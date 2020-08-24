Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 24, 2020 | 8:55am EDT

Top photos of the day

Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Maranie Staab &nbsp;

Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Maranie Staab  

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Maranie Staab  
Close
1 / 24
A chimney stands at the site of a burned house from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

A chimney stands at the site of a burned house from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A chimney stands at the site of a burned house from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
2 / 24
Demonstrators against U.S. President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp;

Demonstrators against U.S. President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Demonstrators against U.S. President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  
Close
3 / 24
A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy wipes her eye as she listens in to the third day of victim impact statements while guarding Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, in Sacramento, California. &nbsp;Santiago Mejia/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy wipes her eye as she listens in to the third day of victim impact statements while guarding Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, in Sacramento, California.  Santiago Mejia/Pool via REUTERS...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy wipes her eye as she listens in to the third day of victim impact statements while guarding Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, in Sacramento, California.  Santiago Mejia/Pool via REUTERS    
Close
4 / 24
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at the Crimean Fashion Week on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the settlement of Pryberezhne, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A model presents a creation during a fashion show at the Crimean Fashion Week on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the settlement of Pryberezhne, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at the Crimean Fashion Week on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the settlement of Pryberezhne, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
5 / 24
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League after their match against Paris St Germain, in Lisbon, Portugal. &nbsp;REUTERS/Matthew Childs/Pool &nbsp;

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League after their match against Paris St Germain, in Lisbon, Portugal.  REUTERS/Matthew Childs/Pool  

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League after their match against Paris St Germain, in Lisbon, Portugal.  REUTERS/Matthew Childs/Pool  
Close
6 / 24
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko &nbsp;

Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko  

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko  
Close
7 / 24
Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
8 / 24
A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares &nbsp;

A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares  

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares  
Close
9 / 24
A U.S. soldier is seen during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani &nbsp; &nbsp;

A U.S. soldier is seen during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani    

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A U.S. soldier is seen during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani    
Close
10 / 24
Ukrainian veterans attend a raising ceremony of the biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole to mark the Day of the National Flag in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ukrainian veterans attend a raising ceremony of the biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole to mark the Day of the National Flag in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko    

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Ukrainian veterans attend a raising ceremony of the biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole to mark the Day of the National Flag in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko    
Close
11 / 24
A relative stands next to a body of a man who died due to the coronavirus before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A relative stands next to a body of a man who died due to the coronavirus before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A relative stands next to a body of a man who died due to the coronavirus before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Close
12 / 24
People carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to immerse it off the coast of the Arabian sea during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp; &nbsp;

People carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to immerse it off the coast of the Arabian sea during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas    

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to immerse it off the coast of the Arabian sea during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas    
Close
13 / 24
Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko    

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko    
Close
14 / 24
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp;

A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song  

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song  
Close
15 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
16 / 24
Houthi-affiliated security troopers shout slogans as they ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a protest against a decision by the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties with Israel, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah &nbsp;

Houthi-affiliated security troopers shout slogans as they ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a protest against a decision by the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties with Israel, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah  

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Houthi-affiliated security troopers shout slogans as they ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a protest against a decision by the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties with Israel, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah  
Close
17 / 24
A delegation of people calling for justice for Breonna Taylor arrives from Louisville, Kentucky, and unites with the McClain family to protest police violence in the lead up to the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death in Denver, Colorado. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt &nbsp;

A delegation of people calling for justice for Breonna Taylor arrives from Louisville, Kentucky, and unites with the McClain family to protest police violence in the lead up to the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death in Denver, Colorado....more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A delegation of people calling for justice for Breonna Taylor arrives from Louisville, Kentucky, and unites with the McClain family to protest police violence in the lead up to the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death in Denver, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt  
Close
18 / 24
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp; &nbsp;

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    
Close
19 / 24
A woman has her eyes flushed during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Maranie Staab &nbsp;

A woman has her eyes flushed during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Maranie Staab  

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A woman has her eyes flushed during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Maranie Staab  
Close
20 / 24
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with officers of law enforcement and security services in Minsk, Belarus. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/via REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with officers of law enforcement and security services in Minsk, Belarus. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with officers of law enforcement and security services in Minsk, Belarus. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
People take cover as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water to disperse demonstrators at a protest against Chile's government during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado &nbsp;

People take cover as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water to disperse demonstrators at a protest against Chile's government during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado  

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
People take cover as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water to disperse demonstrators at a protest against Chile's government during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado  
Close
22 / 24
Family members carry the coffin containing the body of Epifanio Morales who died of the coronavirus, into a grave at the San Lorenzo Tezonco cemetery in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Family members carry the coffin containing the body of Epifanio Morales who died of the coronavirus, into a grave at the San Lorenzo Tezonco cemetery in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Family members carry the coffin containing the body of Epifanio Morales who died of the coronavirus, into a grave at the San Lorenzo Tezonco cemetery in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
23 / 24
Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen    

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen    
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 21 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 21 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 20 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 19 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term.

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Two dozen major fires, which were ignited by lightning from dry thunderstorms across Northern and Central California over the past week, have killed at least six people and destroyed some 700 homes and other structures.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

America roiled by protests over racial injustice

America roiled by protests over racial injustice

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned months of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.

Sunny fields of sunflowers

Sunny fields of sunflowers

Cheerful views of towering golden blooms around the world.

'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit

'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit

The elite all-female ranger unit patrols a conservation area near Kenya's Amboseli National Park. The recruits are drawn from the Maasai community who live around the park.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast