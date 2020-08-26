Top photos of the day

A member of the French military wears a face mask as he stands near the damaged grain silos during a joint effort with the Lebanese army to clear rubble from the port of Beirut following the explosion, as part of a tour organized for media and...more

A member of the French military wears a face mask as he stands near the damaged grain silos during a joint effort with the Lebanese army to clear rubble from the port of Beirut following the explosion, as part of a tour organized for media and journalists in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close