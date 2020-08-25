Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Vice President Mike Pence waves, following the President's address on the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for reelection, in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Waves splash during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the National Chair of the "Trump Victory Finance Committee" and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention, from Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A helicopter and crew releases water to extinguish a section of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Middletown, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A woman dressed as an elf poses for a photo with attendees of the Ministry of Fun Santa School outside Southwark Cathedral, in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump reacts to the crowd gathered to greet U.S. President Donald Trump on the tarmac as he arrives by helicopter at Asheville Regional Airport in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Donna Dawson and her landlord Alita Foy put sandbags in front of one of the doors of their house in preparation for the arrival of hurricanes Marco and Laura, in New Orleans, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Facundo Martinez turns the television on for a televised class for his children as millions of students returned to classes virtually after schools were ordered into lockdown in March, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Chilcuautla, Hildalgo state, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A Russian serviceman jumps in the water from the Mi-8 MTV military helicopter during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Members of the Women's veteran movement take part in the March of Defenders of Ukraine as part of Ukraine's Independence Day celebrations, in Kyiv, Ukraine. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gleb Garanich &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Supporters gather for U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives at Asheville Regional Airport in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A man removes the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in Raigad in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on slowdowns at the Postal Service ahead of the November elections on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
People sleep on an abandoned sofa outside a coffee shop at Thamel, a major tourist hub, after the government implemented restrictions on transport and gatherings and all shops are shuttered for a week as part of safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A man waves a flag during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A parrot stands on a girl's shoulder on the first day of reopening the Giza zoo on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A woman paints the name of Black man Jacob Blake on the street as protesters demonstrate for racial equality in midtown Manhattan following the police shooting in Wisconsin of Blake, in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Students wearing masks rest in Seoul, South Korea. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Staff and member of the secret service prepare for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Adam Andrew Salgado holds up a peace sign as police hold a perimeter, during protests following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake, outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Patricia and Mark McCloskey of St. Louis, Missouri, who confronted protestors outside their home while holding weapons, speak by video feed during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington. 2020 Republican National Convention/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A man has his eyes flushed after being pepper sprayed by police as protestors rallied outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley puts her hand over her heart as she speaks to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention in a live address from Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Relatives react in front of a hospital, where their family member has been transferred for treatment after a truck bomb blast in Balkh province, in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the Farmers to Families Food Box Program location at Flavor First Growers and Packers in Mills River, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
