Top Photos of the Day
Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin....more
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Vice President Mike Pence waves, following the President's address on the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential...more
Waves splash during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the National Chair of the "Trump Victory Finance Committee" and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention, from Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A helicopter and crew releases water to extinguish a section of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Middletown, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman dressed as an elf poses for a photo with attendees of the Ministry of Fun Santa School outside Southwark Cathedral, in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump reacts to the crowd gathered to greet U.S. President Donald Trump on the tarmac as he arrives by helicopter at Asheville Regional Airport in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donna Dawson and her landlord Alita Foy put sandbags in front of one of the doors of their house in preparation for the arrival of hurricanes Marco and Laura, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Facundo Martinez turns the television on for a televised class for his children as millions of students returned to classes virtually after schools were ordered into lockdown in March, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Chilcuautla, Hildalgo state,...more
A Russian serviceman jumps in the water from the Mi-8 MTV military helicopter during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Donald Trump Jr. delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the Women's veteran movement take part in the March of Defenders of Ukraine as part of Ukraine's Independence Day celebrations, in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters gather for U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives at Asheville Regional Airport in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man removes the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in Raigad in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on slowdowns at the Postal Service ahead of the November elections on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS
People sleep on an abandoned sofa outside a coffee shop at Thamel, a major tourist hub, after the government implemented restrictions on transport and gatherings and all shops are shuttered for a week as part of safety measures against the spread of...more
A man waves a flag during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A parrot stands on a girl's shoulder on the first day of reopening the Giza zoo on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A woman paints the name of Black man Jacob Blake on the street as protesters demonstrate for racial equality in midtown Manhattan following the police shooting in Wisconsin of Blake, in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students wearing masks rest in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Staff and member of the secret service prepare for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Adam Andrew Salgado holds up a peace sign as police hold a perimeter, during protests following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake, outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen
Patricia and Mark McCloskey of St. Louis, Missouri, who confronted protestors outside their home while holding weapons, speak by video feed during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington. 2020 Republican...more
A man has his eyes flushed after being pepper sprayed by police as protestors rallied outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin....more
Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley puts her hand over her heart as she speaks to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention in a live address from Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Relatives react in front of a hospital, where their family member has been transferred for treatment after a truck bomb blast in Balkh province, in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the Farmers to Families Food Box Program location at Flavor First Growers and Packers in Mills River, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Top photos of the day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean
Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man
Smoke billowed over central Kenosha after police in riot gear clashed with protesters who defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew, blocks away from where police gunned down Jacob Blake on Sunday.
Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte
Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans kick off a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.
Russia's military expo
Russia shows off tanks, guns and other weaponry at the large-scale international military-technical forum Army-2020 in Moscow.
In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus
With the U.S. presidential election, demand for the Shanghai Maiyi Arts wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts, but the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States.
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again
Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military and flooded into Minsk on the weekend.
Marking one year since the death of Elijah McClain
People commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being placed in a chokehold by police in Aurora, Colorado.
Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland
Portland police said they arrested 14 people following violent clashes between rival groups of demonstrators that roiled the downtown area on the weekend.
Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention
Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term.