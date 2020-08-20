Top Photos of the Day
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A burning home is seen along Cherry Glen Road during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jeepney passengers seated in between plastic barriers, wear face masks and face shields mandatory in public transportation, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A missile unveiled by Iran is launched in an unknown location. Iran unveiled new ballistic and cruise missile systems designed and manufactured locally, ignoring U.S. demands that Tehran halt its missile program. WANA via REUTERS
Hurricane Genevieve is seen from the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting Earth in an image taken by NASA astronaut Christopher J. Cassidy. NASA/Christopher J. Cassidy/via REUTERS
Employees of Minsk Tractor Works leave after shift as people, including their coworkers, gather near the plant to protest against presidential election results and to demand re-election in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee,...more
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens are seen installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, at Ginza district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An Orion EMS employee prepares to transfer a patient to the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, arrives West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts to facing a criminal intimidation charge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Young people wearing protective face masks maintain social distancing as they take the entrance exam for Mexico's National Autonomous University in the stands of University Olympic Stadium in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Amal Khalifa, a female colonel, fires a weapon at a target as she guides members of Palestinian security forces during a shooting practice, in Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
U.S. President Donald Trump approaches a podium before the start of a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Students wearing white ribbons on their hair and wrists make the three-finger salute to show support for the student-led democracy movement outside the Education Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A car drives through a flooded street after heavy rains in Gurugram, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Clowns of the circus Krone joke around in the circus' own car wash to bring joy to the people, as the circus is not allowed to perform due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A faculty member holds a sign as students and faculty protest in-person classes for the fall semester outside at the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Noah and his older sister visit a mural of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after an encounter with police officers, ahead of the one year anniversary of his death in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A police officer investigates the scene of a series of allegedly deliberate car crashes on highway A100 in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against Jewish settlements near Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A woman walks along a foggy seashore to cool off amid a heatwave in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Our top photos from the past week.
The site of the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin was mostly empty as the Democrats held the third day of their virtual convention with a display of party unity for presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes were documented during a 72-hour stretch this week in the heaviest spate of thunderstorms to hit California in over a decade, igniting hundreds of individual fires.
The Trump administration has publicly pushed for U.S. schools to reopen, saying there are low risks to young people from the coronavirus, even as teachers and public health experts raised alarms about whether it could be done safely.
Demonstrations that began on university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the ruling establishment in a country long dominated by the army and the monarchy.
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.
President Donald Trump campaigns before crowds of hundreds, as the coronavirus curtails the mass arena rallies that he favors.
Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel.
A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony landslide win.