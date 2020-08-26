Top Photos of the Day
Men push a truck through a flooded road during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Law enforcement officers guard during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. first lady Melania Trump is hugged and kissed by U.S. President Donald Trump after delivering her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mikoyan Mig-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi aerobatic team perform during the international military-technical forum "Army-2020" in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy....more
Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who shot and killed worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks, is seen during his sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand. John Kirk-Anderson/Pool via REUTERS
An aerial view shows beach-goers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. first lady Melania Trump walks up the White House West Wing colonnade as she arrives to deliver her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Smoke and flare are seen in the sky, as pictured from Houla village near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Waves crash over a lighthouse, in Newhaven, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, as Hurricane Laura warnings have been issued for part of Louisiana and Texas, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Production staffers help Tiffany Trump as she delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual Republican National Convention broadcast from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Letetra Wideman and Zanetia Blake, sisters of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times in the back by a police officer, embrace during a news conference outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen
Jewish seminary students study at desks fitted with plastic sheets to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus in Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Residents walk along a street affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman's shoes read "VOTE" during a demonstration in support of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) outside a post office in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Julia Jackson (C), mother of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times in the back by a police officer, speaks during a press conference outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen
U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Staff and member of the secret service prepare for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators wearing paper bags with pigs drawn on them on their heads, march towards the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in demand of a wetlands law and to protest against the agreement between Argentina and China to produce and export pork, in...more
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-story building in Mahad in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Nguyen Van Chien, 92, sits for a portrait to show his 5-meter long hair which, according to him, has not been cut for nearly 70 years, at his home in Tien Giang province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Yen Duong
Acrobats perform during a performance of the fairytale "The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep" by Hans Christian Andersen over Prague's rooftops, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Flares go off in front of a Kenosha Country Sheriff Vehicle as demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Saudi trader wears a mask as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A Palestinian health worker wearing protective clothing loads into an ambulance a stretcher carrying the body of a 61-year-old man who died after contracting the coronavirus, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of the French military wears a face mask as he stands near the damaged grain silos during a joint effort with the Lebanese army to clear rubble from the port of Beirut following the explosion, as part of a tour organized for media and...more
A woman is seen next to a armoured vehicle as people take part in a rally against presidential election results near the Ministry of Education in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People dance during a heavy metal concert in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Men carry an injured person out of a house after floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House as seen from the roof of the West Wing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man undergoes a coronavirus test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Mikoyan Mig-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi aerobatic team perform during "Army-2020" in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A demonstrator takes part in a protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen
Next Slideshows
Top photos of the day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man
Images from a third night of street protests in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.
Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte
Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.
Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel
Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel.
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura was bearing down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, threatening fierce winds and storm surge from San Luis Pass, Texas to Ocean Springs, Mississippi and prompting thousands to evacuate before an expected Thursday landfall.
Russia's military expo
Russia shows off tanks, guns and other weaponry at the large-scale international military-technical forum Army-2020 in Moscow.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Pooches join Italy beach patrol
An all-women group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs trains pups to patrol the beaches of Riva dei Tarquini near Rome, Italy.
Japanese ship scuttled after Mauritius oil spill
Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, has begun scuttling the vessel as instructed by local authorities.
Survivors pulled from collapsed building in India
Rescue workers in western India have pulled dozens of people alive from the rubble of an apartment building after it collapsed.