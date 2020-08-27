Top Photos of the Day
A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is joined onstage by U.S. President Donald Trump after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event of the 2020 Republican National Convention held at Fort McHenry in...more
Galveston resident Charlotte, 12, photographs her two-year-old beagle Sunny who reacts to high wind ahead of Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A staff member applies makeup for White House counselor Kellyanne Conway before Conway delivered her pre-recorded address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen
Roger Taylor stands outside his garage as his family sits inside as Hurricane Laura approaches the gulf coast in Abbeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who shot and killed worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks, listens as Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh delivers his submission during Tarrant's sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand. John...more
Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity gives a thumbs up as he waits for the arrival of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to deliver his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event of the 2020 Republican National...more
A man undergoes a coronavirus test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra...more
A Palestinian health worker wearing protective clothing loads into an ambulance a stretcher carrying the body of a 61-year-old man who died after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman pushes a cart with plastic containers filled with potable water from a pumping plant at Las Margaritas neighborhood, after a failure in the water supply network that has affected residents for a month, as the coronavirus outbreak continues,...more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks on while delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event of the 2020 Republican National Convention held at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
NHS staff members lie on the ground as others hold images depicting Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove during a...more
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends an unveiling of a bronze statue featuring Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, following the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in Central Park in the...more
A member of the French military wears a face mask as he stands near the damaged grain silos during a joint effort with the Lebanese army to clear rubble from the port of Beirut following the explosion, as part of a tour organized for media and...more
Saeed Darawsheh, a 29-year old paraplegic diver, swims with his dog in the Mediterranean Sea after diving and cleaning up the sea's plastic pollution, off the coast of Caesarea, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
