Pictures | Wed Aug 26, 2020 | 8:50am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Men push a truck through a flooded road during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Law enforcement officers guard during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
U.S. first lady Melania Trump is hugged and kissed by U.S. President Donald Trump after delivering her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Mikoyan Mig-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi aerobatic team perform during the international military-technical forum "Army-2020" in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who shot and killed worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks, is seen during his sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand. &nbsp;John Kirk-Anderson/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
An aerial view shows beach-goers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
U.S. first lady Melania Trump walks up the White House West Wing colonnade as she arrives to deliver her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Smoke and flare are seen in the sky, as pictured from Houla village near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Waves crash over a lighthouse, in Newhaven, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, as Hurricane Laura warnings have been issued for part of Louisiana and Texas, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Production staffers help Tiffany Trump as she delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual Republican National Convention broadcast from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Letetra Wideman and Zanetia Blake, sisters of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times in the back by a police officer, embrace during a news conference outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Jewish seminary students study at desks fitted with plastic sheets to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus in Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Residents walk along a street affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A woman's shoes read "VOTE" during a demonstration in support of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) outside a post office in Cambridge, Massachusetts. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Julia Jackson (C), mother of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times in the back by a police officer, speaks during a press conference outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Staff and member of the secret service prepare for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Demonstrators wearing paper bags with pigs drawn on them on their heads, march towards the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in demand of a wetlands law and to protest against the agreement between Argentina and China to produce and export pork, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-story building in Mahad in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Nguyen Van Chien, 92, sits for a portrait to show his 5-meter long hair which, according to him, has not been cut for nearly 70 years, at his home in Tien Giang province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Acrobats perform during a performance of the fairytale "The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep" by Hans Christian Andersen over Prague's rooftops, Czech Republic. &nbsp; REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Flares go off in front of a Kenosha Country Sheriff Vehicle as demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A Saudi trader wears a mask as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A Palestinian health worker wearing protective clothing loads into an ambulance a stretcher carrying the body of a 61-year-old man who died after contracting the coronavirus, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A member of the French military wears a face mask as he stands near the damaged grain silos during a joint effort with the Lebanese army to clear rubble from the port of Beirut following the explosion, as part of a tour organized for media and journalists in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A woman is seen next to a armoured vehicle as people take part in a rally against presidential election results near the Ministry of Education in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
People dance during a heavy metal concert in Beijing, China. &nbsp; REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Men carry an injured person out of a house after floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House as seen from the roof of the West Wing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A man undergoes a coronavirus test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Mikoyan Mig-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi aerobatic team perform during "Army-2020" in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A demonstrator takes part in a protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
