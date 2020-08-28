Top Photos of the Day
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist at the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. and his son's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential...more
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard bow their heads in prayer at the start of a news conference, regarding the protests and shootings that came after Jacob Blake was shot by police, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A protester watches from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump introduces her father U.S. President Donald Trump to deliver his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of...more
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man throws a stone at a police vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy who was allegedly shot by the police the previous night in Eldorado park, outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice
A resident secures his household property from the waters of the Blue Nile floods inside his house in the Al-Ikmayr area of Omdurman in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Demonstrators surround the fence around the White House during a protest in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man looses his balance while crossing a flooded street during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A McDonald's sign is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra...more
A boy jumps from a ship while playing at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People gesture as they take part in a rally against presidential election results near the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Donnie Rogers sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man looks at his phone as he walks in front of the damage at Car Source, a used car lot on Sheridan Road, after protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen
A woman washes her eyes after getting pepper sprayed during a protest in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Muslims following social distancing measures pray inside a mosque, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Putrajaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump walk past protesters in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A stuffed bear stands amid debris inside a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A toppled Confederate monument is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A youth waiting with a group for the release of Adelana Akindes, who was detained during a protest, is seen being arrested by law enforcement, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid...more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective face mask arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The steeple of the Starlight Baptist Church leans from wind damage after Hurricane Laura passed near Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte
Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.
Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination
Anti-Trump demonstrators gather in Washington as Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term.
Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast
Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than what forecasters predicted.
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake
Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill
The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.
The worst hurricanes in U.S. history
The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.
Amazon again under threat from fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening to a Category 4 storm.