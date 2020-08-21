Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A missile unveiled by Iran is launched in an unknown location. Iran unveiled new ballistic and cruise missile systems designed and manufactured locally, ignoring U.S. demands that Tehran halt its missile program. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Palestinians sit at their home that is illuminated by a battery-powered light during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, following his arraignment hearing for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
A foreigner walks along the deserted streets of Thamel, a major tourist hub, after the government implemented restrictions on transport and gatherings as part of safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a pizza that he had just been handed at the take away counter of the Arcaro and Genell Restaurant while campaigning in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
A burning home is seen along Cherry Glen Road during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
People walk near a border wall section allegedly built with money from Trump supporters who donated in the crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall" as seen along the U.S.-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Mounted police separate demonstrators against racial injustice from a counter-protester near the site of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
An Orion EMS employee prepares to transfer a patient to the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
A car drives through a flooded street after heavy rains in Gurugram, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, arrives West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts to facing a criminal intimidation charge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against Jewish settlements near Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Smoke and flame are seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
People sit in boats and watch a screening of a movie during a preview for the members of the media of Tel Aviv municipality's "sail-in" floating cinema, which the municipality says aims to provide a solution to cultural outings that have been limited by coronavirus restrictions, at HaYarkon Park's boating lake in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
A man holds a sign in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather ahead of his campaign stop in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Rita Faraj Oghlo, 31, reacts as she looks at her home that she once lived in with her husband and their two children before it was damaged in an explosion on the Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon listens during his arraignment hearing for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering inside Manhattan Federal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Clowns of the circus Krone joke around in a car wash in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
