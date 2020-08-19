Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A child plays in a fountain in Washington Square Park as a pigeon flies past in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child plays in a fountain in Washington Square Park as a pigeon flies past in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A child plays in a fountain in Washington Square Park as a pigeon flies past in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri  
Democratic 2020 presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a video feed from Delaware being applauded by his wife Jill and his grandchildren after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee for president during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention  REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

Democratic 2020 presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a video feed from Delaware being applauded by his wife Jill and his grandchildren after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee for president...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Democratic 2020 presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a video feed from Delaware being applauded by his wife Jill and his grandchildren after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee for president during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention  REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool    
People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California. REUTERS/David Becker

Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California. REUTERS/David Becker    

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California. REUTERS/David Becker    
A satellite image shows tug boats and the broken-up Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef on July 25 causing an oil spill, off the coast of Pointe d'Esny, Mauritius. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A satellite image shows tug boats and the broken-up Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef on July 25 causing an oil spill, off the coast of Pointe d'Esny, Mauritius. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A satellite image shows tug boats and the broken-up Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef on July 25 causing an oil spill, off the coast of Pointe d'Esny, Mauritius. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
People wear protective masks as they wait in line at a testing site for the coronavirus set up for returning students, faculty and staff on the main campus of New York University (NYU) in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People wear protective masks as they wait in line at a testing site for the coronavirus set up for returning students, faculty and staff on the main campus of New York University (NYU) in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
People wear protective masks as they wait in line at a testing site for the coronavirus set up for returning students, faculty and staff on the main campus of New York University (NYU) in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
A boy jumps in the Nile River during hot weather on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A boy jumps in the Nile River during hot weather on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A boy jumps in the Nile River during hot weather on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany  
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
A view of the damaged house of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, following a massive explosion at the Beirut port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A view of the damaged house of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, following a massive explosion at the Beirut port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A view of the damaged house of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, following a massive explosion at the Beirut port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ol Pejeta rhino caregivers and Kenya Wildlife Service rangers assist Najin, the oldest of the two northern white rhinos, before undergoing the ovum pick-up procedure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, Kenya. Ol Pajeta Conservancy/Rio The Photographer/via REUTERS

Ol Pejeta rhino caregivers and Kenya Wildlife Service rangers assist Najin, the oldest of the two northern white rhinos, before undergoing the ovum pick-up procedure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, Kenya. Ol Pajeta Conservancy/Rio The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Ol Pejeta rhino caregivers and Kenya Wildlife Service rangers assist Najin, the oldest of the two northern white rhinos, before undergoing the ovum pick-up procedure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, Kenya. Ol Pajeta Conservancy/Rio The Photographer/via REUTERS
Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, looks away from the podium as people who DeAngelo victimized make their statements on the first day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse in Sacramento, California.  Santiago Mejia/Pool via REUTERS

Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, looks away from the podium as people who DeAngelo victimized make their statements on the first day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, looks away from the podium as people who DeAngelo victimized make their statements on the first day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse in Sacramento, California.  Santiago Mejia/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands during a news conference about the United States Postal Service (USPS) in the Queens borough of New York.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands during a news conference about the United States Postal Service (USPS) in the Queens borough of New York.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
U.S. House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands during a news conference about the United States Postal Service (USPS) in the Queens borough of New York.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau  
A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth attends a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth attends a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University on the outskirts of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth attends a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  
Convention Secretary Jason Rae is seen from behind television cameras and video monitors as he directs a virtual roll call vote of the states as delegates cast their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden to become their 2020 nominee for president from locations across the country on the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention at its hosting site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

Convention Secretary Jason Rae is seen from behind television cameras and video monitors as he directs a virtual roll call vote of the states as delegates cast their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden to become their 2020 nominee for president...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Convention Secretary Jason Rae is seen from behind television cameras and video monitors as he directs a virtual roll call vote of the states as delegates cast their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden to become their 2020 nominee for president from locations across the country on the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention at its hosting site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool  
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau  
Chrystia Freeland, Canadian deputy prime minister, elbow bumps Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after she is sworn in as finance minister at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Chrystia Freeland, Canadian deputy prime minister, elbow bumps Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after she is sworn in as finance minister at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Chrystia Freeland, Canadian deputy prime minister, elbow bumps Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after she is sworn in as finance minister at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at their home in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on, during...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at their home in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau    

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau    
A passerby walks past a billboard depicting the artwork "Churchill Fiver Reboot" by the "Wankersoftheworld.com" art collective, in Peckham, South London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

A passerby walks past a billboard depicting the artwork "Churchill Fiver Reboot" by the "Wankersoftheworld.com" art collective, in Peckham, South London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A passerby walks past a billboard depicting the artwork "Churchill Fiver Reboot" by the "Wankersoftheworld.com" art collective, in Peckham, South London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley  
A man smokes a cigarette as South Africa loosens a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man smokes a cigarette as South Africa loosens a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A man smokes a cigarette as South Africa loosens a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko  
Afghan police officers inspect a vehicle from which insurgents fired rockets, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan police officers inspect a vehicle from which insurgents fired rockets, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Afghan police officers inspect a vehicle from which insurgents fired rockets, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail    
Former nurse Marleen Gorlias, 68, poses with garden gnomes, which are part of her collection of more than 100 figurines, in her house in Koksijde, Belgium.  REUTERS/Yves Herman

Former nurse Marleen Gorlias, 68, poses with garden gnomes, which are part of her collection of more than 100 figurines, in her house in Koksijde, Belgium.  REUTERS/Yves Herman    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Former nurse Marleen Gorlias, 68, poses with garden gnomes, which are part of her collection of more than 100 figurines, in her house in Koksijde, Belgium.  REUTERS/Yves Herman    
A pro-democracy student wearing a white ribbon does a three-fingered salute with a slogan reading "Freedom, equality and brotherhood" at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy student wearing a white ribbon does a three-fingered salute with a slogan reading "Freedom, equality and brotherhood" at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A pro-democracy student wearing a white ribbon does a three-fingered salute with a slogan reading "Freedom, equality and brotherhood" at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  
A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth does a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth does a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth does a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A police officer investigates the scene of a series of allegedly deliberate car crashes on highway A100 in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A police officer investigates the scene of a series of allegedly deliberate car crashes on highway A100 in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch    

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
A police officer investigates the scene of a series of allegedly deliberate car crashes on highway A100 in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch    
