Top Photos of the Day
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas...more
A television at Buck Bradley’s Saloon and Eatery shows former First Lady Michelle Obama speaking at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man rides a motorbike during heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures in front of supporters at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A health worker and relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, for his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Rover Elementary School in Tempe,...more
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed of the all virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links to the originally planned site of the...more
The control room where live feeds are managed is in operation for the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to question voters about their situations in this video frame grab from the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as...more
A damaged port area is seen in the aftermath of a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools re-open after summer holidays and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany. REUTERS/Kai...more
An employee waits to assist a student off a bus as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus. The placard reads: "Lukashenko resign". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby ducks through an opening in a fence between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel, as she heads to the beach along the Israeli coast. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
People wearing protective face masks walk past a cross road at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People participate in a performance to celebrate Indonesia's 75th Independence Day, in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono/via Reuters
Rosalino de Oliveira throws water trying protect their house as the fire approaches in area of Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A student of Government Secondary School Wuse, sits next to the door during the West African Examination Council (WAEC) 2020 test, after the coronavirus lockdown in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Abdel-Rahman Al-Shantti, an 11-year-old Gaza rapper, is surrounded by students as he performs in his school in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the tarmac before delivering remarks at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Brian David Bruns, and his wife Aurelia Bruns of Las Vegas take a selfie in front of a thermometer reading 127 degrees Fahrenheit (52 Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California. REUTERS/David Becker
Adelana Akindes takes part in a demonstration against racial injustice by the Coalition to March on the Democratic Convention outside the site of the DNC, which will be a largely virtual event due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in...more
