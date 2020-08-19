Top Photos of the Day
A child plays in a fountain in Washington Square Park as a pigeon flies past in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic 2020 presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a video feed from Delaware being applauded by his wife Jill and his grandchildren after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee for president...more
People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California. REUTERS/David Becker
A satellite image shows tug boats and the broken-up Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef on July 25 causing an oil spill, off the coast of Pointe d'Esny, Mauritius. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
People wear protective masks as they wait in line at a testing site for the coronavirus set up for returning students, faculty and staff on the main campus of New York University (NYU) in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A boy jumps in the Nile River during hot weather on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A view of the damaged house of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, following a massive explosion at the Beirut port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ol Pejeta rhino caregivers and Kenya Wildlife Service rangers assist Najin, the oldest of the two northern white rhinos, before undergoing the ovum pick-up procedure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, Kenya. Ol Pajeta Conservancy/Rio The...more
Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, looks away from the podium as people who DeAngelo victimized make their statements on the first day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse in...more
U.S. House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands during a news conference about the United States Postal Service (USPS) in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth attends a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University on the outskirts of...more
Convention Secretary Jason Rae is seen from behind television cameras and video monitors as he directs a virtual roll call vote of the states as delegates cast their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden to become their 2020 nominee for president...more
Chrystia Freeland, Canadian deputy prime minister, elbow bumps Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after she is sworn in as finance minister at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on, during...more
A passerby walks past a billboard depicting the artwork "Churchill Fiver Reboot" by the "Wankersoftheworld.com" art collective, in Peckham, South London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A man smokes a cigarette as South Africa loosens a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Afghan police officers inspect a vehicle from which insurgents fired rockets, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Former nurse Marleen Gorlias, 68, poses with garden gnomes, which are part of her collection of more than 100 figurines, in her house in Koksijde, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A pro-democracy student wearing a white ribbon does a three-fingered salute with a slogan reading "Freedom, equality and brotherhood" at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised...more
A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth does a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University...more
A police officer investigates the scene of a series of allegedly deliberate car crashes on highway A100 in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
