where live feeds are managed is in operation for the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to question voters about their situations in this video frame grab from the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links to the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. &nbsp; 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A damaged port area is seen in the aftermath of a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools re-open after summer holidays and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
An employee waits to assist a student off a bus as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheney Orr &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus. The placard reads: "Lukashenko resign". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby ducks through an opening in a fence between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel, as she heads to the beach along the Israeli coast. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People wearing protective face masks walk past a cross road at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People participate in a performance to celebrate Indonesia's 75th Independence Day, in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Rosalino de Oliveira throws water trying protect their house as the fire approaches in area of Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A student of Government Secondary School Wuse, sits next to the door during the West African Examination Council (WAEC) 2020 test, after the coronavirus lockdown in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Abdel-Rahman Al-Shantti, an 11-year-old Gaza rapper, is surrounded by students as he performs in his school in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the tarmac before delivering remarks at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Brian David Bruns, and his wife Aurelia Bruns of Las Vegas take a selfie in front of a thermometer reading 127 degrees Fahrenheit (52 Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California. REUTERS/David Becker &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Adelana Akindes takes part in a demonstration against racial injustice by the Coalition to March on the Democratic Convention outside the site of the DNC, which will be a largely virtual event due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

The site of the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin was mostly empty as the Democrats kicked off a four-day virtual convention with a display of party unity for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Women demand justice for victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City as the number of women and children seeking help for victims in Mexico has surged by more than 80% under the coronavirus lockdown, according to the country's largest network of shelters for victims of violence.

Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

More than 10,000 Thai protesters chanting "down with dictatorship" and "the country belongs to the people" rallied in Bangkok on Sunday in by far the biggest anti-government demonstration since a 2014 coup.

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in England after their tests were canceled due to COVID-19.

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony landslide win.

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

