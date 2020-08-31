Top Photos of the Day
Visitors watch fireworks at Toshimaen amusement park which will close 94 years after it first opened with part of the site be turned into a new Harry Potter theme park in 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. President Donald Trump accompanied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor are seen during a visit to areas damaged by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Miley Cyrus performs during the 2020 MTV VMAs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter, who was protesting against presidential election results, by carrying him into a van in Minsk, Belarus. BelaPAN via REUTERS
Medics and police personnel surround the victim of a shooting in Portland, Oregon. Courtesy of Sergio Olmos/Social Media via REUTERS
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Belgian Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Demonstrators, one with a rose, hold hands in a rally against racial inequality and to call for justice a week after Black man Jacob Blake was shot several times by police in Kenosha, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centerre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against presidential election results near the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus. Tut.By via REUTERS
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kody Vanderwal catches fire after hitting the wall during the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
A demonstrator wears a mask that has been cut out as he attends a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
National Guard officers unload an armored vehicle filled with soldiers outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a Blue Lives Matter rally organized by supporters of law enforcement officers, a week after Black man Jacob Blake was shot several...more
A White House staff member carries the golf shoes of U.S. President Donald Trump off of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Iranian Shi'ite Muslim hold religious meetings as they keep social distance ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar at the Saleh shrine in northern Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgarpour/WANA
A boy holds a rifle as he sits at the site of a rally held by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement to commemorate the Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Iraqi people collect recyclable garbage at a dump in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A farmer takes part in a protest against the agricultural policy of the European Union along a nearby meeting of EU agriculture ministers, in Koblenz, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Evacuees displaced by Hurricane Laura look through items that had been dropped off on the curb outside of the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at members of National Guard wearing masks in formation at Cougar Stadium as he visits nearby areas damaged by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man plays the trumpet during a march and Second Line to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fans attend a protest, staged by parents of Ohio State football players, against the cancelation of the Big Ten Conference's football season due to coronavirus concerns outside Ohio State's stadium in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, August 29, 2020. Picture taken with a slow...more
Fans perform the "Wakanda Forever" salute as they attend a vigil for late actor Chadwick Boseman in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
