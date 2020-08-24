Top Photos of the Day
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A chimney stands at the site of a burned house from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators against U.S. President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy wipes her eye as she listens in to the third day of victim impact statements while guarding Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, in Sacramento, California. Santiago Mejia/Pool via REUTERS...more
A relative stands next to a body of a man who died due to the coronavirus, before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at the Crimean Fashion Week on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the settlement of Pryberezhne (Pribrezhnoye), Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League after their match against Paris St Germain, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/Pool
People carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to immerse it off the coast of the Arabian sea during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ukrainian veterans attend a raising ceremony of the biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole to mark the Day of the National Flag in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A delegation of people calling for justice for Breonna Taylor arrives from Louisville, Kentucky, and unites with the McClain family to protest police violence in the lead up to the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death in Denver, Colorado....more
A U.S. soldier is seen during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Houthi-affiliated security troopers shout slogans as they ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a protest against a decision by the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties with Israel, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman has her eyes flushed during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with officers of law enforcement and security services in Minsk, Belarus. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/via REUTERS
People take cover as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water to disperse demonstrators at a protest against Chile's government during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Family members carry the coffin containing the body of Epifanio Morales who died of the coronavirus, into a grave at the San Lorenzo Tezonco cemetery in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
