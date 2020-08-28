Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 28, 2020 | 8:17am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 30
U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist at the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. and his son's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist at the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. and his son's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential...more

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist at the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. and his son's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 30
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
3 / 30
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard bow their heads in prayer at the start of a news conference, regarding the protests and shootings that came after Jacob Blake was shot by police, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard bow their heads in prayer at the start of a news conference, regarding the protests and shootings that came after Jacob Blake was shot by police, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.   REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard bow their heads in prayer at the start of a news conference, regarding the protests and shootings that came after Jacob Blake was shot by police, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.   REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  
Close
4 / 30
A protester watches from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

A protester watches from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A protester watches from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Close
5 / 30
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump introduces her father U.S. President Donald Trump to deliver his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump introduces her father U.S. President Donald Trump to deliver his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump introduces her father U.S. President Donald Trump to deliver his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 30
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  
Close
7 / 30
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
8 / 30
A man throws a stone at a police vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy who was allegedly shot by the police the previous night in Eldorado park, outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man throws a stone at a police vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy who was allegedly shot by the police the previous night in Eldorado park, outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A man throws a stone at a police vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy who was allegedly shot by the police the previous night in Eldorado park, outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko    
Close
9 / 30
A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice

A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice
Close
10 / 30
A resident secures his household property from the waters of the Blue Nile floods inside his house in the Al-Ikmayr area of Omdurman in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

A resident secures his household property from the waters of the Blue Nile floods inside his house in the Al-Ikmayr area of Omdurman in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A resident secures his household property from the waters of the Blue Nile floods inside his house in the Al-Ikmayr area of Omdurman in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  
Close
11 / 30
Demonstrators surround the fence around the White House during a protest in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Demonstrators surround the fence around the White House during a protest in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Demonstrators surround the fence around the White House during a protest in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  
Close
12 / 30
A man looses his balance while crossing a flooded street during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man looses his balance while crossing a flooded street during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A man looses his balance while crossing a flooded street during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro    
Close
13 / 30
A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  
Close
14 / 30
A McDonald's sign is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

A McDonald's sign is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A McDonald's sign is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage    
Close
15 / 30
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp;

Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra  
Close
16 / 30
A boy jumps from a ship while playing at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A boy jumps from a ship while playing at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A boy jumps from a ship while playing at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
17 / 30
People gesture as they take part in a rally against presidential election results near the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People gesture as they take part in a rally against presidential election results near the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
People gesture as they take part in a rally against presidential election results near the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 30
Donnie Rogers sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Donnie Rogers sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Donnie Rogers sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  
Close
19 / 30
A man looks at his phone as he walks in front of the damage at Car Source, a used car lot on Sheridan Road, after protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen &nbsp;

A man looks at his phone as he walks in front of the damage at Car Source, a used car lot on Sheridan Road, after protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A man looks at his phone as he walks in front of the damage at Car Source, a used car lot on Sheridan Road, after protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen  
Close
20 / 30
A woman washes her eyes after getting pepper sprayed during a protest in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman washes her eyes after getting pepper sprayed during a protest in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A woman washes her eyes after getting pepper sprayed during a protest in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Close
21 / 30
Muslims following social distancing measures pray inside a mosque, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Putrajaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng &nbsp; &nbsp;

Muslims following social distancing measures pray inside a mosque, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Putrajaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng    

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Muslims following social distancing measures pray inside a mosque, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Putrajaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng    
Close
22 / 30
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
23 / 30
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump walk past protesters in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump walk past protesters in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump walk past protesters in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Close
24 / 30
A stuffed bear stands amid debris inside a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A stuffed bear stands amid debris inside a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A stuffed bear stands amid debris inside a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
25 / 30
A toppled Confederate monument is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

A toppled Confederate monument is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A toppled Confederate monument is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage    
Close
26 / 30
A youth waiting with a group for the release of Adelana Akindes, who was detained during a protest, is seen being arrested by law enforcement, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

A youth waiting with a group for the release of Adelana Akindes, who was detained during a protest, is seen being arrested by law enforcement, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid...more

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A youth waiting with a group for the release of Adelana Akindes, who was detained during a protest, is seen being arrested by law enforcement, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  
Close
27 / 30
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective face mask arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp;

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective face mask arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective face mask arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato  
Close
28 / 30
The steeple of the Starlight Baptist Church leans from wind damage after Hurricane Laura passed near Eunice, Louisiana. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

The steeple of the Starlight Baptist Church leans from wind damage after Hurricane Laura passed near Eunice, Louisiana.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The steeple of the Starlight Baptist Church leans from wind damage after Hurricane Laura passed near Eunice, Louisiana.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    
Close
29 / 30
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp;

A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 27 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 26 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 25 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 24 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Anti-Trump demonstrators gather in Washington as Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term.

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than what forecasters predicted.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

Amazon again under threat from fires

Amazon again under threat from fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening to a Category 4 storm.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast